The NFL unveiled its 2024 Hall of Fame class—which included a landmark induction—at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 8, just three days before Super Bowl 58. As always, former players across the league were anxiously awaiting their fate, but only seven men will be enshrined in Canton this upcoming summer, with a few 2024 finalists surely feeling snubbed.

With the greats of yesterday being honored for their work on the gridiron, it’s worth looking at the stars of today and identifying which elite players are likely to see a Hall of Fame induction of their own in the years ahead.

Here is each AFC team’s most likely Hall of Famer following the 2023 season.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson, QB

The 2x MVP seems bound for the HOF

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most fascinating arguments in football discourse today is whether Lamar Jackson could make it into the Hall of Fame if he retired today. He is now just the 11th QB in league history with multiple MVP awards and has broken numerous rushing records in his six NFL years.

Perhaps a Super Bowl victory this postseason would have dispelled all doubt about his candidacy. But even after a disappointing finish in the AFC Championship game this year, the 27-year-old Jackson's career isn’t close to its conclusion.

He’s already joined Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers as the only active players with multiple MVPs, and the talent around him in Baltimore is the best of his entire career. Kicker Justin Tucker seems destined for Canton as well, but the difficulty of getting selected as a specialist gives Jackson the advantage.

Buffalo Bills: Von Miller, EDGE

Miller's success in Denver and Los Angeles make for a compelling case

© Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Josh Allen appears to be well on his way to a Hall of Fame career. For now, though, his resume doesn’t quite stack up with that of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. Miller was one of the premier defensive players of his time, making eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams while also finishing as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Although his career is coming to a close, Miller was an absolute force in his late 20s, and his production during that time suggests his claim for Canton is a particularly strong one. He's got a higher score on PFR's HOF Monitor (98.78) than previous EDGE inductees Demarcus Ware and Kevin Greene.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Within the last decade, there was a period when the Cincinnati Bengals were the laughingstock of the league. However, they have rebuilt shrewdly and now have one of the better teams in the AFC today. However, with most of their stars on the younger side, they don’t have any surefire Hall of Famers—or at least not yet.

Ja'Marr Chase, though, is off to a great start. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons while finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards in all three. Giving Chase the nod over fellow LSU alum Joe Burrow wasn’t an easy decision, but ultimately, the health concerns are the point of difference.

Chase WR Ranks 2021-2023 Category Chase Rank Receptions 268 11th Receiving Yards 3,717 7th Yards/Reception 13.9 T-11th TDs 29 T-3rd 1st Downs 177 7th YAC 1,630 2nd

While Chase has missed time due to injury, Burrow has had two of his first four seasons lost to season-ending ailments. Chase’s career in the NFL is far from finished, but he has the chance to go down as one of the greats if he continues with his absurdly efficient offensive output.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, EDGE

The leader of the Browns' defense has put together quite the resume

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

In a league filled with physical freaks, 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is one of the freakiest of them all. 272-pound defensive linemen just aren’t supposed to move like that. Garrett is so much more than just a phenomenal athlete; he’s used his physical gifts to become one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Admittedly, Garrett still has some work to do. Five Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections don’t quite stack up against some of the all-time greats. However, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware was selected to the 2023 HOF class with just four All-Pro selections and nine Pro-Bowl appearances. The 28-year-old Garrett has more than enough time to bolster his resume and earn his way into Canton.

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson, QB

Wilson's early-career success could get him into the HOF

Photo from Ron Chenoy

Soon-to-be ex-Bronco Russell Wilson managed to stand out even while playing in the same era as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees. Wilson is one of the best athletes to play the quarterback position and was a prolific playmaker at his peak.

As Wilson’s career winds down, it’s important not to forget about who he was in Seattle: A truly breathtaking talent with a knack for deep passes and creativity. His best days seem to be long gone, but they still provide him with a strong case for Canton. There are zero eligible QBs with a higher HOF Monitor score than Wilson's 88.37 mark as well.

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB

Though only a rookie, Stroud's career is off to a promising start

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, he’s only one year in, but there isn’t anyone else on the team more deserving of being on this list. In his one season in the league, Stroud was everything Houston could’ve asked for and more. Of the players on this list, Stroud has the most work to do, though.

C.J. Stroud's Rookie Numbers Stat Stroud NFL Rank Rookie Rank Passing Yards 4,108 8 1 Passing TDs 23 14 1 Completion % 64.0% 23 1 TD:INT Ratio 23:5 1 1 Passer Rating 100.8 6 1

One great rookie season is very little in comparison to the MVPs and Super Bowl Champions on this list. Even with all of that in mind, it’s hard not to be excited about Stroud and Houston’s potential.

Indianapolis Colts: Quenton Nelson, G

The Colts' guard has had an impressive start to his career

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Interior linemen never get enough love from the fans. There isn’t anything sexy about Nelson’s game, but he has been as successful as anyone at his position since entering the league. Nelson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his six seasons in the NFL and was a First-Team All-Pro in his first three.

The worrying development is that Nelson’s career appears to be on a downward trajectory. It’s not that he hasn’t been good, but his last three years weren’t nearly as good as his first three. It’s unclear how much Nelson has left in the tank, but it can be argued that he doesn’t need to do much more to make the Hall of Fame—and he'll have the time to do it, as he is still only 27 years old.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB

Lawrence needs to take it up a notch, but he's talented enough to make it

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in his career, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t done nearly enough to have any real Hall of Fame consideration. With that being said, Canton doesn’t feel totally out of reach for the former No. 1 overall pick. No one else on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster made sense for this list anyway.

Guard Brandon Scherff is the most accomplished player currently on the team, but he’s past his prime and his accolades are unlikely to get him in as an interior lineman. Through three years as an NFL QB, Lawrence has left fans asking for more.

Although he's finished in the top 10 in passing yards for two consecutive seasons, Jags fans expect to see results in the playoffs under Lawrence's leadership, something he has yet to provide. The talent is there; it’s now a matter of showing it on a weekly basis—and showing it when it matters most.

Los Angeles Chargers: Khalil Mack, EDGE

Former Defensive Player of the Year's claim for Canton gets stronger by the year

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack is a safe pick here, considering his current resume as it stands could likely get him into Canton. Eight Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and 101.5 sacks make for a pretty impressive career.

The Los Angeles Chargers have some other talented players, but no one is remotely close to matching Mack’s body of work just yet. While Mack’s future in Los Angeles, and the league for that matter, remains a mystery, his past accolades should be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame; the only edge rusher with a higher HOF Monitor score than Mack's (95.05) is the aforementioned Von Miller.

Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams, WR

Adams' dominance in Green Bay puts him in HOF contention

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams is coming off his worst statistical season since 2019 and missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016. Although much of this wasn’t his fault, Adams spent one of the final years of his prime failing to reach expectations.

Adams WR Ranks 2017-2023 Category Adams Rank Receptions 709 1st Receiving Yards 8,855 2nd TDs 79 1st 1st-Team All-Pros 3 T-2nd

He doesn’t have the career stats that others might—though his 95 receiving touchdowns do rank 12th all-time—but at his peak, there was simply no one better. Hopefully, the Las Vegas Raiders can squeeze a couple more high-level seasons out of Adams to leave no doubt about his Hall of Fame case.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, QB

A Hall of Fame induction is starting to feel like a certainty for the Chiefs' QB

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Not much needs to be said in defense of this pick. One could argue for Travis Kelce, given what he’s accomplished, but Patrick Mahomes seems to be just getting started. He’s been the consensus QB1 in the NFL since he took over as a starter in 2018 and has an all-encompassing skill set that practically no one else can match.

At this point, Mahomes’ induction will be determined more by when he chooses to retire rather than what he does with the remainder of his career. He's already notched three Super Bowl titles, two league MVP awards, and six consecutive AFC Championship games to go with a host of other wild and unprecedented records. These aren't your everyday accolades for an NFL quarterback. Mahomes is simply on another level compared to the rest of the league's gunslingers.

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, WR

Miami's speed demon has continued to grow on South Beach

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If Tyreek Hill wasn’t on Canton’s radar in Kansas City, he certainly is now. Once characterized as a return specialist, Hill has gracefully transformed into one of the most dynamic threats the game has to offer. His production has improved throughout his career, with Cheetah's best work coming in Miami as part of their track team of an offense.

There is a lot more to it than just raw speed; Hill’s ability to seamlessly change direction, as well as his ball skills and instincts, make him one of the most difficult receivers of this generation to defend. As of now, Hill isn’t a lock for the Hall of Fame, but with one or two more seasons of high-level production, he will be.

New England Patriots: Matthew Slater, WR

Slater has a chance to get in as a specialist

© Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only been four years since Brady left the New England Patriots, but to their fans, it’s felt like an eternity. In the years following his departure, the team has fallen off a cliff. While the memories of the Brady and Bill Belichick dynasty remain, the current group has little semblance to the team that ruled the NFL. The present-day state of the Patriots’ roster makes for few nominees.

Core special teamer Matthew Slater is the most likely of the bunch. It is unprecedented for a specialist to make it into the Hall of Fame, but not entirely impossible. Slater is one of the few with a legitimate claim, considering his 10 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections.

Even if he wasn’t the flashiest, Slater was as good at his job as anyone in the league. And now that Devin Hester has broken the barrier as the first return specialist selected to the HOF, it could open the floodgates for other key special teamers. In that case, Slater’s bronze enshrinement becomes a real possibility.

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers has already done enough to earn a spot in Canton

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It's pretty much pointless to argue against Rodgers' resume. He's one of the most accomplished players to ever grace an NFL football field. Whether he can save the New York Jets remains to be seen, but it will have little to no effect on his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Though Rodgers’ personality and off-field shenanigans won’t win him any popularity contests, they haven’t stopped him from becoming a historically great quarterback. Four league MVPs is second all-time to Peyton Manning, and his interception rate is the lowest in league history. Love him or hate him, Rodgers is a shoo-in for Canton, and not even his biggest detractors can deny that.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, EDGE

Watt has had a historically great start to his career

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe T.J. Watt is only 29 years old. It must be even harder for the rest of the AFC North to fathom, considering they likely still have to put up with his havoc-wreaking ways for another half-decade at least. Watt's early-career production is some of the best in league history.

And he's already put himself among the greats: his three sack titles in the last four years make him the only player to lead the league in QB takedowns more than twice, though Deacon Jones, who coined the term "sack", did it five times in the 1960s and 1970s before sacks became an official stat in 1982

Watt All-Time Ranks Thru First 104 Games Category Watt Rank Sacks 96.5 2nd Tackles For Loss 107 5th QB Hits 198 2nd QB Knockdowns 87 1st Forced Fumbles 27 T-5th Batted Passes 24 1st

Watt has proven to be so much more than just J.J. Watt's little brother. In seven years, he’s made the Pro Bowl six times and been an All-Pro team four times. The crown jewel of Watt’s extensive hardware is his 2021 Defensive Player of the Year—though many would argue he should have three of those awards by now. It doesn’t feel like Watt’s career is coming to an end any time soon, but the truth is he doesn’t have to prove much more to voters.

Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Hopkins has as strong a resume as any active wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins may not be with the Tennessee Titans for much longer, but that doesn’t stop him from making this list. There isn’t a receiver in the league that was more dominant in the 2010s than Nuk, and what’s most impressive of all is how stable his production has been throughout his career despite catching TD passes from a whopping 12 different QBs in his career.

To put that into perspective even more, Hopkins is tied for the NFL record for having caught the first career NFL TD pass from four different QBs, which means he's regularly had to deal with inexperienced signal callers. Apart from Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray, the list of QBs is downright shocking, with journeymen and failed experiments like Tom Savage, Ryan Mallett, Brock Osweiler, T.J. Yates, and Brandon Weeden populating the ranks.

Even at age 31, with rookie QB Will Levis throwing him passes, Hopkins surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and was Tennessee’s primary pass-catcher in 2023. Five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections make Hopkins’ Hall of Fame case somewhat debatable, but looking at the Titans' roster, it’s easily the strongest.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.