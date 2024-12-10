It has not been an easy few years for former Manchester United man Anthony Martial. The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford as one of the most hyped teenagers in the world, with a Ballon d’Or clause included in his transfer deal. However, he departed nearly a decade later, having scored just 12 goals in his final four seasons at the club, a period blighted by injuries and a loan spell intended to give him more game time.

Now 29, Martial is attempting to rebuild his career in Greece with AEK Athens after completing a surprise move on a free transfer. Following a relatively slow start, things appear to be picking up for the striker, with recent footage showcasing the admiration Greek fans have for him after his latest performance.

Fans Celebrate With Martial At Airport

The player could be seen dancing with supporters as they chanted for him

As can be seen in the footage below, Martial was serenaded by AEK supporters in an airport after the forward scored an 87th-minute winner against OFI Crete on Sunday. The player himself even got involved in the celebrations, as he can be seen dancing with a fan who approached for a quick photo.

The late strike marked Martial's third goal in as many games and completes a remarkable turnaround in his start to life at his new club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martial has managed six goal contributions in nine games in all competitions this season.

After making his debut back in October, the former Red Devil was described as "tasteless" by Greek reporter Kostas Kofinas, who slammed AEK for handing the striker what was described as the most lucrative contract in the club's history. Kofinas lamented the fact that fans would have to be patient with the striker due to the high fees involved, but it now seems that their patience has paid off.

Since that report, the Greek media has turned a corner with Martial, suggesting that the striker has "put his foot on the gas" and is completely satisfied with his new home and the atmosphere he has been able to experience at the OPAP Arena. There have been references to the undeniable quality he possesses, and his efforts in creating chances for his teammates as well as scoring himself have also been praised.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/12/2024