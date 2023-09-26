Highlights Jack Swagger had a plan to return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after leaving WWE back in 2017

Jack Swagger (now Jake Hager in AEW) actually plotted out a roadmap for his WWE return, culminating in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman, is at the top of this industry. He has been a champion for over 1100 days, first winning the Universal Title in August 2020.

Even now, it’s hard to pick out a member of the roster who has the capacity to be the eventual successor to The Tribal Chief, with WWE reportedly even struggling to find someone to follow in Roman's footsteps.

Who has Roman Reigns beaten?

Among those he has overcome are Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and even his own cousin Jey Uso, who Roman has actually beaten on two separate occasions, with those wins taking place almost three years apart.

Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape to the extent that he hasn’t appeared on TV since August, and his next challenger isn’t clear, although it's rumoured to be AJ Styles.

At this point, it’s fair to say that stepping into the ring opposite Reigns may be the pinnacle of someone’s time in WWE. In the modern day, squaring off with the current champion shows complete trust between a performer and the company.

Getting to the level where you're a viable option to face Roman, and eventually defeat him, has to be the ultimate goal for any aspiring wrestler and those trying to become a mainstay at the top of WWE’s card.

Which AEW star planned to return to WWE to face Roman Reigns?

In fact, someone who openly discussed this was Jake Hager (Jack Swagger), who revealed during an interview with K&S WrestleFest that, upon his release being granted, he planned to use MMA as a tool to build himself back up to the point of competing at the highest level in wrestling, facing Reigns at WrestleMania.

When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that.

In 2017, when he left WWE, Hager officially signed a contract with Bellator MMA in the heavyweight division. Just over a year later, Jake made his debut for the company, winning his first fight.

However, his time in mixed martial arts was somewhat controversial, as during his most second bout, he held on to a choke for several seconds after his opponent had submitted, causing the referee to have to forcibly pull Jake off of the man he’d just defeated. From there, his third fight was thrown out when he struck Anthony Garrett with two unintentional groin strikes.

He did have a fourth fight, which was one he won by split decision, but, that spelled the end of his MMA venture and he focused on professional wrestling not long after.

Hager didn’t quite make it to the level of Roman Reigns, instead, he’s a regular feature on AEW programming as a 'great utility player', and is perhaps best known for getting a purple bucket hat over with the audience during his time with the Jericho Appreciation Society.