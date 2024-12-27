Gabriel Agbonlahor played the majority of his 406-game club career on the English football circuit for the likes of Aston Villa and, therefore, played against plenty of ferocious defenders. He, however, gave a shocking answer when quizzed over whom the most overrated centre-back in Premier League history was.

Having played 322 times in England’s top flight after its restructuring in 1992, becoming one of the top goalscorers in Aston Villa's history in the process, Agbonlahor had the displeasure of being marked by the likes of the heroic triumvirate of John Terry, Gary Cahill and Kolo Toure.

The opposite of a journeyman, the Birmingham-born centre forward played almost the entirety of his career with the Villans – barring brief loan spells at Watford and Sheffield Wednesday – and plundered 73 goals and 33 assists in the top tier before calling it a day and hanging up his boots in July 2018.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Agbonlahor is Aston Villa’s top scorer in the history of the Premier League.

Now a regular fixture of the punditry scene, the three-cap England international has been given plenty of opportunities to dissect his career from the toughest opponents to his favourite goal he ever scored, with his hard-hitting opinions becoming commonplace.

Perhaps his most shocking claim of all, however, came when he and the talkSPORT crew were discussing the greatest-ever centre-backs since the Premier League’s inception in the early 90s, as he went off course to name-drop Nemanja Vidic as the most overrated of the bunch.

Related 25 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

The now 38-year-old named the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany and Chelsea icon John Terry as players better than Vidic, while he also appeared to be dismissive of the latter’s ability. Per Mail Online, when asked to name 'the most overrated' player, he said:

“I’ve said it before, I didn’t find Vidic hard to play against. Whenever he came tight, I’d spin in behind him. I could hold the ball up against him. Other players might say different, but that’s my opinion.”

Elsewhere, the striker-turned-pundit backed up his claim by saying: “Van Dijk is better than Vidic. 100%. Vidic wasn’t all that!”. To put their battles into perspective: the former Villa talisman was triumphant in just one of their victories, while both men scored twice across their 11 encounters in all competitions.

Close

In response to Agbonlahor’s remarks, Gary Neville reposted a tweet that read: “So Gabby Agbonlahor has said Vidic is the most overrated defender in PL history and he didn’t find it hard to play against him. Just a reminder that Agbonlahor played #MUFC 22 times in his career and won once, couldn’t have been that easy then.”

Back in the summer of 2005, the towering Serb moved to Old Trafford – in a switch considered to be one of the greatest Premier League bargains of the 21st century – after catching their eye with a string of top performances in Russia for Spartak Moscow.

Titovo-born Uzice-born Vidic reached the pinnacle of his career in the Premier League, winning the title on five different occasions between 2005 and 2014. He also tasted success – in the form of the solitary Champions League crown – in Europe as he became one of the most feared defenders of his generation.