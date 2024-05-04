Highlights The Baltimore Ravens prioritize talent over need when drafting, making high-value picks consistently.

Nate Wiggins, a highly ranked cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, fell to the 30th overall pick.

An AFC executive praises Wiggins as the best cover corner, highlighting the Ravens' strong drafting reputation.

Year after year, the Baltimore Ravens are known to be great when it comes to drafting talent. Unlike most teams that draft for need, the Ravens typically put talent first. If they can get a talented player in a position that isn't number one on their list of needs, they will take him. It is a trend that is seen every year in the draft, and they continued that trend this year as well.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Nate Wiggins, cornerback out of Clemson. In GIVEMESPORT's top 10 cornerback prospects going into the draft, Wiggins was ranked number one overall.

NFL teams seemed to not have him rated as high since two other corners were drafted before Wiggins came off the board. For Wiggins to fall to the 30th pick was surprising, to say the least, and the Ravens took advantage of it.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerback With the 2024 NFL draft almost here, we broke down the top 10 CB prospects and where they will potentially land.

AFC Executive Gives His Thoughts on the Draft Pick

The Ravens and Wiggins earn high praise indeed

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Following the NFL Draft, everyone has an opinion as to who drafted the best, who drafted the worst, who got the best value, and who is going to see their pick become a bust. Again, the Ravens seemed to come out on top with a high-value selection towards the end of the first round, which did not go unnoticed around the league.

An AFC executive had a very high opinion of the Ravens and their draft pick coming out of the first round.

Nate Wiggins was the best cover corner in the draft. He falls a little because he did not compete as consistently as you’d like, but going into that Baltimore culture, they have to feel good. They are not a team you really question.

Receiving these words of adulation from an AFC executive is nothing to scoff at and the Ravens should be happy they are respected around the league. The Ravens have been a contender for years due to their drafting of talented players each year, which was shown again in 2024 with the Wiggins pick.

Wiggins will prove to make a solid impact on the field in his rookie season and the teams who drafted cornerbacks before him might end up regretting their decisions.

Nate Wiggins Draft Profile

A perfect fit for the Ravens

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wiggins, standing at 6'1" and weighing in at 173 pounds, is one of the taller corners entering the league this year. He is athletic, explosive, and competitive, which all make him great in coverage while also having the body control and natural hands to create interceptions.

He gives a ton of effort and is very willing to make the tackle wherever he is on the field, which means Wiggins will fit right in with the Ravens' hard-hitting defense.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In 2023, Wiggins gave up only 38 yards after the catch, which was ranked 8th in the nation for cornerbacks. (Statistics courtesy of PFF)

Wiggins is definitely a talented player and the Ravens were very lucky he dropped to the 30th selection in the draft because he was projected to be drafted earlier. As always, the rookie year will be a test for Wiggins, but he is entering into an already talented team that will help him thrive in the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.