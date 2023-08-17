Highlights Christian Cage is known for his savage insults on the microphone, and he doesn't hold back, even targeting his own daughter with hurtful words in front of a live audience.

Christian Cage's best career work has come from outside of WWE, particularly during his time in TNA Wrestling in the mid-2000s.

Christian's promos in AEW have gone viral and showcased his ability to be an absolute savage, with examples including verbally attacking Matt Hardy over his brother Jeff Hardy's personal issues and ripping on Jungle Boy's late father, Luke Perry.

Christian Cage is one of the most savage heels currently on the AEW roster. He's also one of the greatest on the microphone and really lays in the insults every chance he gets, sometimes even targeting his own daughter with hurtful words in front of a live audience.

Christian was one-half of one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time, Edge and Christian. Renowned for their high-flying antics and truly legendary TLC matches against The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz, both Edge and Christian are seemingly writing their own ending to their storybook professional wrestling careers right now. Edge has worked primarily as a fan favorite for the majority of his latest WWE run, whereas Christian Cage is the living embodiment of a heel over in AEW.

Christian never truly got the chance to shine in the WWE as a singles act. In fact, some of his best career work has come from outside the WWE. Back in the mid-2000s, Christian was a major player in TNA Wrestling. In 2021, Christian made the shock decision to resume his in-ring career and joined the All Elite Wrestling roster. Since then, "Captain Charisma" has gone viral on the Internet a number of times during his run as a heel for his completely unhinged and absolutely savage promos.

Without further ado, here is a list of 5 brutal and shocking promos from "The Instant Classic" Christian Cage that showcase his ability to be an absolute savage on the microphone. This man's character has no boundaries so beware, some of these will leave you gobsmacked.

5 Christian Cage verbally attacks Matt Hardy over Jeff Hardy's personal issues (AEW Dynamite, July 6th, 2022)

The history between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy runs deep. WWE fans will be familiar with these two names as being members of legendary tag teams. Christian of course teamed with Edge and Matt Hardy is one half of The Hardy Boyz with Jeff Hardy. In 2022, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy rekindled their legendary rivalry. While the days of the iconic TLC matches may be behind them, the immense chemistry between these two timeless athletes still exists.

Jeff Hardy suffered another setback in 2022 when he was arrested for driving under the influence. When Matt Hardy interrupted Christian ripping into the audience on an episode of Dynamite, Christian responded by saying "Matt, you're starting to make your brother sound like the sober one." The crowd erupted with chants of "A**hole", but Christian was far from being done. Christian proceeded to accuse Matt Hardy of doing anything and everything to stay in the spotlight. "You'll even turn a blind eye to your brother's issues, just so you can ride his coattails for one more run."

Just when it looked like it couldn't get any more savage than that, Christian followed up with one final burial. "Here's the thing, your loser screw-up brother isn't even the most embarrassing thing to your family, you are."

4 Christian Cage rips on Jack Perry's father for being dead (AEW Dynamite, June 22, 2022)

A large chunk of Christian Cage's latest run in All Elite Wrestling was spent alongside "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry as a father figure for the young superstar. Christian's heel turn came about when he attacked Jungle Boy and entered into a heated feud with him. Christian went on to show the world that he has no boundaries when it comes to generating heat, even if it means verbally attacking Jungle Boy's late father, Hollywood actor Luke Perry. The level of savagery Christian showed in this promo was off the charts.

"Jungle Boy looked at me like a father figure, but here's the thing, I never wanted to be your father, I never wanted to be your father figure. You have a father, but your father's dead," said Christian. A shocked audience orchestrated perfectly the feelings of the whole world. Tony Schiavone, who was interviewing Christian at the time, was visibly shocked, but Christian wasn't done yet. "And that's probably a good thing, Jungle Boy, because he would be embarrassed and ashamed to see how you turned out," said Cage.

All of this transpired after Christian had already called out Jungle Boy's mom. "I think she watched her knight in shining armor go off into the sunset. I think she was a little sweet on Christian Cage if you know what I mean. I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy's father."

3 Christian Cage attacks the legacy of Brian Pillman (AEW Fyter Fest, July 13, 2022)

Brian Pillman was a professional wrestling legend who suddenly died in the prime of his career at the age of 35 on October 5, 1997, ending what was destined to be a legendary career. Pillman's son, Brian Pillman Jr., entered into the pro wrestling business at the tail end of 2017 to continue his father's legacy. Pillman Jr. found his first bout of mainstream success as a member of the AEW roster where he remained until 2023. Rumor has it the second-generation star is WWE bound. He was in AEW just long enough to get on the wrong side of Christian Cage, however.

"Your father was a legend in this business," Cage said to Pillman Jr. to a loud ovation from the crowd. "Other people's words, not mine."

Christian continued. "In my opinion, your father, Brian Pillman, was average at best." The cheers quickly turned to boos and Christian was clearly feeding on the heat he was generating. "He [Pillman] wasn't a walking living legend, muti-time world champion like I am. That being said, I respect the fact that he spilled his blood, sweat, and tears in the middle of that ring."

Christian had the audience in the palm of his hand. It was back and forth, but "The Instant Classic" continued. "I'm sure he [Pillman] wouldn't mind me speaking on his behalf, saying he'd be appalled knowing his final contribution to this business was you."

2 Christian Cage acknowledges that Arn Anderson is looking for another son (AEW Dynamite, May 10, 2023)

Arn Anderson is a professional wrestling legend. The Four Horsemen member tragically lost his oldest son, Barrett Anderson, in 2023 at only 37 years old. Anderson has been prominently featured as a manager in AEW over the years, managing the likes of Cody Rhodes and his own son, Brock Anderson. One of Arn's most recent clients at the time of this brutal promo was former TNT Champion, Wardlow. Christian opened up this one by getting the cheap heat and insulting the fans in Detroit before turning to interviewer Tony Schiavone. Cage said, "Tony let me ask you a question, what is it with all of these wrestlers in AEW and their daddy issues?"

A chorus of boos echoed throughout the arena along with chants of "shut the f**k up". Christian however had no intention of stopping. "Much like my previous opponent, my current opponent, Wardlow, also had a father. It's a good thing though, because you found Arn Anderson, right? You found that father figure you were looking for. Lucky for you, it just so happens that Arn was looking for a new son himself."

The heat that Christian generated from the audience during this promo was unprecedented. He had to change the volume of his voice on more than one occasion to ensure the TV cameras could hear him over the fans.

1 Christian Cage has his own daughter removed from the building (AEW Collision, August 5, 2023)

Image credits: AEW, Twitter, Sportskeeda

Over a year into his incredible heel run in AEW, Christian Cage's boundaries went even lower, when he targeted his own daughter. Christian, who had declared himself the TNT Champion despite the belt belonging to his client, Luchasaurus, appeared backstage for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Christian introduced the All Elite fans to his daughter. Cage said, "This is my child, my very own flesh and blood. Now people may be wondering why I bought my daughter to Collision, it's very simple. To prove a point that as the TNT Champion, as the face of TNT, I realize I am a role model for children all over the world."

What was set up to look like a classic babyface promo straight out of the 1980s WWF scene, however, was about to get Christian Cage'd. Christian proceeded to rip into Darby Allin for mentoring new 18-year-old AEW newcomer, Nick Wayne. Before Christian could get too deep into the inevitable insults, however, his daughter turned to him, looking for attention. "Can I hold your belt?", She asked, much to the disgust of Christian.

"Did you win this belt?", asked Christian to his own flesh and blood. "You did not win this belt, nobody touches this title but me. Go. Go find your mother."

Christian shook his head as he shooed his child away.

It looked to be the end of the promo until Christian made a call for security. "She's not credentialed. Remove her from the arena," said the villainous Cage. It just goes to show that not even Christian's own family is safe from his absolute savagery and fans on social media went crazy for this one.

