Recently, several AEW names have made the switch from the company to WWE, with Jade Cargill, William Regal and Cody Rhodes the most high-profile names to do so.

The moves aren't just one-sided though, with Adam 'Edge' Copeland making the jump from AEW to WWE earlier this month when his contract with the wrestling giant expired.

Last year, Tony Khan accused WWE of a couple of instances of 'contract tampering', and we now know the identities of who of the names Triple H and co allegedly contacted on the AEW roster.

Contract tampering explained

First things first, you might be wondering what contract tampering actually is...

Contract tampering, in the wrestling industry, is when one party tries to engage in discussions with a certain performer who is currently under contract with someone else. So, getting in touch and trying to somehow convince them to get out of their current deal, and sign a new one with the other company instead.

It's a tactic that goes against the honour of the business and is generally frowned upon by the majority of people, but has been done on more than one occasion. In fact, some have questioned if AEW has done it in the past themselves, believing that there's simply no way some of the stars that jumped from WWE to them could have done so in such a quick fashion without it having spoken to the competition beforehand, but that's far from confirmed.

As noted, Tony Khan accused WWE of 'contract tampering' in 2022, right after Triple H was appointed as Chief Content Officer, and it seems like the identities of at least two of the names the company allegedly contacted have been leaked online.

Per Fightful, the first name WWE allegedly contacted was William Regal, who ended up returning to WWE towards the end of last year after being granted permission to do so by Khan.

The site reports that WWE contacted Regal whilst Khan's mother was in hospital. The former WWE Superstar apparently told Tony that he wanted to return to work for Triple H and be in the same company as his son, NXT star Charlie Dempsey.

WhenTony Khan’s mother was in the hospital. While his mother was in the hospital it became abundantly clear that WWE had tampered and spoken to William Regal. They offered him a new role that they already had prepared, so that’s why he took it personal for those.

Regal ended up coming back to WWE last year, with Khan granting the veteran his request to be let out of his contract so he could return to his former employers, a move the AEW Founder was heavily praised for.

Regal wasn't the only person WWE has been accused of trying to bring in from AEW last year, with Fightful also reporting that Triple H and his team contacted Swerve Strickland with the idea of bring him back as part of Hit Row.

Triple H brought Top Dolla, Ashantee The Adonis and B-Fab back to WWE, and has been accused of contacting Swerve, despite the fact he was under AEW contract, with the idea of having him return too.

Sapp explains that unlike in the instance of Regal, Swerve wasn't interested in speaking with WWE, and referred those who contacted him to his legal team and representatives.

Swerve Strickland signed a multi-year deal on pay-per-view, [was contacted] for a Hit Row reunion. He, I believe, referred WWE or WWE’s talent relations person to his lawyer.

There's almost no doubt Swerve will be a World Champion in the future, and it seems that will take place in AEW rather than WWE.

