Highlights Adrien Rabiot's transfer to Man United is unlikely to happen, according to Dean Jones.

Italian media claimed Rabiot is waiting for United as he faces an uncertain future at Juventus.

United reportedly target younger signings in midfield rather than those in their prime.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s transfer rumours involving Manchester United do ‘not make much sense’ despite reports in Italy suggesting he is anticipating an offer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

This week, Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed that the French midfielder is ‘waiting for Man United’ before making a decision on his future at Juventus.

The 30-year-old has been a long-term target for United and was close to joining the club in 2022, but Jones suggests such a deal is unlikely to happen after the INEOS takeover.

United’s part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been vocal about the club’s transfer policy ahead of his first full season, emphasising that the Red Devils are going to search for younger talents rather than players in their prime.

He admitted that ‘the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players’ anymore for Man United.

Man United’s Rabiot Deal Unlikely

INEOS targeting younger players

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggests Rabiot’s transfer to Man United looks unlikely this summer:

“There are reports out of Italy suggesting that Rabiot is waiting on an offer from Man United to land. In the past, I would have thought that was likely but under this new way of running the club, it does not make as much sense. “Rabiot turns 30 next season and one of the messages I was hearing consistently before the window opened was that United are targeting players for the midfield who are in their early to mid-twenties who still have prime years ahead of them and plenty of drive.”

Rabiot, who earns around £185k-a-week with bonus, reportedly disagreed with Man United on personal terms in 2022 after Juventus reached an agreement to sell the Frenchman for £15m two seasons ago – the Red Devils then opted to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Adrien Rabiot Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 31 5 3 Italy Cup 4 0 0

Man United’s Big Transfer Fear

Tipped to avoid previous path

Jones suggests United will be looking to avoid big-name signings under new ownership and will be eager not to follow a similar path from recent years:

“One of their big fears is to sign a player who has an elite level CV but also comes expecting a hefty pay packet, and over the next couple of years that player fails to deliver top-quality performances and their value completely disappears. “You are left with a player coming towards their final years and with no way of getting them back to their best. “United have had this before with players who should have been great but underperformed and so it really would surprise me if United went down this path because everything I had heard tells me they would see a signing like that as a path they are trying to avoid.”

After identifying five key positions to strengthen, Man United will be looking to do two quick deals this summer as they target Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.