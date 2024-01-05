Quick Links

Highlights

  • The African Cup of Nations in 2024 will take place in the Ivory Coast, with the tournament being pushed back due to previous delays involving Cameroon.
  • The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stages.
  • The final will be held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on February 11, 2024.

The African Cup of Nations is one of the most iconic international tournaments in the world. It sees 24 of Africa's finest countries going head to be crowned champions of the continent, with fierce rivalries highlighting the nature of the tournament.

First hosted by Sudan in 1957, it has been held - roughly - every two years since. Egypt have won it the most times - seven - with their last triumph coming in 2010. Meanwhile, Senegal are the current holders after they beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the 2021 tournament. Salah has yet to win the tournament throughout his career, acting as the last trophy he has not won throughout his illustrious career.

The tournament in 2024, which was meant to take place in 2023, will continue a fine line of competitions within the continent. As Salah goes head-to-head with several football stars, including Sadio Mané and Pape Matar Sarr, there is hope that this will be one of the best tournaments yet. This article has everything you need to know about the tournament - from hosts and key dates to the finals and stadiums.

3:40
Full list of Premier League players set to compete at AFCON 2023
Related
Full list of Premier League players set to compete at AFCON 2023
The full list of Premier League players who will miss matches due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts

AFCON 2024 hosts

AFCON 2023 will take place in the Ivory Coast, which beat Guinea, Zambia and Algeria to host the tournament. They were planning to host it in 2021, but it was pushed back due to Cameroon's inability to host the tournament on time in 2019. Meanwhile, the planned schedule in June/July 2023 was pushed to the start of 2024 to stop the matches taking place during the height of the rainy season in the Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast last hosted the tournament in 1984; their one and only time. Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-1 in the final to be crowned champions. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the African Cup of Nations on two separate occasions, in 1992 and 2015.

Key dates

AFCON 2024 Draw

The 2023 African Cup of Nations takes place from 13th January 2024 until 11th February 2024. It starts with six groups of four teams. They play each other once, where the criteria for qualifying is based on head-to-head results between teams and, secondly, head-to-head goal difference.

The top two teams qualify automatically for the knockout stages. Meanwhile, the four best third-placed teams will also qualify, depending on their number of points and goal difference. The key dates, as outlined below, showcase that each group has a main stadium for every fixture. It is only until the final set of matches, where every team must play at the same time, that two of the teams will play at a different stadium.

Group A

Position

Team

A1.

Ivory Coast

A2.

Equatorial Guinea

A3.

Guinea-Bissau

A4.

Nigeria

Date

Fixture

Venue

13th January

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

14th January

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

18th January

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

18th January

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

22nd January

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

22nd January

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

Group B

Salah-egypt

Position

Team

B1.

Cape Verde

B2.

Egypt

B3.

Ghana

B4.

Mozambique

Date

Fixture

Venue

14th January

Egypt vs Mozambique

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

14th January

Ghana vs Cape Verde

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

18th January

Egypt vs Ghana

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

19th January

Cape Verde vs Mozambique

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

22nd January

Cape Verde vs Egypt

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

22nd January

Ghana vs Mozambique

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Group C

Position

Team

C1.

Cameroon

C2.

Gambia

C3.

Guinea

C4.

Senegal

Date

Fixture

Venue

15th January

Senegal vs Gambia

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

15th January

Cameroon vs Guinea

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

19th January

Senegal vs Cameroon

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

19th January

Guinea vs Gambia

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

23rd January

Gambia vs Cameroon

Stade de la Paix

23rd January

Guinea vs Senegal

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Group D

Position

Team

D1.

Algeria

D2.

Angola

D3.

Burkina Faso

D4.

Mauritania

Date

Fixture

Venue

15th January

Algeria vs Angola

Stade de la Paix

16th January

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

Stade de la Paix

20th January

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

Stade de la Paix

20th January

Angola vs Mauritania

Stade de la Paix

23rd January

Angola vs Burkina Faso

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

23rd January

Mauritania vs Algeria

Stade de la Paix

Group E

Mali-Bissouma

Position

Team

E1.

Mali

E2.

Namibia

E3.

South Africa

E4.

Tunisia

Date

Fixture

Venue

16th January

Tunisia vs Namibia

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

16th January

Mali vs South Africa

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

20th January

Tunisia vs Mali

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

21st January

South Africa vs Namibia

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

24th January

Namibia vs Mali

Laurent Pokou Stadium

24th January

South Africa vs Tunisia

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Group F

Position

Team

F1.

DR Congo

F2.

Morocco

F3.

Tanzania

F4.

Zambia

Date

Fixture

Venue

17th January

Morocco vs Tanzania

Laurent Pokou Stadium

17th January

DR Congo vs Zambia

Laurent Pokou Stadium

21st January

Morocco vs DR Congo

Laurent Pokou Stadium

21st January

Zambia vs Tanzania

Laurent Pokou Stadium

24th January

DR Congo vs Tanzania

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

24th January

Morocco vs Zambia

Laurent Pokou Stadium
West Ham replacements for Mohammed Kudus
Related
5 West Ham replacements for Mohammed Kudus during AFCON
As Mohammed Kudus looks set to depart with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, West Ham could use the January transfer window to sign a replacement.

Round of 16

Date

Fixture

Stadium

27th January

Group D winner vs 3rd Group B/E/F

Stade de la Paix

27th January

Group A 2nd vs Group C 2nd

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

28th January

Group A winner vs 3rd Group C/D/E

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

28th January

Group B 2nd vs Group F 2nd

Laurent Pokou Stadium

29th January

Group B winner vs 3rd Group A/C/D

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

29th January

Group C winner vs 3rd Group A/B/F

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

30th January

Group E winner vs Group D 2nd

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

30th January

Group F winner vs Group E 2nd

Laurent Pokou Stadium

The quarter-finals take place on Friday 2nd February 2024 and Saturday 3rd February 2024, involving the winners of the round of 16 matches. Both semi-finals take place on Wednesday 7th February 2024 for a place in the final. The losers of those matches will feature in the third-place match on Saturday 10th February 2024 before the final takes place a day later on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Final

The final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital city of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan. It holds 60,000 people, and it is regularly used for the Ivory Coast's matches throughout the year.

The final is on 11 February 2024, kicking off at 20:00 GMT. It will see the champions of Africa be crowned, whilst it is likely that several Premier League stars will feature in the match - potentially Salah or Yves Bissouma. However, to reach the final, they will have to progress through three knockout matches first (Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals).

Stadiums

Six stadiums in five cities are being used for the 2023 AFCON. Three of the stadiums have been newly built in Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro. The Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital, Abidjan, is the largest venue, and it will host the opening game and final. It will also host every match featuring Ivory Coast in the group stage, with there being an expectation that they will go far into the competition. Each stadium is used for one specific group - and one game in another group - during the group stages, which allows teams to be based in just one location in the opening weeks.

Stadium

City

Capacity

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Abidjan

60,000

Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

Abidjan

33,000

Stade de la Paix

Bouaké

40,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Korhogo

20,000

Laurent Pokou Stadium

San Pedro

20,000

Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Yamoussoukro

20,000

Key Players

Full list of Premier League players set to compete at AFCON 2023

24 teams are competing in the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Varying from the African powerhouses of the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Egypt to the underdogs of Nambia and Mauritania, there is a wide range of talent on show. The final squads are still being finalised, particularly if injuries occur in the buildup, but it is clear to see which squads will be the favourites with their star player.

Egypt have Salah as their star man, whilst Nigeria are one of the favourites to win the tournament with Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze - who knocked Newcastle out of the Champions League at the end of 2023 - and Victor Boniface leading from the front.

Holders Senegal continue to have a strong squad with Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Matar Sarr and Nicolas Jackson all featuring within their 27-man squad. Coupled with Mane's experience and talent, Senegal remain one of the teams to beat.

Morocco defied expectations to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. With Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech in their squad, they will be hoping to secure similar success in the Ivory Coast. Sofyan Amrabat is also in Morocco's squad. His performances for his country helped him earn a move to Manchester United from Fiorentina, highlighting his performances for Morocco. Last, but not least, André Onana is starring within Cameroon's squad, despite shaky performances at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar is set to feature in his fifth African Cup of Nations, as his country's star striker.

Collage featuring Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and AS Monaco's Mohamed Camara.
Related
12 players that Premier League clubs should scout at AFCON
As we approach AFCON, GMS has taken a look at some of the tournament's best talent.