Highlights The Miami Dolphins' injuries hindered the team's playoff run in 2023, but they could be poised to win the AFC East in 2024.

The addition of Derrick Henry boosts the Ravens' offense as they look to maintain the top spot in the AFC North.

The Houston Texans are a team on the rise with second-year QB C.J. Stroud and coach DeMeco Ryans.

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, now seems like a perfect time to assess where each team stands in their respective divisions. NFL Free Agency has most definitely played a large role in the power rankings this year. Most notably, the Stefon Diggs trade has impacted both teams in that deal, but that is not the only move that has caused ripples across the AFC.

AFC East

2023 division winner: Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2023 AFC East Records Team Record Miami Dolphins 11-6 Buffalo Bills 11-6 New York Jets 7-10 New England Patriots 4-13

1. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' offense was incredible last year, but they did not fare well in the playoffs. Towards the end of the season, they experienced a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball which really hampered their playoff push. 2024 should be a better year for the Dolphins, and they have the chance to come out on top of the AFC East for the first time since 2008.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets’ ranking is completely dependent on whether Aaron Rodgers returns to his former glory. Their defense played well last year and put the team in a good position to win in most games, but terrible quarterback play held them back. If Rodgers stays healthy and plays at a level even close to his Green Bay Packers days, the Jets should have a chance this year to make a playoff run.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been on a downward trajectory the past couple years and losing Diggs in a trade with the Texans has left a large hole in the offense. Josh Allen is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he hasn’t been able to get the job done for the Bills and without Diggs, the chances become even slimmer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Losing Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis is going to sting. Over the past four years, the Bills' passing attack has relied heavily on the departed duo of Diggs and Davis, as they have only had one other receiver top 700 yards in a season over that span (Cole Beasley, 2020).

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have officially fallen from grace with the football gods. It will be an extremely difficult season for a Patriots fan due to the lack of talent on the roster, a rookie head coach, and uncertainty at the quarterback position. Everything comes full circle and the teams that once ruled the school eventually return to the basement, which is the Patriots' fate this year.

AFC North

2023 division winner: Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 AFC North Records Team Record Baltimore Ravens 13-4 Cleveland Browns 11-6 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 Cincinnati Bengals 9-8

1. Baltimore Ravens

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens were one game away from a Super Bowl appearance. With the addition of Derrick Henry to the backfield in the offseason, this move should open up more opportunities for an already impressive Ravens offense.

They have not had a ground-and-pound rusher like Henry to take some of the load off Lamar Jackson before, so it will be interesting to see how the Ravens' offense adapts to the change. Overall, due to their performance last year and the talent of the team going forward, it looks like the Ravens will remain atop the division.

2. Cleveland Browns

Last year was not a fluke in Cleveland. The Browns' playoff run did not go well, but they were missing a ton of key pieces that will be returning this season, such as Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson. The fact that the Browns even made it to the playoffs is astounding and proves that they do have a really solid team entering this season, which will only be strengthened with the upcoming draft.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Yes, last year the Cincinnati Bengals did not have Joe Burrow for most of the season, but the Bengals still under performed. They also lost D.J. Reader this year to free agency, which will weaken their defensive line. A lot of uncertainty swirls around the Bengals currently, and in such a tough division, this season will not be an easy one.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson will have to prove himself again for the Pittsburgh Steelers to be successful in the AFC North. Besides the huge question mark at quarterback, there are still many holes in the team as a whole. It will be interesting to see if Mike Tomlin will be able to keep his streak of 17 seasons at .500 or better alive.

AFC South

2023 division winner: Houston Texans

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2023 AFC South Records Team Record Houston Texans 10-7 Jackonville Jaguars 9-8 Indianapolis Colts 9-8 Tennessee Titans 6-11

1. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans took the league by storm last season with rookie C.J. Stroud at QB and DeMeco Ryans as the rookie head coach. With the trade to acquire Diggs from the Bills, the Texans seem to still be on the way up and could go very far in the upcoming season.

2. Indianapolis Colts

When the 2023 season began for the Indianapolis Colts, nobody really knew what to expect with Anthony Richardson as their rookie QB. He fit into the Colts' system well, however, his season ended early with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The Colts were still in contention up until the last game of the season with Gardner Minshew at QB, so they definitely have some good pieces that Richardson will be returning to this season.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

With a disappointing end to the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to prove this year. They had a great start in 2023, with a record of 8-3, but fell apart coming down the stretch and did not even make the playoffs. If anything, the Jaguars have become a worse team due to free agency when they lost Calvin Ridley to their division rivals, the Tennesee Titans.

4. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee is bound for another long season this year with QB Will Levis under center and rookie coach Bill Callahan leading the way. They have acquired some good players in free agency, such as L’Jarius Sneed, Ridley, Chidobe Awuzie, and Lloyd Cushenberry, but the fact still remains that they just are not a good enough team to compete with the Texans at this point.

AFC West

2023 division winner: Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 AFC West Records Team Record Kansas City Chiefs 11-6 Las Vegas Raiders 8-9 Denver Broncos 8-9 Los Angeles Chargers 5-12

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs are poised to reign supreme in the AFC West with the rest of the division in a battle for second. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a winning formula that will continue this year, proven by their .770 winning percentage in the regular season. It would be no surprise at the end of the year if the Chiefs clinch another AFC West title and gear up for a deep playoff run.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the second spot purely due to the talent at quarterback. Justin Herbert has been the victim of bad coaching the past couple of seasons, but this year should be different with Jim Harbaugh returning to the professional game. They still need to acquire some pieces around the young quarterback, but the Chargers are already on the right track by adding Gus Edwards to the backfield.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

With Mahomes in the division, a team led by Minshew does not stand a chance. The Las Vegas Raiders come in right ahead of the Broncos considering Minshew is at a minimum not the worst quarterback in the division, and they do have some big-name players like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

4. Denver Broncos

As it stands right now, Jarrett Stidham is the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback. The Broncos really haven’t had much hope since Peyton Manning left and this year will continue that trend. They most likely will bring in a rookie QB, but it does not change the fact that the team is lacking a lot of talent.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.