Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag has said that Red Bull's dominance in F1 is 'not good for the sport,' as he compared it to the competitiveness the off-road series is enjoying.

Extreme E is in its third year and is this weekend in Scotland with two races taking place to make up the Hydro X-Prix.

10 teams compete for the championship, with them also using the same Odyssey SUV vehicle, meaning it comes down to driver skill and car set-up as to who wins at the end of each race.

Over the first weekend of the new season in Saudi Arabia, Veloce and Acciona/Sainz took respective victories in the first two rounds, with Veloce a particularly positive story after they struggled towards the wrong end of the table in 2022.

Indeed, it's always good to see a team jump up the field, just as Aston Martin have in F1, but making that last step to becoming winners is always difficult, especially in Formula 1 with Red Bull so dominant this year - they have won all five Grands Prix so far in 2023.

Speaking yesterday at the Hydro X-Prix in Scotland, then, Agag warned that Red Bull's dominance is not good for F1, with him saying that by contrast the competition in Extreme E at the moment is very positive:

"Racing is about winning and if you don't ever win it gets boring and you perhaps leave the sport, so to create championships where the possibility of winning is for everyone is very important.

"There are different schools of thought. What's happening in F1 for example where Red Bull is slowing down their cars to not win by 20 seconds is not good for the sport. You need competition and I think what's happening here with new teams on top, but with the strongest teams from last year being also very competitive, is great for the sport."

It's a topical point that Agag makes, though ultimately F1 has always been as much about the manufacturers and cars as it has been about the drivers, and is not a spec series, so sometimes one team - like Red Bull - will dominate and you have to credit their engineering and design prowess.

Meanwhile, the first round of qualifying on Saturday for the Hydro X-Prix had to be cancelled thanks to low lying fog preventing the medical helicopter being able to fly - a block to any motorsport event - but the rest of race day one should go off without a hitch.

It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top over the course of the two days, then, with it hard to call - though Veloce were looking quick in practice and Rosberg X Racing have a point to prove after losing a victory last time out in Saudi thanks to a time penalty.

The racing should be close and frantic, though, and that's ultimately what motorsport fans want regardless of championship.