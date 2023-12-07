In recent months, WWE has seen an influx of talent join the company that once wrestled for All Elite Wrestling. Whether it's Cody Rhodes, one of AEW's founders, CM Punk a former AEW World Champion or Jade Cargill, a former TBS Champion, some of Tony Khan's biggest stars have made their way to Triple H's promotion recently.

They won't be the last stars to make the jump either, that's for sure, with numerous unsettled figures in the promotion likely to follow suit in the future. One name in particular could be on his way to WWE sooner rather than later too, if reports are to be believed, and that's Andrade El Idolo.

Considering the way the former United States Champion been used on television lately, that's quote surprising revelation, despite his close relationship with Triple H, dating back to their time together in NXT.

Andrade El Idolo could be on his way back to WWE

According to Dave Meltzer, there is a belief that Andrade El Idolo is preparing for a return to WWE in the very near future and the recent announcement of his appearances in CMLL might be a hint of that.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer spoke about how Andrade is returning to make appearances for CMLL, the promotion he started out working for in Mexico. The belief is he isn't returning for the money, because CMLL don't actually pay talent that much, but simply because it's something he wants to do.

Andrade is going back to CMLL, probably relatively soon. They did a tease of him going back. He had talked to AAA about going back there and decided to go to CMLL. I think he just wanted to do it because that’s where he started. Because there’s no real money, and Andrade actually charges a lot for his appearances in Mexico, so I think it’s just something that he wants to do.

Speaking more about the significance of Andrade working for CMLL, Meltzer stated that his deal with AEW is set to expire soon, meaning that he could be going to work for CMLL whilst he can, because if he does return to WWE, he won't be able to.

RELATED: CM Punk isn't the only former WWE Champion returning on SmackDown

Andrade's deal is coming up relatively soon unless it’s extended or something because of time off for injuries or whatever, but he thinks that his deal’s up pretty soon. So he wanted to go back to CMLL in case he ends up going to WWE. He’s not made a decision on what he’s doing next, he’s not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can’t go back to Arena Mexico.

Considering how rough Andrade's time in AEW has been so far, it's no real surprise that there's a strong possibility that he might seek a move elsewhere once his contract expires. Debuting in the summer of 2021, the former NXT Champion has very rarely been treated like the big deal that he can be and his run in WWE, while also not too great, looks fantastic in comparison.

It's worth stressing that Meltzer isn't reporting that Andrade is 100% set to leave AEW, nor that he is definitely going to be returning to WWE. However, he does note that the Mexican star taking bookings with CMLL could be the first sign that he's at least considering working for Triple H once again.

Andrade left WWE in 2021

Before his move to AEW, Andrade spent quite some time in WWE. He became a star with the company, with his stint in NXT being particularly memorable. A memorable meeting with Raw's Johnnuy Gargano, where he retained his NXT Champion, ensured that he got over with the fans due to his incredible in-ring work and fantastic partnership with Zelina Vega.

His move to the main roster didn't bring quite as much success, although it was clear that there was a lot of potential in ring. Aside from a forgettable run as United States Champion, and a few classics with Rey Mysterio, Andrade was left spinning his wheels for the majority of his tenure.

Andrade eventually grew tired of his booking and requested his release in early 2021. While Vince McMahon initially didn't allow him to leave, his request was granted shortly after, and it wasn't too long before Andrade was signed by AEW.