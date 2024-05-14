Highlights The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are set to clash on Amazon Prime for the league's first Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Miami will be seeking revenge after the Bills stole the AFC East crown at the end of last season.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15.

The NFL's official schedule release is this Wednesday, May 15, though that doesn't mean certain games on the schedule won't be revealed beforehand.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens - the teams who clashed in last year's AFC Championship Game - would meet in the first game of the season.

FOX Sports also announced that Tom Brady will step into the booth for the first time for a Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, for the network's featured "America's Game of the Week" to open the season.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will participate in the league's first Thursday Night Football matchup of the season on Amazon Prime in Week 2.

The 2024 season will be the 19th season of TNF total, and the 13th featuring a full season slate of games. Week 2 has historically been the debut point of each season of Thursday Night Football since 2012.

Dolphins Seeking Vengeance For Last Season

Buffalo stole the AFC East from Miami in the final game of the regular season

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Germano / USA TODAY Network

Miami collapsed down the stretch in 2023, blowing a massive division lead to the Bills that ended in their one-score home loss to Buffalo in Week 18 last season.

The Dolphins have had a tumultuous offseason, losing a tremendous amount of talent to free agency. Still, with Tyreek Hill leading the way on offense, anything remains possible for 2024.

The Bills, meanwhile, are tending to the loss of star receiver Stefon Diggs. Other noteworthy losses include; Gabe Davis departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Micah Hyde getting released (or being allowed to walk away), and starting center Mitch Morse leaving in free agency.

After four consecutive AFC East titles, Buffalo may have a hard time living up to their reputation next season.

Nevertheless, the two teams should be the favorites in the division once again this upcoming season, though the New York Jets will pose a serious threat if franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to peak health after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of last season against the Bills.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2012, when TNF expanded to a full season schedule, only two season-debut matchups didn't feature division rivals: 2017 (Texans v. Bengals) and 2023 (Vikings v. Eagles).

While Thursday Night Football has received some flak in recent years for the quality of the teams playing, there should be no such complaints yet. The first TNF matchup of the year should feature plenty of fireworks between two offenses that ranked second (Miami) and sixth (Buffalo) in points per game last season, though the winner may be determined by which team can better handle the attrition of the offseason.

NFL fans will be hoping that, when the rest of the schedule is released on May 15, the Bills v. Dolphins game won't be the only Thursday night clash worth looking forward to.

Source: Adam Schefter