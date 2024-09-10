Manchester United chiefs are set to hold talks with free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, and according to the Daily Star, they've received a boost in their pursuit of the French international.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Red Devils, despite a fairly impressive summer transfer window. The Manchester club strengthened in multiple areas, but it's taking time for the new signings to adapt to the way Erik ten Hag wants to play.

Manuel Ugarte was brought in to be another body in the middle of the park, but the Uruguayan international is yet to feature for his new club. Rabiot would add another experienced option in midfield for United and he's still without a club after leaving Juventus earlier this year.

Rabiot Rejects Turkish Offers

Man Utd are set to enter talks

According to the Daily Star, United's hopes of securing the signature of Rabiot, who has been described as "world-class", have received a boost after he rejected offers to join Galatasaray and sides in the Saudi Pro League. The Red Devils are set to enter talks with Rabiot over a potential move, with the French midfielder yet to find a new club after leaving Juventus.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles Per 90 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 0.85

According to reports in France, Rabiot is demanding in the region of £162k-a-week. Considering the salary packages United regularly offer, Rabiot isn't likely to be one of the highest earners at Old Trafford if he was to join the club.

Casemiro's performances so far this season have come under criticism, particularly against Liverpool, so it's understandable to see United looking to bring in another midfielder. Scott McTominay left the club in the summer to join Italian side Napoli, meaning ten Hag doesn't have a plethora of options in the middle. After Casemiro disappointed in the first half against Liverpool, young Toby Collyer was brought off the bench, showing the lack of experienced depth that United have in their team.

Man Utd Monitoring Eberechi Eze

They could make a move in 2025

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, United are monitoring Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze ahead of a potential move in 2025. The England international saw his £68m release clause expire this summer, but it's set to reactivate at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

The Eagles haven't been afraid to allow some of their star players to depart as long as they receive the right fee after losing both Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise in the summer transfer window. United will be hoping to strike a deal, but there's a good chance they face plenty of competition.

