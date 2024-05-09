Highlights Odell Beckham signed a $3 million deal with the Dolphins, with an upside of $8.5 million.

At 31, OBJ's market value dropped due to injury concerns and age.

Beckham aims to slot into Miami's WR3 role, behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Odell Beckham recently signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million deal with an upside of $8.5 million in total. After going unsigned through the NFL's peak free agency period in March, Beckham's market, or lack thereof, shows that at this stage of his career, teams see him as more of a complimentary piece.

With the Dolphins, Beckham will join a stacked receiving corps that includes All-Pro speedster Tyreek Hill and 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.

One AFC executive spoke to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and tried to make sense of why Beckham, at only 31, seems to have dropped in market value so quickly. The exec cited Beckham's recent injury concerns and being over the age of 30, which drops a player's value significantly on today's market.

However, the exec did mention that Beckham showed signs late in the 2023 season that he still has flashes of the OBJ that made him such a big name during his time in New York:

By the end of last year, he looked good, his legs were back. Now, does he need to play himself back into shape? The offseason stuff being in the contract would be important for me. But you’re late on that, and can’t put workout bonuses in now. He signed so late in Baltimore, that he had to play himself back into shape. And when he did, his burst came back, and he could still do a lot of the normal OBJ stuff.

Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2023 season on a one-year deal, worth $1.25 million including upsides. While the flashes of the old OBJ were there, the numbers didn't equate to the production expected out of Beckham.

He caught just 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 2023, despite his QB, Lamar Jackson, having an MVP season. He added four catches for 34 yards in the Ravens' two playoff games last January.

Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Receiving Corps

What Odell Beckham Can Bring To Miami's Explosive Offense

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins ranked first in league offense and second in points scored in the 2023 season. While Miami's running back duo of Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane certainly contributed to that, their identity on offense has been built around their speedy wide receiver group and Tua Tagovailoa's ability to distribute the ball to his playmakers.

Beckham's goal will now be to work his way into the WR3 spot in Miami's offense and contribute when Hill and Waddle are covered.

Dolphins 2023 Receiving Leaders Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Tyreek Hill 119 1,799 13 Jaylen Waddle 72 1,014 4 Durham Smythe (TE) 35 366 0

After Hill and Waddle, the Dolphins' wide receiver group saw a significant gap in production, with Braxton Berrios catching 45 fewer passes (27) than Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson Jr., who's departed in free agency anyway, added 22 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

If Beckham can provide the Dolphins with similar production to what he added in Baltimore, at his reduced cap hit, this can certainly be a shrewd signing by the Dolphins—though some believe he can reach much greater heights in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Odell Beckham last cracked 1,000 receiving yards in a season back in 2019, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, where he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. In the four seasons since, he has managed just 102 receptions, 1,421 yards, and 11 TDs.

Beckham may prove to be a better schematic fit in Miami than he was with the Ravens. Whereas Baltimore's offense has been focused on the run in recent seasons, including Jackson making plays with his legs, Miami's offense under Mike McDaniel has been built on balance, with an emphasis on getting the ball in the hands of their receivers and letting them create plays.

Beckham's physical run-after-catch style can be a very good fit in Miami with the lower expectations that come with his modest price tag.

Beckham has the potential to have somewhat of a resurgent year in Miami, as he is no longer coming off a torn ACL, as he was with the Ravens in 2023. And even so, he reached 19.9 miles per hour in a Week 10 game last year, which is the fastest he's gone over the last two years.

If he can meet the Dolphins' expectations, he can certainly enjoy several more productive seasons in the NFL as a complimentary piece to a high-powered offense.

