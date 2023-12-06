Highlights The Miami Dolphins have a strong chance at securing a playoff bye in round one and are favorites to take home the AFC one seed.

The Baltimore Ravens face tougher opponents in their remaining schedule but still have a chance at the AFC one seed and Lamar Jackson's MVP odds could improve.

The battle for the final three seeds in the AFC will be fierce, with seven teams within one game of a Wild Card spot.

As we enter Week 14, the NFL’s playoff picture is coming into focus. In a season wrought with quarterback injuries, parity is thriving, especially in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars playoff hopes all look fairly secure, but the jockeying for the coveted first-round bye still hangs in the balance.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans are scratching and clawing for those three remaining spots. There's also another trio of teams, the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals, all one game out at 6-6, that will hope to sneak in and photo bomb the AFC playoff picture. Here’s the breakdown of the AFC playoff scenarios, tiebreakers, and schedules moving forward.

Seed Team Record Division Record Conference Record Tiebreaker 1 Miami Dolphins 9-3 3-1 6-2 Beat Ravens on Conference record 2 Baltimore Ravens 9-3 3-2 6-3 3 Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 3-1 6-1 Beat Jaguars on Head-to-Head record 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-4 4-1 6-3 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-5 3-1 5-3 Beat Browns on Division record, Division tiebreak eliminates Texans, Beats Colts on Win % in common games 6 Cleveland Browns 7-5 3-2 5-3 Division tiebreak eliminates Texans, Beat Colts on Head-to-Head record 7 Indianapolis Colts 7-5 3-2 5-3 Beat Texans on Head-to-Head record 8 Houston Texans 7-5 1-2 4-3 9 Denver Broncos 6-6 1-2 3-5 Beat Bengals on Conference record, Beat Bills on Head-to-Head record 10 Cincinnati Bengals 6-6 0-4 2-6 Beat Bills on Head-to-Head record 11 Buffalo Bills 6-6 2-2 3-5

The Locks

Miami Dolphins (9-3) - 37% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, vs. Jets, vs. Cowboys, at Ravens, vs. Bills

Miami is rolling again, posting a combined 79 points against their last two opponents. With the .500 Bills as their closest competition in the AFC East, the Dolphins are basically guaranteed a playoff berth. The real question for the Dolphins is, can they secure a playoff bye in round one?

According to the New York Times playoff calculator, the Dolphins own the best odds to take home the AFC one seed at 37 percent. The same model set Miami’s Super Bowl odds at 15 percent. Their main competition will likely come from the Ravens. The Week 17 matchup in Baltimore will go a long way in deciding the AFC regular season champs.

Baltimore Ravens (9-3) - 29% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Jaguars, at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Miami, Baltimore doesn’t enjoy two semi-cupcake games down the stretch. The rest of their schedule pits them against teams fighting for their playoff lives or seeding. The Week 13 bye did give them the opportunity to recover and plan for the home stretch, however.

Their odds of getting the AFC one seed stand at 29 percent with a 14 percent chance at the Super Bowl. If they do manage to take home the one seed with that remaining schedule, Lamar Jackson’s MVP odds should jump dramatically.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) - 25% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Patriots, vs. Raiders, vs. Bengals, at Chargers

After what feels like years of the Chiefs walking into the one seed, there’s real concern in Kansas City. Thanks to the rest of the AFC West, there’s no doubt they’ll take home their eighth consecutive division title. However, in their last five games, the once unstoppable offense is averaging just shy of 20 points a game.

General manager Brett Veach built the best defense in the Mahomes era thanks in part to the Tyreek Hill trade, but he hasn’t found the same level of success replacing him in the receivers room. They’ll need one of their cadre of young wideouts to step up in order to defend their Super Bowl crown.

Besides the Buffalo Bills in full desperation mode, K.C.'s remaining schedule, which is the fourth-easiest in the NFL based on opponent winning percentage, buoys their 25 percent odds of stealing the AFC one seed. Their 10 percent odds at the Super Bowl feel like the longest shot for the Chiefs since Mahomes took over in 2018. Kansas City has hosted five straight AFC Championships since then, but streaks are meant to be snapped.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) - 8% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Titans

After Trevor Lawrence suffered what looked like a season-ending injury, Jaguar fans can finally exhale after reports announced “only” a high ankle sprain. However, some sprains can be even worse than broken bones, so we’ll have to wait and see Lawrence’s availability moving forward.

Even without Lawrence and two division rivals nipping at their heels, the Jaguars still own a 96 percent chance at making the playoffs and 86 percent odds to win the division. With three games against the league bottom dwellers to end the season, even C.J. Beathard would have a hard time choking this AFC South division title away.

The Complicated Bubble Battle

In a battle of backup QBs and a rookie wunderkind, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Houston all go to war for the remaining three playoff spots, though the 6-6 Broncos, Bengals, and Bills all await a stumble they can pounce on. For now, the Steelers own the most tiebreakers thanks to division win percentage and common record.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) - 52% chance at playoffs

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Colts, vs. Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Mandatory Credit- Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Despite those tiebreakers, the NYT gives Pittsburgh the worst playoff odds of the bunch at 52 percent. Perhaps the brutal beatdown in Pittsburgh at the hands of the previously two-win Arizona Cardinals played into the odds.

With starting QB Kenny Pickett out for at least the next two weeks after undergoing ankle surgery, it will fall on the shoulders of Mitchell Trubisky to pilot them through four games against playoff hopefuls in their final five and into murky playoff waters.

Cleveland Browns (7-5) - 59% chance at playoffs

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Bears, at Texans, vs. Jets, at Bengals

Even though the Browns are on starting quarterback number four of the 2023 season, their playoff hopes remain alive at 59 percent thanks to their all-world defense, though it hasn't been quite as dominant over the last couple of weeks. Games against the lowly Bears and Jets should give them a leg up, however, and they might get to play the Jaguars without Trevor Lawrence.

The Steelers hold the tiebreaker over them based on their better division record, but Pittsburgh still has two division games remaining, so that could change, especially considering how good Jake Browning looked in Week 13. The Browns already hold the tiebreaker over the Colts thanks to their wild 39-38 win in Indy earlier this year. Obviously, Cleveland's Week 16 game against the Texans will play a massive role in who goes to the postseason as well.

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) - 65% chance at playoffs

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Steelers, at Falcons, vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK



Winners of four straight, the hottest team of the bunch holds a 65% for the playoffs. But that may be fool’s gold. Only two of their wins have come against teams with winning records and, according to Tankathon, they own the hardest remaining schedule of this group.

For now, they own a tiebreaker over the Texans, but that could change. We might see a winner-take-all match in the season finale between these two AFC South rivals, with the winner punching their postseason ticket and the loser punching their ticket to Cancun.

Houston Texans (7-5) - 80% chance at playoffs

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Titans, at Colts

Mandatory Credit- Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This is slightly difficult to comprehend, but the current eighth-seeded Texans have the highest playoff chances of the bubble boys at 80 percent. That’s thanks to the seventh-easiest remaining schedule and, by light years, the best quarterback of the bunch.

They’ve also won four of their last five games. Losing their most consistent wide receiver in rookie Tank Dell for the season will make their road that much more difficult. If they don’t make the playoffs, they’ll be ruing that awful loss to the putrid Carolina Panthers.

Ultimately, those playoff odds come down to “in C.J. Stroud we trust,” and the belief that the rookie can dispatch the Jets once and the Titans twice, which should give them enough to get in even without a win at the Colts at the buzzer.

Teams still in the playoff hunt

Handicapping the chances of the trio of 6-6 teams right outside the bubble

Those four aren't the only ones still fighting for the Wild Card spots. The 6-6 Broncos still have a 21 percent chance at making the playoffs thanks to the eighth-easiest remaining schedule. Their chances are aided by the fact that they've already beaten the Bills (who are in the chase as well) and the Browns. The Broncos will need some help, but with a rejuvenated Russell Wilson, they are the best of the rest right now.

The aforementioned Bills are also still in the hunt at 6-6, though they only offer a 15% chance at making it to the postseason. Their 2-2 division record doesn't help, and with games remaining against the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Cowboys, it seems a long shot that they can win more than three more games. They'll likely need to win four of their final five for a real chance at sneaking in.

Before Monday night, there's no way the 6-6 Bengals would have been mentioned here, but after the way Jake Browning sliced up the Jaguars defense in a massive upset, their seven percent chances at the playoffs are worth considering. Unfortunately, they would likely need to win out against five teams that are all fighting for the playoffs, because their 0-4 division record will make it very hard to win any tiebreakers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.