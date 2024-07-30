Highlights Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down Liverpool, waiting for a move to Manchester United on a free transfer.

Manchester United have closely followed Rabiot's career and see him as a perfect fit.

Rabiot's experience and versatility in midfield would make him an ideal signing for United.

Adrien Rabiot's future is still undecided after he left Juventus at the end of June - but a reported update on his future has left one Premier League club reeling and one ecstatic, according to reports - with the Frenchman said to have turned Liverpool down as he waits for a move to Manchester United.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star was one of Juventus' best players last season, and his form saw him force his way into the France national team setup for EURO 2024, where Didier Deschamps relied on him heavily as he found his way into the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain. But now without a club, Rabiot can't take too long to dwell on a move - and he is said to be waiting on a move to United, according to Tutto Juve.

Adrien Rabiot 'Waiting' for Man Utd Offer

The midfielder is said to have turned down a proposal from Liverpool

The report states that the Premier League 'seems to be' Rabiot's next destination after leaving Juventus at the start of the month once his contract expired - and several clubs are interested in securing his signature.

However, one place that he may not be moving to is Liverpool, with Rabiot rejecting a bid from the Reds despite the Anfield club making a clear proposal to sign him. Champions League football, a star-studded squad and a shot at the Premier League title would be on offer at Anfield; though Rabiot has turned that down - with a clear focus on garnering a move to rivals United, instead.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Assists 3 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.2 =3rd Match rating 7.07 1st

The Red Devils have long had 'world-class' Rabiot in their sights, dating back to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer years, and have reportedly followed the Frenchman's career 'closely' for several years. With his availability on a free transfer, the opportunity to bring him to Greater Manchester is 'perfect' for both parties - and with his ability to control a midfield, alongside being versatile, it would be an ideal signing for a United side who have somewhat lacked that midfield control and structure in recent seasons, which has seem them get carved open by sides across the continent.

It is thought that Rabiot would demand a salary of around €10million per season, equivalent to £160,000-per-week in wages - and without a transfer fee, that would fit into United's budget without a doubt, with the club being his 'dream' move.

Rabiot Remains One of France's Best

The midfielder continues to show his experience and quality

Rabiot is a name that has been around for quite some time but he is a player that appears to be playing better as he grows older, aging like a fine wine. The midfielder was part of France's starting XI at EURO 2024, featuring in all but one of Les Bleus' games - with only N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann featuring in more games from midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot has made 48 appearances for France, scoring four goals.

Competing alongside some of the best in the world in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, Rabiot is still a top-class athlete and that was shown last season at Juventus, where he was one of the Bianconeri's most influential players as they stormed to a third-placed finish and a Coppa Italia trophy under Massimiliano Allegri.

United could do with an experienced player who is versatile in their midfield to sit alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount to avoid defensive unease, which Rabiot would provide ahead of Casemiro and another defensive-minded midfielder.

