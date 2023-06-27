Manchester United had a 'growing belief' that a deal could have been struck with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unfortunately for any United fans hoping Rabiot would be arriving at Old Trafford, a deal now seems unlikely.

Manchester United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

United agreed a £15m fee to sign Rabiot last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils were looking at signing Rabiot once again during this window.

The French international, who is earning £149k-a-week at Juventus, was set to be out of contract at the end of June.

Juventus recently confirmed that Rabiot has extended his deal at the Italian club until 2024.

It looks as though United have missed out on another target, and it's a shame considering what Rabiot could have offered to Erik ten Hag's midfield.

Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo heaped praise on Rabiot during his time at the club, labelling him a 'complete player'.

Considering Rabiot was still a key man for Juventus, it was a bit of a surprise to see his contract running down to the final days.

What has Jones said about Rabiot?

Jones has suggested that United had a growing belief that they could complete a deal to sign Rabiot.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As Rabiot pens this new deal at Juventus it’s another Man United plan that has to be scrapped. There was growing belief something could happen there but for the second year in a row Rabiot has turned his nose up at the idea of joining them.

"The official line at United will be that Rabiot was nothing more than an avenue of interest but the overall picture at Old Trafford is that nothing has gone their way so far this summer.

"Onto the next idea!"

What's next for Manchester United?

As per the Telegraph, United are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but it's not going to be easy to convince the Blues to lower their asking price.

Rabiot may have been an alternative to Mount, with the latter being pushed for more by United, which could be the reason for Rabiot sticking with Juventus.

Considering United are planning on paying a significant fee for Mount this summer, Rabiot may have been brought in as a squad player, which may not have been of interest to the Frenchman.