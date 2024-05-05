Highlights Many GMs feel the Patriots should have traded back rather than draft Drake Maye.

Drafting a QB involves many considerations.

Securing a rookie QB on an already contending roster is the ideal scenario for NFL teams.

The NFL gossips more than mean girls and the draft provides the perfect backdrop for opposing executives to drop their water cooler takes. Thanks to the Athletic’s Mike Sando, we get a peek into the minds of executives around the league regarding the biggest moves from the draft.

Of course, the New England Patriots' decision to select Drake Maye third overall garnered plenty of opinions ranging from:

The Giants’ offer looked strong. I don’t know why they didn’t pull the trigger on that.

Or even:

When (owner Robert) Kraft needs to sell tickets, how does that work?

Here’s a breakdown of the Patriots’ scuttlebutt surrounding their apparent heir to Tom Brady.

NFL Executive's Hot Takes on the Patriots Drafting Drake Maye

The Patriots got a steal at three despite GMs whining

Taking a quarterback at the top of the draft requires careful consideration over:

The quality of the prospect.

The makeup of the team.

A comparison of prospects present, past, and future.

Where the team will likely be draft in the future.

In a perfect world, you’re dropping an economical rookie QB salary on a team that’s ready to win. For example, the San Francisco 49ers. Adding Brock Purdy’s miniscule contract to a Super Bowl contender gives them four years (five in the case of first-round QBs) to stack the roster to win before they need to inevitably back up the brink truck to pay their play caller.

Drake Maye College Stats Year Completion % Yards TDs INTs Rating 2022 66.2% 4,321 38 7 157.9 2023 63.3% 3,608 24 9 149.0

At least one executive felt New England’s roster is too far away from contention to merit drafting a QB that high:

“New England had an opportunity to pick up an extra first (in 2025) and pick up additional draft capital and ride this season out with a version of Jacoby Brissett, Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe, and they chose not to do it in exchange for the third quarterback of the group.” Another league source echoed those sentiments: “Historically speaking, you have to operate under the assumption that you are wrong. At some point, you have to pick, but you are better off collecting more and especially future assets than just taking a quarterback early because you have never been in position to do it. You are taking the third quarterback out of six, and we know half are going to fail. Which one did I just get?”

The never draft a QB, gather elite prospects, and hope you hit on a late round QB plan sounds great until you’ve lived with mediocrity like the Atlanta Falcons since Matt Ryan left. They got so sick of that strategy they drastically corrected course by signing Kirk Cousins and taking a QB 8th overall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: QBs taken in the top five have earned at least one Pro Bowl 61.2% of the time.

Ultimately, if you like a prospect enough, it doesn’t matter where you take him or if other people think of him as “the third QB of the group.” The Houston Texans got the “second QB” last draft and that worked out pretty well.

Even if Houston looked like hot garbage outside of C.J. Stroud, we’d all be saying that was still a great pick. That’s because it’s really, really hard to get a good QB. Just ask the Chicago Bears. Whether your team is ready or not, getting a good rookie QB is never a bad thing. One league source feels slightly different:

If Drake Maye goes to Washington at 2, New England is taking Jayden Daniels — point being, New England was taking whoever was left. No different than Houston last year after Carolina selected. It worked out for Houston. It very well could work out for New England. I just think the team New England has around its QB more closely resembles Carolina than Houston.

For many, Maye represented the second-best QB prospect for most of the last two years. Every team would be doing backflips to land him at No. 3. The timing might not be ideal, but when is anything in the NFL or life, for that matter, perfect?

Source: The Athletic's Mike Sando

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.