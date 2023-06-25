Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot would upgrade Erik ten Hag's squad at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, ten Hag will need to reinforce his current side with new signings.

Manchester United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot, who is earning £149k-a-week at Juventus, is out of contract at the end of the month.

The French international, who was described as 'an extraordinary player' by former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, has been a target for United for a while now.

According to Manchester Evening News, Rabiot was close to making the move to Old Trafford last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have been in contact with Rabiot's representatives to be informed on the conditions of a potential deal, but the Red Devils are yet to propose an official offer.

Considering United were keen on signing Rabiot when he was contracted to Juventus, meaning they'd have to pay a fee for him, you'd imagine they'd still be interested when he's available on a free.

What has Jones said about Rabiot and Manchester United?

Jones has suggested that Rabiot would benefit United.

The journalist has also claimed that Rabiot is quite surprised that there hasn't been more 'fuss' over a potential move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I’m told the player himself is quite surprised there hasn’t been more fuss over the fact he could move, this is a player that would upgrade pretty much any squad and more than that, he would make most starting line-ups better.

"Arsenal are being linked but Man United might yet come in for him. I think his experience and qualities would really benefit United and would certainly be helpful to bring in if their takeover is going to drag on and make big-money signings difficult for this summer."

Would Rabiot be a good signing for United?

You'll struggle to find many players available on a free transfer this summer who are at the level of Rabiot.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Scott McTominay is expected to leave the club this window, meaning ten Hag will have to find a replacement.

Rabiot averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 in Serie A last season, whilst also managing eight goals and four assists.

The 28-year-old also managed 2.0 tackles, 1.2 clearances, and 1.0 key passes per game, according to WhoScored.