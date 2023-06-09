Cody Rhodes was one of the brains behind the formation of All Elite Wrestling and served as an executive vice president for the company during his time there. Cody was a big part of AEW both on-screen and backstage, which is why it came as a massive shock when AEW announced that he was leaving the company in 2022. Rumors about Rhodes' future ran rampant in early 2022 until Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 when he made his surprise return to the WWE and defeated Seth Rollins.

Plunged straight into the main event scene of WWE since his return, Rhodes is currently on a quest for championship gold to add to the collection of Rhodes family royalties, and he has seen success in top feuds against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, if even one of the EVPs of AEW could jump ship to the WWE, who could be next? Without further ado, here are 10 current AEW wrestlers that could follow Cody Rhodes to WWE and make an impact.

Related: 10 Things You Need To Know About AEW's First Video Game: Fight Forever

10 Big Bill also known as Big Cass

Image source: WWE

The WWE Universe is already very familiar with the man formerly known as Big Cass who previously wrestled for the WWE, mostly as a tag-team wrestler alongside Enzo Amore from 2013 until 2017. Cass had a short-lived run in WWE's singles division in 2018 before he left the company. Since then, he has appeared for Impact Wrestling and is currently signed to AEW.

Big Bill is a very talented and charismatic big man who looks like a star, he can work a microphone, and his best years are still ahead of him. His time on the independent scene and away from the WWE has done wonders for his character, which is very similar to how time away helped elevate the career of current WWE superstar Drew McIntyre when he returned to the company years later.

9 Andrade El Idolo

Image source: AEW

Missing in action for a while on AEW TV, it is likely that Andrade El Idolo will return to active in-ring competition in June for the new AEW show, Collison, the same show that is scheduled to feature the highly anticipated return of CM Punk. Andrade, who signed with AEW in 2021, is a third-generation wrestler who originally wowed audiences in the WWE for his time spent in NXT where he became the black-and-gold brand's top champion. He also had a stint as WWE United States Champion when he was called up to the main roster.

Andrade has already enjoyed a very successful career in pro wrestling. Still, his time in AEW so far has seen him evolve his character and showcase his growing microphone skills, and he has also packed on some size since his last stint in WWE and looks to be in amazing shape. Andrade is also married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, so there's a good chance he'd want to work close to his wife in the wrestling industry. Following Cody to the WWE would not be too farfetched and with his former NXT boss, Triple H running the show, Andrade would fit in nicely with the current WWE roster.

8 Powerhouse Hobbs

Image source: AEW

Despite having a lengthy career on the independent circuit, "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs could be considered one of AEW's home-grown talents. His first mainstream, televised success came when he joined AEW in 2020. As his nickname suggests, Hobbs uses a classic powerhouse style of wrestling full of high-impact slams and brute strength that matches his impressive physique. Over the past couple of years, Hobbs has also had plenty of chances to evolve his character and get better on the microphone, and he hasn't disappointed.

Looking at Hobbs, wrestling fans will see a young man with a bright future in wrestling, a talented one at that, and he already looks like a WWE Superstar before he has even wrestled for them. He would be a great fit on either Raw or SmackDown, so it would not come as a surprise to see Hobbs jump ship from AEW to WWE in the future.

7 Ethan Page

Image source: AEW

Another independent standout on the list who has perfectly adapted to being thrown head-first into mainstream televised wrestling is none other than Ethan Page. This talented talker first piqued the interest of wrestling fans during his time in Impact Wrestling where he competed in a popular tag-team called "The North" alongside Josh Alexander. While Alexander remained in Impact, Page jumped ship to AEW in 2021, and it would not be a shock if he were to jump ship again, this time to the WWE.

His time in AEW has seen him have plenty of microphone and TV time which has allowed him to push the limits of his character and evolve to cater to a mainstream audience as a villainous, but hard-to-hate heel. The wrestler lives up to his "All Ego" nickname and has a very successful future ahead of him, but it remains to be seen if that future is in the WWE.

6 Satnam Singh

Image source: AEW

Standing over seven feet tall, the Indian giant, Satnam Singh, is already an icon in his home country for his time spent in the NBA where he played for the Dallas Mavericks. While suffering the in-ring limitations like many of his size often do, Singh looks like a superstar and if built correctly could be a major player in the world of wrestling. He is currently playing a big-man enforcer role in AEW and has a talented mouthpiece in Sonjay Dutt at his side helping him hone his skills.

WWE has a massive following in India and in late 2023, they will return to the country and bring their biggest names with them. Former WWE wrestler, The Great Khali, is a legend in India, and it goes without saying that WWE is always on the lookout for the next Indian superstar to fill his boots. Could the young Satnam Singh be that superstar and jump ship to the WWE to help WWE's expansion in India?

Related: WWE: The Great Khali got seriously jacked after he retired in 2020

5 The Acclaimed: Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

Image source: AEW

Making AEW must-see television each and every week with their entertaining and often controversial raps, The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are currently two of the most popular names in the company. Their rise to the top has been meteoric, and nobody could have guessed that the team that was thrown together on AEW Dark would so quickly become such an over act. Starting their run as heels, AEW was pretty much forced to give them a babyface run as the fans were finding it very hard to boo the entertaining duo.

While the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions are rumored to have a lengthy contract with AEW after Tony Khan snapped them up from free agency, things change so fast in the world of professional wrestling. If their success in AEW is anything to go by, Caster and Bowens are almost certainly on WWE's radar for a future run in the company.

4 Jon Moxley also known as Dean Ambrose

Image source: AEW

An absolute workhorse in pro wrestling, Jon Moxley is currently one of AEW's biggest stars, becoming a three-time world champion with the company. But even before that, he was a huge name in the WWE where he was known as Dean Ambrose. He was a member of the now iconic faction, "The Shield" alongside current WWE Champion Roman Reigns and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and his tenure in the WWE was filled with success and championship gold.

Mox is currently on fire in AEW and by all accounts, seems to be having the time of his life, as his AEW contract also allows him to perform independently and in Japan. However, there will come a time when his career is winding down, and perhaps then he will be open to a WWE return. The WWE Universe would be white-hot to see The Shield get back together, or even face each other, one more time.

3 MJF

Image source: AEW

The bidding war of 2024 has been an often-talked-about subject by Maxwell Jacob Friedman himself. As we creep closer to the year in question where his contract will be up for negotiation, there does indeed stand a chance that MJF, who is a real-life friend of Cody Rhodes, could follow his buddy into enemy territory.

One of the best talkers in the world right now, and he knows it, MJF lives his egotistical, villainous character even at appearances outside of wrestling. A true, traditional heel, the young MJF is the current AEW World Champion and is expected to resume his feud with CM Punk sooner rather than later. The charismatic and talented young wrestler will certainly be making headlines in the new year if he does indeed choose to make the jump to WWE in 2024.

2 Ricky Starks

Image source: AEW

Since his AEW debut in 2020, Starks has come such a long way in taking his character to the next level. Naturally charismatic and incredibly entertaining on the microphone, as well as gifted and believable in the ring, Starks could be looked at as a total package performer, someone who has it all. His recent feud with Chris Jericho also helped to bring him one step closer to the main event.

The future is bright for Ricky Starks, and he has everything that the WWE looks for in a superstar. A true "watch this space" wrestler, wrestling fans have yet to see the best of Ricky Starks in AEW and when his time in the company comes to an end, he is a very likely candidate to join Cody Rhodes in WWE where he will undoubtedly flourish.

1 Wardlow

Image source: AEW

Topping out this list of impressive AEW talent who could make the move to the WWE is none other than current TNT Champion, Wardlow. The incredibly versatile big man, who isn't afraid to dish out some high-flying offense, is almost a guarantee of being a future world heavyweight champion. Beginning his career in AEW in 2019, Wardlow originally enjoyed success as the bodyguard of MJF. In a drawn-out and beautifully told story, Wardlow eventually broke free from the villainous MJF and began a run as a popular babyface.

Often compared to Goldberg for his high intensity and hard-hitting style of wrestling as well as his takes-no-nonsense wrestling character, Wardlow has the size, the talent, and the look to make him a big name in pro wrestling, and this is one superstar that could truly be huge in the WWE given the right push. With his best years ahead of him and a WWE run potentially on the cards in the future, could we be looking at the next Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar WrestleMania opponent in Wardlow?