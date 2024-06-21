Highlights Adrien Rabiot's contract with Juventus expires soon, and he is waiting for Manchester United to make a move.

Despite talks with Juventus, Rabiot's future remains uncertain.

United could benefit from a free transfer like Rabiot to strengthen midfield ranks.

Adrien Rabiot is a player that has been linked with Manchester United plenty of times over the past few seasons, though nothing has come to fruition yet having been on the books at Juventus for the past half-decade. However, with his contract expiring in the next couple of weeks, the Frenchman appears to be edging closer and closer to the exit door in Turin - with Tuttosport claiming that the Frenchman is waiting for the Red Devils to make their move.

Rabiot has been one of Juventus' most consistent players over the course of the season just gone, racking up over 30 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions alongside winning the Coppa Italia under Massimiliano Allegri and finishing in the top four to signal Champions League football once again. But his future is still to be decided with a new contract on the cards, and Tuttosport have claimed that he will be waiting for United to make a move before deciding on his future.

Adrien Rabiot: Transfer News Latest

The Frenchman will be out of contract next week

The report states that whilst Rabiot has previously called new manager Thiago Motta 'a super coach' and an 'exceptional choice' for the dugout after playing with him at Paris Saint-Germain, Rabiot does not believe that the arrival of the young manager will determine his future in Turin.

The Frenchman - who earns £148,000-a-week according to Salary Sport - reportedly believes that Motta has his own career to pursue, with Rabiot having his own too; and despite contacts between sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his agent continuing until the start of EURO 2024, there was an optimism at Juventus that he would renew. Those talks have stopped due to his involvement with the French national team, and whilst Juventus aren't in a hurry at this very second, there is an urgent need to know whether he will sign on at the Allianz Stadium with his contract up in nine days' time.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 7.07 1st

But the report further states that Rabiot has not decided on his future yet, leaving all of the doors open to an exit - and with that, it is thought that he is waiting for United to swoop in and take him off of Juventus' hands having already been linked with the Red Devils for the past two summer transfer windows.

There has not been news on that front just yet, but with Rabiot - who has "incredible" pace according to United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge - waiting and taking his time, a move to Old Trafford appears to be growing closer than ever.

Rabiot Would be an Ideal Signing for Erik Ten Hag

An experienced star on a free transfer is ideal budgeting

Rabiot would be a superb signing by United given that he is on a free transfer. With Casemiro likely to depart from the Theatre of Dreams and Sofyan Amrabat failing to inspire on his loan spell from Fiorentina throughout the course of the campaign, United need an authoritative figure in the centre of the park and Rabiot could well be that man should he decide to join.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adrien Rabiot won fourteen domestic trophies at Paris Saint-Germain.

Alongside younger figures in the team such as Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo, United will still need another midfielder in the event that Casemiro and Amrabat depart; but Rabiot would at least represent a solid pick up from the recruitment team as INEOS plan their transfer rebuild ahead of a busy few weeks in the transfer window.

