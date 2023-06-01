The 2022/23 Premier League season has come to an end and it was one to forget for Chelsea.

The Blues endured one of the worst campaigns in their recent history.

They were expected to challenge for the title after spending big last summer.

But that did not materialise and they ended up finishing a lowly 12th.

So many Chelsea players underwhelmed during the 2022/23 campaign.

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has named his 'Premier League flop XI of the season' and he selected three Chelsea players in his side. You can view his very attacking side below...

Gabby Agbonlahor's 'Premier League flop XI of the season'

GK: Danny Ward

"He's been poor. Alan Brazil could probably score past him at this time in his life."

DEF: Marc Cucurella

"Very, very poor season. Got bought in for £62m. On the ball, technically... not very good."

DEF: Davinson Sanchez

"Every game I've watched him he's had a mistake. I've been here with Jamie O'Hara [A Tottenham fan] and he's nearly crying real tears at how bad he's been."

MDF: Youri Tielemans

"Downed tools the last year of his contract. Hasn't been the player that we've seen over the last five/six years. Didn't look interested in the second half of the season."

MDF: Fabinho

"High standards at Liverpool since he's been there... looks like his legs have gone. Not the player he used to be - a very poor season."

MDF: Mykhailo Mudryk

"Very poor season - 0 goals in the Premier League. I think he'll be better next season but this season he has to be in that flop team of the season."

MDF: Weston McKennie

"No wonder they didn't want to sign him permanently. I think he was back at Juventus a few hours after the game against Spurs. He was a poor signing and I don't understand how he played so long at Juventus. So poor."

MDF: Joao Felix

"His goals speak for himself: Four goals. Not good enough for someone of his standard. There's a player in there of course but the team at the time didn't suit him at Chelsea."

FWD: Wout Weghorst

"Very, very poor signing for Manchester United: 17 appearances, 0 goals in the Premier League. Just not good enough for United. You might as well get a headless chicken and put him out there the way he would run around pressing, pressing, pressing but not an attacking threat."

FWD: Antony

"Very, very poor this season. 25 appearances, four goals. The best thing he did this season was that round flick he done and everyone was buzzing off that, don't know why..."

FWD: Richarlison

"Probably one of the worst signings in Premier League history. 27 appearances, one goal. Richarlison, Felix, Antony, Weghorst and Antony had one goal between them!"