Key Takeaways Samoa Joe unexpectedly became a pivotal figure in AEW, capturing the AEW World Title in 2023.

Toni Storm's 'Timeless' persona showcases her versatility as a top female wrestler in AEW.

Christian Cage's heel turn and TNT Championship reigns elevated him to a vital role in AEW storytelling.

In 2019, the wrestling landscape changed dramatically when Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes announced their intention to form their own promotion, AEW. Backed by Tony Khan, the son of Fulham FC and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, the creation of ‘All Elite Wrestling’ allowed for a second legitimate option in America which wrestlers and fans could look to as an alternative to the juggernaut that is WWE, and it currently has one of the most stacked rosters ever assembled by a major promotion.

Whether it’s the AEW originals who were tasked with helping to build the company from its starting point or those signed after spells with WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling, there have been a plethora of truly great talent featured on Dynamite, Collision and Rampage over the years. Some have made their name in the promotion, while others have found a new lease of life working for Tony Khan, so let’s take a look at some of the best, as GIVEMESPORT offers our take on the 11 best wrestlers in AEW’s history.

11 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) TNT Champion (2x)

Starting with someone who has made a serious impact in a short space of time, few expected Samoa Joe to be as pivotal to All Elite Wrestling as he has been since he debuted in 2022. Many saw this move as the now 45-year-old perhaps coming in to tick off a few more dream matches and return to the ROH brand before winding down his career. Instead, Joe has run with everything the company has given him so far, and it’s led him directly up the card.

From his fantastic ‘King Of Television’ run, which saw him hold the TNT Championship and the ROH World Television Championship simultaneously, to his shocking capture of the AEW World Title from MJF in December 2023, Samoa Joe has had a career resurgence in All Elite Wrestling and even added another layer to his rivalry with CM Punk at Wembley Stadium.

10 Toni Storm

Toni Storm's AEW History Accomplishments AEW Women's World Championship (3x)

Bell-to-bell, Toni Storm is one of the best women’s wrestlers of her generation, and the Australian was a fantastic pickup for AEW when she became available in 2021. She is already a three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, proving to be a consistent and reliable option for the promotion’s women’s division. Plus, although not without its critics, her time in The Outcasts showed her ability as a heel and allowed her to split off into the Toni Storm we see today.

Adding excellent character work to her body of work in 2023, Storm’s ‘Timeless’ persona has shown a completely different side to her skillset, and her various iterations have kept her presentation extremely fresh throughout her AEW run. At just 28 years old, Storm is on course to remain a key figure in All Elite Wrestling for a long time to come, with many already arguing that she is the best female talent in the company’s short history so far.

9 Christian Cage

Christian Cage's AEW History Accomplishments TNT Champion (2x) AEW World Trios Champion (1x)

When AEW hyped up the arrival of a ‘Hall of Fame-worthy talent’ in 2021, the names rattling around in the minds of fans were a true who’s who of industry greats. As such, the response was mixed when Christian Cage emerged just months after making his return to in-ring action at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but the 50-year-old has proved invaluable to AEW during his time there.

Originally coming in as a support act for Jurassic Express, it was his heel turn against Jungle Boy that made Christian an unmissable part of AEW TV. A classic, easily detestable character, Cage’s work with the TNT Championship was so good that the mid-card title was given the main event spot of WrestleDream 2023, and he’s even fought for the AEW World Championship on occasion.

8 Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay's AEW History Accomplishments AEW International Champion (2x)

If we were doing this list in six months to a year’s time, Will Ospreay would likely place much, much higher. Having just arrived in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, the hype around the Brit’s signing was unlike any other. He’d been a complete success in New Japan for over seven years, and, as soon as he entered an AEW ring, it was clear to see why.

Making his official debut as a full-time member of the roster at Revolution 2024, Ospreay was thrust into a one-on-one match with Konosuke Takeshita, and, even without weeks of build-up, it delivered tenfold on many fans’ expectations. The 30-year-old has been touted as one of the best in the world for several years, and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win the AEW World Championship in the not-too-distant future.

7 Hangman Page

Hangman Page's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) AEW World Tag Team Champion (1x)

Hangman Page is as central a figure to AEW as you can get. Coming out on the losing end of their first world title match, fans could tell it wouldn’t be the last time Page would be in contention for the promotion’s top prize. He is, of course, a top in-ring wrestler, but it’s his storytelling that sets him apart from the rest. From winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Kenny Omega to defeating the Canadian for the richest prize almost two years later, the journey of Hangman Page took fans on a ride unlike any other.

Now, the man who was once AEW’s biggest babyface finds himself playing a heel role who is as driven and psychotic as they come. Hangman is an absolute master at capturing the emotions of the audience and creating a believable story filled with great matches and captivating moments.

6 Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Championship (1x)

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Bryan Danielson walked onto the stage at All Out 2021, and his AEW run has seen some of the best work of his career. For many, The American Dragon can be argued to be among the best wrestlers to ever step inside the squared circle and, after years of failed attempts, the 43-year-old’s name was finally added to the lineage of the AEW World Championship in an epic match against Swerve Strickland at Wembley Stadium this past August.

The man has made no secret of the fact that his in-ring career will soon be slowing down, but, by all accounts, Danielson is a leader backstage in AEW and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue contributing to the company for many years to come. Tony Khan recently went on record to say he’d like to keep Bryan involved with the promotion ‘forever’, so the legacy of ‘The American Dragon’ may last long into the future.

5 MJF

MJF's AEW Accomplishments Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) Youngest AEW World Champion Longest Reigning AEW World Champion

For the fans who have been watching AEW since its inception, the rise of MJF has been a joy to watch over the years. Seemingly a throwback wrestler, the 28-year-old came into the company as a classic heel wrestler looking for a chance on a big stage, and he now has a catalogue of epic feuds and top matches over the last half a decade which led him to the AEW World Championship.

Holding the title for a record number of days, MJF reinvented himself during his time on top of All Elite Wrestling, even turning babyface which is something many wouldn’t have been able to imagine a couple of years ago.

4 Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) AEW World Tag Team Champion (1x)

When in NXT, the natural charisma of Swerve Strickland was there for all to see. However, perhaps not even he could’ve imagined the heights he’d reach in AEW. Strickland first showed signs of excelling in any role when he found in the tag team division alongside Keith Lee, and the star had an incredibly bright future lined up.

Towards the latter half of 2023, Strickland began a rise unlike any other. Particularly when he began feuding with Hangman Page, the 34-year-old garnered a wave of momentum so strong that the company had to turn him babyface to embrace the organic support he was receiving from the audience. Winning the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at Dynasty, Swerve is the shining example of an AEW success story, becoming one of the company’s biggest stars today.

3 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) FTW Champion (1x) First AEW World Champion

A household name, acquiring Chris Jericho was perhaps the best possible thing Tony Khan could’ve done to help get All Elite Wrestling up and running. His role in the company was pivotal, becoming the first AEW World Champion in company history and filling any role that he was tasked with.

Being famous for reinventing his character in WWE, Jericho has continued this trend in AEW. From ‘The Painmaker’ to The Ocho’, Y2J is the master of finding new angles of presenting himself to the audience, including through factions such as The Inner Circle and The Jericho Appreciation Society. While his current ‘Learning Tree’ gimmick might not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no doubting just how important Chris has been for AEW, with or without a championship.

2 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (1x) AEW World Tag Team Champion (1x) AEW World Trios Champion (2x)

As well as being one of AEW’s founders, Kenny Omega is one of the best in-ring performers in the company’s history. Already hailed as one of the best in the world from his time in New Japan, Omega took to featuring in a top American promotion like a duck to water and continued his high-quality output while racking up a myriad of accomplishments.

His heel turn to win the AEW World Championship remains one of the most shocking moments in the short history of the company, and his title loss to Hangman Page almost a year later was the finale of perhaps the best story All Elite Wrestling has told so far. Omega’s quality is there for all to see, and, as we continue to wish him well in his recovery from diverticulitis, fans are hoping we haven’t yet seen the last of his work in the ring.

1 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's AEW History Accomplishments AEW World Champion (3x) AEW International Champion (1x)

When the former Dean Ambrose appeared at Double Or Nothing 2019, it was immediately clear that AEW weren’t to be taken lightly. Still in its infancy, Khan bringing Jon Moxley into the company was a statement of intent, and, from his epic feuds to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club, his body of work in the promotion speaks for itself.

The only three-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has always been there when the company needed him to take the reins and steer the ship. He was the man they called upon to represent the brand as champion when CM Punk was injured in 2022, and again after the controversy of the backstage altercation involving the ‘Second City Saint’ and The Elite that September. The term ‘Ace’ gets thrown around a lot in wrestling these days, but perhaps no one has a better case for being the one true figurehead of All Elite Wrestling than Moxley.