Key Takeaways Despite losing 2-1, Brennan Johnson outperformed well as a sub against Newcastle.

Johnson could be a better fit for the upcoming high-stakes match against Arsenal.

Wilson Odobert, while promising, may need more time to develop at 19 years old – as proven with his display vs Newcastle.

It has been a mixed start to the new Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur. They began with a draw at Leicester before thumping Everton at home but dropped points in defeat on the weekend, losing 2-1 away at Newcastle United.

Things for Ange Postecoglou's men aren't likely to get much easier as they will host bitter rivals Arsenal directly after the international break, while also travelling to Manchester United before September ends. With that in mind, the Australian will want to use this break to try and work out his strongest XI for the upcoming fixtures.

After the defeat to Newcastle, he may well be weighing up a change on the wings. Indeed, new signing Wilson Odobert was bright enough the week before against Everton, but struggled against sterner opposition. With that in mind, Brennan Johnson – who looked sharp when coming off the bench at St James' Park – might be the right man to come in.

Brennan Johnson Outshines Wilson Odobert

Will be desperate to start derby vs Arsenal

It was a difficult day for Spurs up against the Magpies as they fell behind in the first half to a fine effort from Harvey Barnes. Postecoglou's side managed to wrestle back control, however, and levelled the scores, albeit somewhat fortunately, as Dan Burn turned the ball into his own net.

They could not hold out for even a point, though, as Alexander Isak struck a 78th-minute dagger, allowing Eddie Howe and co to claim all three points with a 1-1 victory. While certainly not entirely at fault for the loss, a quick look at the stats shows that Odobert was perhaps lucky to stay on for as long as he did.

He was the lowest-rated Spurs player on SofaScore (6.7). In comparison, Johnson was a much brighter spark, with a 7.6 rating (only better by Newcastle's Nick Pope) during his 45-minute cameo in the second half.

Despite not being on the pitch for as long, the former Nottingham Forest man seemed to make a far more positive impact. For instance, they generated a similar level of xG and both missed one big chance (although Johnson set up Odobert's). The substitute also managed to work the goalkeeper with a shot on target and didn't lose the ball as much as Odobert.

Against Arsenal, much like at Newcastle, there will be periods where Spurs will be on the back foot and Johnson also showed he can contribute in that area of the game as well. Indeed, he won more duels than Odobert, managed as many tackles, made more clearances, and wasn't dribbled past (unlike his teammate who was beaten twice on that front).

Spurs Stat vs Newcastle Player Johnson Odobert Minutes 45 74 Expected Goals (xG) 0.32 0.34 Shots on target 1 0 Shots off target 1 2 Big Chances Missed 1 1 Dribble attempts (succ.) 2 (2) 3 (1) Possession lost 9 12 Ground Duels won 9 (5) 5 (4) Aerial Duels won 2 (2) 0 Tackes 2 2 Dribbled Past 0 2 Clearances 1 0

Teenage Odobert Needs Time to Grow

Still looks a bit raw

All this is not to say Odobert's form is a major cause for concern. Arriving from Burnley for a fee in the region of £25m in the summer, he looks to have a bright future and looked bright against Everton on debut.

But at 19 years of age, he is still raw and that has been apparent at times. Now in his second season at Spurs, 23-year-old Johnson – who makes £70k-p/w – may be the safer bet against Arsenal. His bright display on the weekend suggests he's really pushing to get into the starting XI and Postecoglou may want to take the less proven player out of the firing line ahead of such a high-stakes match.

Beyond the stats, Johnson's efforts vs Newcastle have also been praised in the media. He was handed a team-high 7/10 in the football.london player ratings, with journalist Alasdair Gold noting:

"Really made an impact after coming on at the break. First his shot forced the own goal and then he looked dangerous every time he got down the right. Put so many good balls into the six-yard box but Spurs had no striker in there to convert them. Did create a good chance himself with some fast feet in the Newcastle box but lifted his shot over the bar."

In comparison, Odobert was handed a 5/10, with Gold writing: "Fired a first half effort over the crossbar and switched to the left in the second period where he looked more comfortable. Plenty of threat but needs to turn that into a final pass. Blazed a big chance over the crossbar from close range from Johnson's deflected cross."

With all that in mind, Postecoglou may have a bit of a headache over the international break as he tries to work out his best XI to take on Arsenal in the north London derby. If it is a toss-up between the two men to start against the Gunners, he may look at Johnson's bright cameo against Newcastle as a good enough reason to rotate Odobert out of the team.

Stats via SofaScore.