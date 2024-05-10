Highlights According to an AFC scout, Jacksonville Jaguars' seventh-round pick Myles Cole shapes as a late-round gem.

Cole will take some time to develop, but could end up playing a valuable role in the Jags' defensive line rotation in the future.

The 2024 season presents a unique chance for Cole to learn from an NFL star whose frame and speed are comparable to his own.

Just as every early-round selection in the NFL Draft isn't certified to be a star, not every late-round pick serves as short-term roster fodder before being replaced in a year or two. One of the few who may have staying power is Jacksonville Jaguars' seventh-rounder Myles Cole.

When speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about a number of draft prospects, an AFC scout mentioned the former Texas Tech defensive end as a "potential late-round gem" in large part because of his measurables.

He's long as hell, big as hell, fast as hell. [His] change of direction is not great, [and his] play wasn't great, but there's a lot to work with.

At the NFL Combine, Cole drew attention after running a 40-yard dash in 4.67-4.69 second range at 6'6", 278 pounds. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Cole a 6.12 prospect grade, earning him the "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter" label and a fifth-round projection.

Jags Need More Pass Rush Contributors

Josh Allen has often been a lone wolf

Jacksonville undeniably hit big with the selection of Josh Allen at No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Their decision to pick Travon Walker No. 1 overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 also doesn't look as bad after the former Georgia Bulldog notched double-digit sacks in his sophomore campaign. Generally speaking, though, the Jags have struggled to field a consistent pass rush in recent seasons.

Despite Allen and Walker combining for 27.5 sacks in 2023, Jacksonville had the league's eighth-fewest total sacks. The only time they haven't finished bottom-10 in the NFL in sacks -- including tied totals -- since making the AFC Championship Game in 2017 was Allen's rookie year.

A Lack Of Bite: Jaguars' Pass Rush 2018-23 Year Sacks League Rank Teams With Fewer Sacks 2018 37 T-22nd 7 2019 47 T-7th 23 2020 18 31st 1 2021 32 T-27th 4 2022 35 T-25th 6 2023 40 25th 7

Cole's rare combination of size and speed, coupled with his 36 7/8" arms, give him the chance to produce as part of the Jags' line rotation if he can earn a roster spot. However, that is far from guaranteed.

It took Cole four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and one with the Red Raiders before his talent finally began shining through in year six, when he recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks en route to an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travon Walker was the first Jaguar not named Josh Allen to record 10-plus sacks in five years. Calais Campbell (10.5) in 2018 was the most recent before him.

Jacksonville added veteran defensive ends Arik Armstead and Trevis Gipson, who each have a seven-sack season on their resume, in free agency to try and become more formidable in the trenches. As a result, Cole will have an opportunity to fine-tune his game and learn from a comparable player -- Armstead is 6'7", 290 pounds and ran a 5.1 second 40-yard dash -- without having too much on his plate in year one.

Prospects with the ceiling Cole possesses typically go off the board much sooner than pick No. 236 of the draft. He likely won't end up being a Chris Jones or Christian Wilkins-type superstar, but a career akin to Maurice Hurst's without similar immediate production isn't out of the question.

If that's all he ends up being, Cole will drastically outperform his draft capital and stick around the league a long time.

