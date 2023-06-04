The rise of All Elite Wrestling is nothing short of monumental. By giving fans an alternative to the WWE, AEW is currently making headlines once again as the company is about to launch a brand-new TV show on TNT called AEW Collision, which will feature the highly anticipated return of wrestling legend CM Punk. However, that is not the only new AEW product to hit the market this month.

Move over, WWE 2K23, a new challenger is about to enter the arena to battle for wrestling video game supremacy! All Elite Wrestling will enter the video game market for the first time when AEW Fight Forever lands on shelves and digital stores later this month. Featuring a fresh roster of AEW wrestlers, an intriguing creation suite, and a retro-inspired gameplay style that fans of WWF No Mercy for the Nintendo 64 will go nuts over, here is everything we know about AEW Fight Forever so far, and everything you need to know before the game releases.

While AEW: Fight Forever was announced a while ago, news and information on the brand-new wrestling game were scarce until May 2023. Now, AEW is on a full marketing run for the product and has announced that the game will be available both physically and digitally on June 29, 2023, meaning fans have less than a month to wait until they can pick up and play the first AEW game!

9 Which Consoles Will AEW: Fight Forever Be Coming To?

AEW will bring its first home console video game to every major console when the game is released later this month. Whether you own a PS5, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X/S, you can rest assured that the game will be available on your preferred system. The game will also be available on the previous generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles, meaning players on the PS4 and Xbox One will also be able to play it. Good news for PC fans, too, as the game will also be available on Microsoft Windows, and we can't wait to see what the modding community has in store for the already stacked game.

8 What Will The Gameplay Be Like In AEW: Fight Forever?

AEW: Fight Forever will see a move away from the wrestling simulation type of action that wrestling fans have come to expect from the WWE 2K series of games in favor of a more arcade-like system, reminiscent of the wrestling games of old. Think back to the glory days of WWF No Mercy, WCW Vs. nWo Revenge and the early WWE SmackDown games such as "Shut Your Mouth" and "Here Comes The Pain", and that is more the direction that AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is going.

Besides wrestling, there's plenty of wacky fun in the video game. Wrestlers will be able to skateboard during matches, and there will be baseball and dancing minigames.

7 AEW: Fight Forever Roster So Far

AEW boasts one of the most impressive rosters of professional wrestlers in the world today, and this will translate directly into the game. Over 50 AEW wrestlers and wrestling legends alike have been announced so far including fan favorites such as CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Brian Danielson. Wrestling legends such as Owen Hart, Sting, Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Brodie Lee will also appear. Stacking out the tag-team roster, FTR, The Hardy Boys, The House Of Black, and The Young Bucks are all featured in the game. Likewise in the women's roster, fans can expect Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and more. Shockingly, current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes will also appear in the game.

6 AEW: Fight Forever DLC

The first batch of downloadable content for AEW: Fight Forever has already been announced, and it is stacked! Popular tag-team, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Keith Lee, Danhausen, Hook, and The Bunny will all be in the game but initially locked behind the DLC paywall. These DLC packs will also be included in the "Deluxe Edition", so if fans pre-order that edition of the game, you will be able to play as these superstars right away when the DLC is released. Matt Hardy and his alter ego "Broken" Matt Hardy are also included as pre-order exclusives. Jeff Hardy, who recently returned to AEW, will be available in the base game without DLC. Other DLC packs are planned, but no information has currently been released.

5 AEW: Fight Forever Creation Suite

The ability to create your own stuff in wrestling games has always been a much-loved feature, and fans will be overjoyed to learn that AEW: Fight Forever will feature an expansive creation suite. Players will be able to create their own wrestlers, move-sets, arenas, and entrances. Borrowing inspiration from WWF No Mercy once again, it also looks like players will be able to customize existing roster members as well as make their own, which will give gamers the ability to update attires to their heart's content!

4 AEW: Fight Forever Will Have A Career Mode

The AEW: Fight Forever story mode is one of the most highly anticipated features of the game. Called "Road To The Elite", players will be able to play as their favorite AEW roster member or their created wrestlers and guide them on a career from the bottom to the top as they attempt to claim championship glory. Storylines will be altered by match outcomes, meaning your wins and losses will both count towards your career progress, and feuds and matches will change based on the decisions you make. Train to increase your stats, but train too hard, and you can get injured, attend media scrums to increase your popularity and decide whether to be a career babyface or shock the world with a villainous heel turn, the choice is yours!

3 AEW: Fight Forever Will Have Online Gameplay Modes

It's 2023, so it goes without saying that any wrestling game worth its salt should feature some form of online gameplay. Luckily, AEW: Fight Forever does just that, and players will be able to battle their friends and strangers from across the globe as the game supports couch-coop local play and online multiplayer alike, including cooperative online multiplayer. The game will also boast cross-platform gameplay, so if your friend is on the PS5 and you are on the Xbox, you can still fight each other. Online leaderboards will also be featured, so you can grind your way to the top! It is currently unknown if the creation suite will have online access, but given the popularity of the community creations in the WWE 2K series, fans can only hope.

2 AEW: Fight Forever Match Types

The game will feature a number of exciting match types for gamers to get stuck into. From the classic one-on-one match types and tag-team matches, all the basics are in there. That's not all, though. AEW: Fight Forever will also feature some of their own, home-grown match types including the "Unsanctioned Lights Out" match, the "Stadium Stampede" match, the "Casino Battle Royale" match and even exploding barbed wire death matches. IGN's final preview video for the game showcased a lot of the match types we can expect. Given the sheer violence of some of these match types, this brings us to the top of the list, and an important feature that wrestling gamers have been hoping for.

1 AEW: Fight Forever Will Have Blood - And Lots Of It!

Gore lovers rejoice! Not only will you be able to create your favorite hardcore wrestlers from the ECW years gone by, but you can also bust them wide open. The game will feature a large amount of weapons that will enable you to fulfill your violent wrestling dreams. In-game blood features demonstrated so far look brutal, and not only that, the blood will stay on the canvas rather than magically disappearing. AEW has regularly featured blood in their matches over the years and superstars such as Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho will be able to don a crimson mask in the game to match.