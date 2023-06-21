All Elite Wrestling is home to some of the most talented young wrestlers in the world. Tony Khan's company also employs some tried and tested legendary names who, with their star power, bring more eyes to the promising young product. While AEW has seen its fair share of controversies in its short but storied tenure so far, the company, under the leadership of Tony Khan, continues to press forward toward new heights of success on mainstream television.

Viewed as an alternative to the WWE, AEW currently finds itself at home on TBS with its flagship show, Dynamite, and on TNT with its brand-new offering, Collision, which debuted on June 17, 2023, and saw the highly anticipated return of CM Punk.

Given the big roster and the array of talent featured on their weekly TV shows, there are many names who have the potential to be future main eventers, and some of the stars currently appearing on TV could be future World Champions. Without further ado, here's a look at five top names in AEW that have all the potential in the world to rise to the very top of the mountain sometime in the future.

Related: Wardlow & 10 Other AEW Wrestlers Who Could Follow Cody Rhodes By Joining WWE

5 Wardlow

Image source: AEW

Wardlow has been up and down on the card since his feud with MJF came to an end in 2022, but the immensely talented and popular big man is an absolute fan favorite. Wardlow is a record-setting three-time TNT Champion, with his most recent reign coming to an end at the hands of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage at the debut edition of AEW's new weekly live show, Collision, on June 17th.

Starting his career in AEW as an enforcer for the villainous MJF, Wardlow eventually broke free from the chains with a beautifully told storyline that resulted in a highly welcomed babyface turn. Wardlow went on to ride a huge wave of momentum and became a mainstay in the TNT title division. The immense popularity of the big man and his varied powerhouse offense, as well as his history with MJF and CM Punk, make him a perfect choice for a main event run in AEW when the timing is right, and a world championship reign will surely be in his future.

4 Darby Allin

Image credits: AEW

The enigmatic Darby Allin might not be the biggest member of the AEW roster, but he is among the most popular. The protégé of "The Icon" Sting, as well as his occasional tag-team partner, Darby has something truly special about him that captivates an audience. It speaks volumes that someone the caliber of Sting has taken notice of the young star's potential

Darby has a unique character and a death-defying high-risk wrestling style that pays tribute to the early days of Jeff Hardy, another smaller athlete who broke the mold and eventually overcame the odds and became a world champion. Regarded as one of the "four pillars" of AEW that helped build the foundations of the home-grown roster, the 30-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and if rumors of Sting's upcoming retirement are true, we may see Darby vying for championship gold in the singles division sooner rather than later.

RELATED: 5 Future WWE World Champions In NXT Right Now

3 Eddie Kingston

Image credits: AEW

The Mad King has proved to be one of AEW's most popular competitors since his debut for the company in 2020. Quickly being snapped up to a full-time contract, Eddie Kingston was well-received for his smash-mouth wrestling style and his unadulterated, real-as-they-come promos. Kingston was placed towards the very top of the card to rave reviews and very quickly became a white-hot, must-see character on AEW programming, frequently associated with his real-life friend Jon Moxley.

Kingston returned to AEW on June 15th to an explosive crowd reaction having been off television for a while due to touring with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kingston attacked the current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a chaotic segment that saw Moxley attempt to calm down a fired-up Mad King, resulting in the two friends having a face-off. Riding a new wave of momentum, all eyes are on Eddie Kingston once again, and AEW needs to pull the trigger on a big push for the massively-over brawler sooner rather than later.

2 Malakai Black

Image credits: AEW

The leader of The House Of Black is always making headlines due to the back-and-forth nature of his contract status with AEW. The former Aleister Black was a big part of Triple H's NXT and had a decent run on the main roster afterward, but left the company when The Game fell from power. Since Triple H resumed control of creative, the rumors have been flying about whether Black will eventually end up back in the WWE due to the positive working relationship between the two, and with Triple H being a big fan of Black's work.

Malakai Black has the look, talent, and charisma to be a world champion wherever he goes, but AEW has yet to give him a singles run. Black presently holds championship gold in AEW where he is the current World Trios Champion alongside his House of Black stablemates, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, after the group defeated The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution on March 5, 2023. It remains to be seen if Black will end up back in the WWE chasing titles with Triple H's direction, or if AEW will pull the trigger on giving him a push towards their own world title in the future.

Related: 8 Wrestlers Who Could Answer Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge On WWE Raw

1 Jack Perry

Image credits: AEW

The second of the "four pillars" of AEW on this list and the one to top it is none other than the 26-year-old Jack Perry. The son of late actor Luke Perry has been an active member of AEW's roster since the company started and has not only seen success but has also given fans the opportunity to see the young athlete grow and develop his character and his skills as he works his way up the card towards an inevitable main event push.

Originally a tag-team wrestler alongside Luchasaurus with the team being known as Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy has been enjoying a push in the right direction since he decided to fly solo, and a successful program against WWE legend Christian Cage has done wonders in helping him evolve his character and bringing it to the next level. AEW has already put a lot of stock into the young Jack Perry, and fans should definitely expect to see him challenging for - and potentially winning - the world title in the future.