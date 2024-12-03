Gabby Agbonlahor says Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers ‘looks like he needs a breather’ after struggling in their 3-0 loss to Chelsea last Sunday.

The England international started his 13th game in a row in the Premier League at the weekend as Villa fell to a disappointing defeat, extending their winless streak to eight in all competitions.

Rogers was disappointing in his 66 minutes on the pitch, managing just 22 touches, registering a 71% pass accuracy, and creating zero chances before being replaced by Jhon Duran in the second half.

Agbonlahor, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested Rogers might need a rest after the Chelsea game, having started every Premier League match this season under Unai Emery:

“I feel that certain players, like Rogers, have been outstanding. He looks like he needs a breather. It's a lot of football for the young lad.”

Rogers has managed three goals and two assists in his 13 league appearances this season but has seen a slump in form recently, with Villa now winless in their last five top-flight games.

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a new contract in November, tying him to fresh terms at Villa Park until the summer of 2030.

Rogers’ positive club performances also earned him a maiden England call-up for their Nations League games in November, where he made two substitute appearances against Greece and Ireland.

Villa, who last won a Premier League game on October 19 – a 3-1 win at Fulham – will be hoping to put an end to their poor run of results on Wednesday when they host Brentford.

Emery’s side are now languishing 12th in the table, four points off Brighton in fourth, and are now keeping an eye on reinforcements in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Villa are among three Premier League sides monitoring PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman, alongside Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and have scouted the 22-year-old in recent weeks.

Morgan Rogers' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.8 Expected assisted goals 2.6 Minutes played 1,045

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.