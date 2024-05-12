Highlights A fan jumped into the ring during last night's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

A fan jumped into the ring during last night's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event and was immediately dealt with in brutal fashion by security. During the recent episode of AEW Collision - which took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada - the unexpected incident appeared to take fans by surprise.

The main event saw Adam Copeland and Kyle O'Reilly go head-to-head for the TNT title. The ecstatic crowd was pumped up even before the pair went toe-to-toe. Expectations were high for the mouthwatering clash; however, it took a while for both to get going when the showdown began. Both were using a lot of standard holds, counters, and takedowns.

They eventually increased the pace and their attacks as time went on, with both chasing the finish. In the end, Copeland and O'Reilly put on a hard-fought clash, with the former going on to retain his TNT title.

A Random Fan Jumped in the Ring During AEW Collision

The fan would immediately regret it

An extraordinary incident occurred as a fan entered the ring during Daniel Gracia's post-match celebration and was immediately taken out by security. He competed against KM, and in a matter of minutes, Garcia managed to get the win in convincing fashion. However, as he was leaving the ring, footage uploaded to social media shows a fan jumping into the ring while the professional wrestler was celebrating his massive win. Security were quick to intervene and remove the fan from the arena.

Another close-up clip shows the spectator being dragged out as a security member had the fan in a headlock as they attempted to kick him out of the venue. Amid all the commotion, chants of “you f***** up” erupted from the crowd as fans were left stunned and shocked by the incident that unfolded.

As for Garcia, he's been on an incredible run since the turn of the new year after suffering significant losses in the past few years inside the ring. After securing yet another dominant win, it'll be interesting to see what the company have planned for the youngster next.

Adam Copeland Revealed he Came Close to Joining AEW in 2020

He instead chose the WWE

After retaining his TNT title last night in the main event, Copeland has already enjoyed great success since signing for AEW. At 50 years of age, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

However, Copeland recently revealed how he could've joined the promotion a lot sooner than he did. In a documentary detailing his comeback, the AEW star admitted that there were talks with another company prior to his WWE comeback. That organisation was All Elite Wrestling.

“Really close, we had great discussions. [Was this late 2019?] Yeah. So when I first started talking to AEW, I wasn’t yet cleared,'' Copeland told Chris Van Vliet. "I had made it, we talked about it like the bosses of each video game level. But I still wasn’t cleared by company doctors, right? So once all of those clearances started to come, I was like, Oh, this is real now. Okay.

''So before I did anything, I had to go kind of get the final clearance needed for either company. But I had negotiated with everybody. I was like, Okay, here’s where I’m at, here’s what I’ve been told I can do and started the process.”