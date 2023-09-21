Fightful broke the news that former TBS Champion Jade Cargill was ‘finishing up’ with AEW and subsequently heading to WWE. This surprised many fans, particularly after a recent interview in which she stated her desire to keep working with Tony Khan, but she’s now expected to join up with Triple H in the coming weeks.

Jade is set to become the third wrestler to make the jump to Vince McMahon’s company, after they poached former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, and also signed Brian Pillman Jr recently, although the latter has actually yet to debut on TV, or have his signing officially confirmed.

So, with another AEW star quitting to join WWE, let’s take a look at who else from Tony Khan's competition could possibly cross the divide and head to the wrestling giant.

10 Brian Cage

In AEW, Brian Cage is mostly used as a trios wrestler. He’s part of a group known as ‘The Mogal Embassy’, headed up by Swerve Strickland and is often seen coming as an aid against those his teammates are feuding with, as well as being a hurdle for the Embassy’s rivals to overcome.

He did have a singles run as the FTW Champion earlier in his career with the company, but never really has any one-on-one programs these days, something that has disappointed fans of the former IMPACT World Champion.

One look at the man known as ‘The Machine’ tells you all you need to know about why he would be well suited to the WWE landscape. A casual viewer would instantly notice his huge physique and be interested in what he was about to do. He certainly has the visual appeal of a WWE Superstar, and, with potential match-ups with Braun Strowman and Omos, it would be fitting to see Cage in a Raw or SmackDown ring.

9 Andrade El Idolo

The man who held the NXT Championship for 140 days would be perfectly suited to a WWE return. While still regarded as one of the best in-ring workers around, the Mexican is still putting on quality matches on Collision, having recently returned from an AEW absence. But, despite being in the company for two years now, he hasn’t really established himself as someone who could threaten any championships, so, perhaps a move to WWE may provide him a much-needed refresh.

Also, this suggestion isn’t too unrealistic, as Andrade has had plenty of controversy during his time in AEW. Last October, the 33-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara and many people took this as the former United States Champion attempting to get fired, potentially facilitating a return to WWE, which was being run by Triple H at the time. Plus, his wife Charlotte Flair is still a top star in their women’s division, so he may be keen to reunite with The Queen.

Ring Name Andrade El Idolo Real Name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza Date of Birth 3 November 1989 (age 33) Height 5ft 9" Weight 210lbs Debut 3 October 2003 (age 13) Trained By Brilliante Sr, El Satanico, Franco Columbo, Moro III & Stuka Titles Won 1x NXT Champion, 1x United States Championship & 1x IWGP Intercontinental Champion

8 Wardlow

Image source: AEW

Wardlow had plenty of promise about him when he was first introduced to the AEW audience. Coming in as MJF’s muscle, he would stand as an imposing force and work alongside the cocky heel to take out any of Max’s rivals. Fans will fondly remember when the company finally pulled the trigger on Wardlow’s babyface turn too, refusing to hand his mentor the dynamite diamond ring and costing him a match against CM Punk.

Though, from there, AEW never really capitalised on the momentum that they’d built up. Wardlow was given a couple of runs with the TNT Championship, but, each one was relatively short as the company didn’t know how to book a competitor who had been so dominant to have a compelling title reign. But, WWE is the land of the big men, Wardlow would surely excel under the creative reign of Triple H and fit well among those already on the main roster.

7 Malakai Black

Malakai, then known as Aleister Black, spent five years in WWE before leaving the company in 2021. Now, he heads up the faction known as House Of Black, with them having held the AEW Trios Championships for 175 days, only dropping the titles at Wembley Stadium last month. Yet, the question will always remain over what he truly could’ve achieved in WWE, and, a possible comeback would help to answer those queries.

His initial departure from WWE centered around creative differences between himself and those in charge, however, with Triple H heading up creative, it’s almost certain that Black would be able to express his artistic vision for his characters with much more success. Plus, as with a few entries on this list, re-joining the WWE would also allow him to work alongside his wife Zelina Vega once again.READ MORE: WWE: Vince McMahon 'spotted using cane' after undergoing 'life-changing surgery'

6 Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa is a former AEW Women’s World Champion, who had one of the most well-received title wins in company history. She looked to have the world at her feet after she bested Britt Baker at St. Patrick’s Day Slam in 2022, but, her stint was hampered by injury. There isn’t an obvious place for Rosa to slot back into once she’s medically cleared to come back to Dynamite, so, maybe a change of company may suit her well.

Also, before she reintegrates with the AEW roster, it’s worth remembering that there were strong rumours of discontent in the locker room involving La Mera Mera and the woman she beat for the gold, so, perhaps a change of environment and some new opponents could reinvigorate Thunder Rosa and her career.

5 Buddy Matthews

Given a separate entry to Malakai Black simply because of the company’s interest in hosting a show in Australia very soon, Buddy Matthews could be on the receiving end of a huge push should be fine his way back to WWE in the near future. He’s currently in the House Of Black, but, AEW never showcase him in high-profile one-on-one matches.

It’s no secret that Buddy is one of the most talented in-ring workers in either company, in fact, he may still be underrated. He had a stint as Cruiserweight Champion in 2018, but, should be re-sign with WWE in 2023, they’d likely present him as a formidable singles star, and, it would allow him to work in the same company as his fiancée Rhea Ripley.

Ring Name Buddy Matthews Real Name Matthew Adams Date of Birth 26 September 1988 (age 34) Height 5ft 11" Weight 225lbs Debut 8 September 2007 (age 16) Trained By Carlo Cannon & WWE Performance Center Titles Won 1x NXT Tag Team Champion, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x Cruiserweight Championship & 1x AEW World Trios Championship

4 Powerhouse Hobbs

Image source: AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs has had a very mixed time in AEW. He quickly aligned himself with Team Taz and became a reliable midcard heel on Tony Khan’s roster. However, when the time came to give him a title run, his stint as TNT Champion ultimately fell flat, only holding the gold for 42 days before dropping it to the previous champion in Wardlow.

Perhaps a change of scenery and fresh opponents is exactly what Powerhouse Will Hobbs is needing. He could square off with fellow big guys such as Bronson Reed, and also clash with some smaller opponents as the opportunity to start anew and switch to WWE may be one that can’t be resisted should he get the call.

3 Hook

Hook is one of AEW’s top young prospects. Making his debut in December of 2021, the 24-year-old immediately caught the eye of many fans. He’s had a lengthy reign as FTW Champion, and is currently enjoying his second reign with the belt. Also, he’s only been defeated once in his All Elite Wrestling tenure thus far.

The main reason that we’re suggesting Hook make the jump to WWE revolves around the fact that he is the son of Taz. Admittedly, his father is more well-known for being a member of the ECW roster, but, did spend nine years under Vince McMahon. It’s worth noting that WWE always like having second-generation performers on their roster, so, should they eventually pick up the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil, those in charge would surely treat him like a big deal.READ MORE: WWE: Major update on Randy Orton injury return

2 Tay Melo

Tay Melo has been with WWE before, competing in NXT under the name Taynara Conti. She never came close to winning gold on the developmental show, and now finds herself in AEW, where she regularly featured before she became pregnant. She was part of the Jericho Appreciation Society and will still be a useful heel for the company following maternity leave.

Despite finding a suitable role in AEW, her loved team with Anna Jay may be proof that Tay could be a good fit for a return to the company she spent four years in. Of course, unlike WWE, Dynamite and Collision don’t currently play host to any set of women’s tag team titles, so, Triple H could very much benefit from adding TayJay to the women’s tag team division.

1 Ricky Starks

Image source: AEW

A man with undying charisma, Ricky Starks would surely captivate any audience. He is described as ‘absolute’ and has proven his worth in AEW as both a face and a heel, which is something that is incredibly hard and rare to find in a performer. He feels as if he’s on the brink of becoming a star, but, his popularity could hit undeniable heights if he made the switch to WWE.

Despite having an awesome strap match with Bryan Danielson at All Out this year, it’s fair to say that Ricky isn’t considered among the best when it comes to in-ring quality. But, he leans heavily into the character aspect of wrestling and his promos usually include a memorable line which hook fans into any potential matchup. Simply put, he just feels tailor made for the WWE system.

Ring Name Ricky Starks Real Name Richard Starks Date of Birth 21 February 1990 (age 33) Height 6ft 0" Weight 194lbs Debut 2011 Trained By Unknown Titles Won 1x FTW Champion & 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner

It remains to be seen as to whether any of these moves will come to fruition, though, there’s little doubt that WWE will hold interest in these stars should it become clear that their AEW contracts are coming up.