Manchester United remain interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but their interest hasn't gone away.

Manchester United news - Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot, who earns £149k-a-week at Juventus, was reportedly close to making a move to United at the beginning of the season.

It's understood that United agreed a £20m fee with Juventus, but a move failed to materialise in the end.

Now, L'Equipe have claimed that United are set to resume their pursuit of Rabiot, who will be out of contract in the summer transfer window.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are set to prioritise signing a new striker at the end of the campaign, meaning it could be a tough ask for them to land Declan Rice due to West Ham United's asking price.

However, if United can secure the signature of Rabiot on a free transfer, then it still allows them to go all out on a striker.

Although Rabiot might not be on the same level as Rice, if it allows United to spend their transfer budget on more pressing matters whilst still strengthening the squad, it could be a smart move.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rabiot?

Romano has suggested that Rabiot does remain on United's shortlist and he's appreciated by Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's always been on the list of Man United and he remains a player appreciated by Erik ten Hag so I'm sure there is an interest on the United side.

"From what I understand, Rabiot wants to wait and he doesn't want to decide anything now, because he knows United are not going to close any deal because of the owner situation."

Would Rabiot be a smart signing?

Rabiot has enjoyed an impressive season with Juventus in Serie A.

The French midfielder has scored eight goals and provided three assists, as per FBref, making him Juventus' second top goalscorer.

As well as contributing in the final third, Rabiot would offer United some defensive solidity.

According to Sofascore, Rabiot has averaged 1.4 tackles, 2.3 clearances, and 4.6 ground duels won per game.

The signing of Rabiot on a free would undoubtedly be an excellent addition for ten Hag's side, especially if it allows them to strengthen other positions in the United squad.