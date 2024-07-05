Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals received an F- in the "nutrition/dietitian" category, which impacts player performance.

Tom Brady and other players credit proper diet for on-field success.

Despite recent success, the Bengals' poor history and owner Mike Brown's practices make it the NFL's least valuable franchise.

In addition to seeking financial rewards and the opportunity to win a Super Bowl, free agent players are also interested in the amenities that franchises have to offer them. This week, the NFLPA put out its team report cards, grading a variety of services for each team.

The Cincinnati Bengals did quite poorly, receiving a grade of F- (who knew that was even an option?) in the category of nutrition/dietitian.

Players are quite aware of how having a proper diet can give them an edge on the field. The most notable recent example is Tom Brady, who was one of the best players in the league well into his 40s and credited his diet with allowing him to do so. Players like Cam Newton and Justin Fields have also touted the benefits of a vegetarian diet.

Bengals Ranked As the NFL's Least Valuable Franchise

Mike Brown has owned the team since 1991

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the duo of Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow, the Bengals have become one of the better teams in the NFL. The franchise has a record of 31-19 over the last three seasons. The franchise is also 5-2 in the playoffs under Taylor and made Super Bowl 56, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

Still, prior to this current influx of success, the Bengals endured decades of poor performance. Mike Brown has been the team's owner since inheriting the franchise from his father, Paul—who founded the Bengals as well as the Cleveland Browns, who are named after him—in 1991. With Mike as the owner, the team has a record of 223-303-4 and has only made the playoffs nine times in nearly 35 years.

In addition to the poor play on the field, Brown has frequently been criticized for cutting corners. During an interview with Colin Cowherd, Pro Bowler T.J. Houshmandzadeh noted that the team didn't provide players with Gatorade or bottled water. He also claimed that in the past, players had been given used jock straps.

For several reasons, the Bengals are ranked as the NFL's least valuable team by Forbes Magazine. Still, the franchise has a rabid fanbase and is experiencing its highest level of success in decades. Still, this is the way that Mike Brown has always run the team and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Source: NFLPA