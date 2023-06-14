All Elite Wrestling features some of the business's biggest and most intimidating wrestlers. Whether through sheer size, incredible power, or jaw-dropping athleticism, AEW's big men strike fear into their opponents and wow audiences with their feats of strength. In a promotion filled with high-flyers and technical wrestlers, the super-heavyweights stand out for their ability to crush challengers through raw power and force of will.

AEW's top big men combine size, speed, skill, and an aura of menace and destruction. Further down, while still physically imposing, these gargantuan competitors have more to prove before they ascend to the upper echelons of AEW stardom.

AEW has no shortage of giants, beasts, and machines. But who reigns supreme? Whether you're a seasoned AEW fan or new to the world of professional wrestling, this article will guide you to understand and appreciate the immense talent within the big men division of AEW.

Read on to find out as we count down the ultimate ranking of AEW's big men, from the most dominant monster to the worst!

8 Lance Archer

Image source: AEW

Lance Archer, also known as "The Murderhawk Monster," has quickly become one of AEW's most dominant forces. Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing in at 273 lbs, Lance Archer is an intimidating presence in AEW. With his size, speed, and athleticism, Archer steamrolls over most opponents. Archer is also deceptively agile, executing moonsaults and flip dives off the ring apron.

In 2020, Archer joined AEW full-time and participated in the TNT Championship tournament. He reached the finals but lost to Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing. Following this, Lance earned the position of the number one contender for the AEW World Championship at All Out. Despite his efforts, he lost to Moxley at the AEW anniversary show. Towards the end of the year, he engaged in a feud with Eddie Kingston but was defeated.

7 Luchasaurus

Image Credit: YT

Luchasaurus, a 6'7", 125-pound masked wrestler with a unique dinosaur gimmick, has captured the hearts of AEW fans with his blend of size and moves. As a popular member of Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus has showcased his impressive in-ring skills, including high-flying moves and powerful strikes that defy his massive frame.

Luchasaurus's unique character and undeniable talent make him a standout among AEW's big men. In 2019, he joined AEW along with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Marko Stunt. The trio formed the group known as "Jurassic Express" and entered the tag team division. On the January 5, 2022, episode of Dynamite, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus emerged victorious against The Lucha Brothers, winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

6 Wardlow

Image source: AEW

Wardlow, the former enforcer for MJF, has significantly impacted AEW since his debut. At 6 ft 3 in & 277 lbs, Wardlow possesses a powerful and intimidating presence, which he uses to his advantage in the ring. His in-ring skills are impressive, as he combines raw power with surprising agility for a man of his size.

In November 2019, he burst onto the AEW scene by ambushing Cody. From thereon, Wardlow served as MJF's bodyguard, aiding him in numerous situations. MJF's bodyguard has allowed him to develop his character and showcase his charisma, making him a force to be reckoned with in AEW. In 2020, Wardlow faced Cody in a cage match but was defeated. Subsequently, MJF and Wardlow joined The Inner Circle after MJF defeated Chris Jericho at Full Gear. After leaving Jericho's group, Wardlow would take part in MJF's faction known as The Pinnacle.

In 2022, Wardlow grew tired of being mistreated by MJF, sparking a feud between himself and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Wardlow would squash MJF at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, he's become a three-time AEW TNT Champion.

4 Keith Lee

Image Credit: WWE

Keith Lee, a recent addition to the AEW roster, has already made a splash with his incredible athleticism and magnetic personality. Standing at 6'2" and weighing 340 pounds, Lee is a powerhouse in the ring, capable of easily executing high-impact moves.

While still relatively new to the promotion, Keith Lee's undeniable talent earns him a spot in the upper echelon of AEW's big men. Lee made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite in February 2022, when he beat Isiah Kassidy to earn a place in the Face of The Revolution ladder round. He competed in the ladder match but came up short.

3 Will Hobbs

Image source: AEW

Will "Powerhouse" Hobbs, a member of Team Taz, has shown great promise in AEW with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. At 6'1" and 270 pounds, Hobbs is a powerhouse in the ring, capable of delivering brutal power moves and displaying impressive agility.

While his character development and promo skills are still a work in progress, Hobbs can become a major player in AEW's big-man division. He adds strength and toughness to Team Taz, which complements Ricky Starks' smoothness, making them one of the most intriguing groups in AEW. Plus, Hobbs has a power slam that is hard to beat, and he still has a lot of room to grow.

2 The Butcher

Image Credit: AEW

The Butcher, one half of the tag team The Butcher and The Blade, brings a unique and menacing presence to AEW. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 273 LBs, The Butcher's size and strength are evident in his hard-hitting, brawling style. The Butcher and The Blade are a tag team in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) who work with Allie, also known as The Bunny.

They first appeared on AEW Dynamite on November 27, 2019, when they came out of a hole in the ring and attacked Cody Rhodes. While his in-ring skills are solid, his character work and promo skills have room for improvement. The Butcher's potential is undeniable, but he must continue developing his overall skill set to rise in the ranks of AEW's big men.

1 Brian Cage

Image Credit: DDT & Reddit

Known by wrestling fans as The Machine, Brian Cage lives up to the moniker with his incredibly muscular physique and power-based offense. The 6-foot and 272-pound Cage relies on sheer strength and jaw-dropping feats of athleticism to overpower opponents. Since debuting in AEW, Cage has racked up an impressive undefeated record. Though a part of the heel group Team Taz, Cage prefers to do most of his talking in the ring. His intimidating look and in-ring dominance have quickly established him as one of the top big men in AEW.

Cage moves with uncanny quickness and agility for a man of his size, executing dive attacks over the ring ropes and even pulling off moonsaults from the top rope. This mix of size, speed, and skill makes Brian Cage a dangerous opponent that can end matches in the blink of an eye.