Highlights The African Cup of Nations in 2024 will take place in the Ivory Coast, with the tournament being pushed back due to previous delays involving Cameroon.

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stages.

The final will be held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on February 11, 2024.

The African Cup of Nations is one of the most iconic international tournaments in the world. It sees 24 of Africa's finest countries going head to be crowned champions of the continent, with fierce rivalries highlighting the nature of the tournament.

First hosted by Sudan in 1957, it has been held - roughly - every two years since. Egypt have won it the most times - seven - with their last triumph coming in 2010. Meanwhile, Senegal are the current holders after they beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the 2021 tournament. Salah has yet to win the tournament throughout his career, acting as the last trophy he has not won throughout his illustrious career.

The tournament in 2024, which was meant to take place in 2023, will continue a fine line of competitions within the continent. As Salah goes head-to-head with several football stars, including Sadio Mané and Pape Matar Sarr, there is hope that this will be one of the best tournaments yet. This article has everything you need to know about the tournament - from hosts and key dates to the finals and stadiums.

Hosts

AFCON 2023 will take place in the Ivory Coast, which beat Guinea, Zambia and Algeria to host the tournament. They were planning to host it in 2021, but it was pushed back due to Cameroon's inability to host the tournament on time in 2019. Meanwhile, the planned schedule in June/July 2023 was pushed to the start of 2024 to stop the matches taking place during the height of the rainy season in the Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast last hosted the tournament in 1984; their one and only time. Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-1 in the final to be crowned champions. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the African Cup of Nations on two separate occasions, in 1992 and 2015.

The 2023 African Cup of Nations takes place from 13th January 2024 until 11th February 2024. It starts with six groups of four teams. They play each other once, where the criteria for qualifying is based on head-to-head results between teams and, secondly, head-to-head goal difference.

The top two teams qualify automatically for the knockout stages. Meanwhile, the four best third-placed teams will also qualify, depending on their number of points and goal difference. The key dates, as outlined below, showcase that each group has a main stadium for every fixture. It is only until the final set of matches, where every team must play at the same time, that two of the teams will play at a different stadium.

Group A

Position Team A1. Ivory Coast A2. Equatorial Guinea A3. Guinea-Bissau A4. Nigeria

Date Fixture Venue 13th January Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Alassane Ouattara Stadium 14th January Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Alassane Ouattara Stadium 18th January Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Alassane Ouattara Stadium 18th January Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Alassane Ouattara Stadium 22nd January Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara Stadium 22nd January Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

Group B

Position Team B1. Cape Verde B2. Egypt B3. Ghana B4. Mozambique

Date Fixture Venue 14th January Egypt vs Mozambique Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 14th January Ghana vs Cape Verde Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 18th January Egypt vs Ghana Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 19th January Cape Verde vs Mozambique Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 22nd January Cape Verde vs Egypt Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 22nd January Ghana vs Mozambique Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Group C

Position Team C1. Cameroon C2. Gambia C3. Guinea C4. Senegal

Date Fixture Venue 15th January Senegal vs Gambia Charles Konan Banny Stadium 15th January Cameroon vs Guinea Charles Konan Banny Stadium 19th January Senegal vs Cameroon Charles Konan Banny Stadium 19th January Guinea vs Gambia Charles Konan Banny Stadium 23rd January Gambia vs Cameroon Stade de la Paix 23rd January Guinea vs Senegal Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Group D

Position Team D1. Algeria D2. Angola D3. Burkina Faso D4. Mauritania

Date Fixture Venue 15th January Algeria vs Angola Stade de la Paix 16th January Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Stade de la Paix 20th January Algeria vs Burkina Faso Stade de la Paix 20th January Angola vs Mauritania Stade de la Paix 23rd January Angola vs Burkina Faso Charles Konan Banny Stadium 23rd January Mauritania vs Algeria Stade de la Paix

Group E

Position Team E1. Mali E2. Namibia E3. South Africa E4. Tunisia

Date Fixture Venue 16th January Tunisia vs Namibia Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 16th January Mali vs South Africa Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 20th January Tunisia vs Mali Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 21st January South Africa vs Namibia Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 24th January Namibia vs Mali Laurent Pokou Stadium 24th January South Africa vs Tunisia Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Group F

Position Team F1. DR Congo F2. Morocco F3. Tanzania F4. Zambia

Date Fixture Venue 17th January Morocco vs Tanzania Laurent Pokou Stadium 17th January DR Congo vs Zambia Laurent Pokou Stadium 21st January Morocco vs DR Congo Laurent Pokou Stadium 21st January Zambia vs Tanzania Laurent Pokou Stadium 24th January DR Congo vs Tanzania Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 24th January Morocco vs Zambia Laurent Pokou Stadium

Round of 16

Date Fixture Stadium 27th January Group D winner vs 3rd Group B/E/F Stade de la Paix 27th January Group A 2nd vs Group C 2nd Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 28th January Group A winner vs 3rd Group C/D/E Alassane Ouattara Stadium 28th January Group B 2nd vs Group F 2nd Laurent Pokou Stadium 29th January Group B winner vs 3rd Group A/C/D Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium 29th January Group C winner vs 3rd Group A/B/F Charles Konan Banny Stadium 30th January Group E winner vs Group D 2nd Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium 30th January Group F winner vs Group E 2nd Laurent Pokou Stadium

The quarter-finals take place on Friday 2nd February 2024 and Saturday 3rd February 2024, involving the winners of the round of 16 matches. Both semi-finals take place on Wednesday 7th February 2024 for a place in the final. The losers of those matches will feature in the third-place match on Saturday 10th February 2024 before the final takes place a day later on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Final

The final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital city of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan. It holds 60,000 people, and it is regularly used for the Ivory Coast's matches throughout the year.

The final is on 11 February 2024, kicking off at 20:00 GMT. It will see the champions of Africa be crowned, whilst it is likely that several Premier League stars will feature in the match - potentially Salah or Yves Bissouma. However, to reach the final, they will have to progress through three knockout matches first (Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals).

Stadiums

Six stadiums in five cities are being used for the 2023 AFCON. Three of the stadiums have been newly built in Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro. The Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital, Abidjan, is the largest venue, and it will host the opening game and final. It will also host every match featuring Ivory Coast in the group stage, with there being an expectation that they will go far into the competition. Each stadium is used for one specific group - and one game in another group - during the group stages, which allows teams to be based in just one location in the opening weeks.

Stadium City Capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium Abidjan 60,000 Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium Abidjan 33,000 Stade de la Paix Bouaké 40,000 Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium Korhogo 20,000 Laurent Pokou Stadium San Pedro 20,000 Charles Konan Banny Stadium Yamoussoukro 20,000

Key Players

24 teams are competing in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Varying from the African powerhouses of the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Egypt to the underdogs of Nambia and Mauritania, there is a wide range of talent on show. The final squads are still being finalised, particularly if injuries occur in the buildup, but it is clear to see which squads will be the favourites with their star player.

Egypt have Salah as their star man, whilst Nigeria are one of the favourites to win the tournament with Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze - who knocked Newcastle out of the Champions League at the end of 2023 - and Victor Boniface leading from the front.

Holders Senegal continue to have a strong squad with Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Matar Sarr and Nicolas Jackson all featuring within their 27-man squad. Coupled with Mane's experience and talent, Senegal remain one of the teams to beat.

Morocco defied expectations to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. With Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech in their squad, they will be hoping to secure similar success in the Ivory Coast. Sofyan Amrabat is also in Morocco's squad. His performances for his country helped him earn a move to Manchester United from Fiorentina, highlighting his performances for Morocco. Last, but not least, André Onana is starring within Cameroon's squad, despite shaky performances at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is set to feature in his fifth African Cup of Nations, as his country's star striker.