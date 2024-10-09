Following Manchester United's dismal opening to this season, former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that it is the manager Erik ten Hag who is at fault for the underperformance, as opposed to the players on the pitch and believes Ange Postecoglou would do a better job.

The Tottenham boss only joined the north London club in June 2023, but has won the hearts of many fans with his stern but admirable personality and attacking style of play.

Agbonlahor believes the Greek-Australian custodian could unlock the full potential of the current Manchester United squad, bringing them to UEFA Champions League qualification at least. United and Spurs locked horns in the Premier League not long ago at Old Trafford, and the visitors inflicted a ruthless 3-0 victory, much to the embarrassment of the home fans.

Ange Postecoglou Would 'No Doubt' Improve Manchester United

Agbonlahor evidently considers Ten Hag inferior to the Spurs boss

During a debate on TalkSport, Agbonlahor was highly critical of Ten Hag's management of Manchester United, and was especially confident in Ange Postecoglou, believing the Spurs manager would comfortably extract league success from the Dutchman's current squad. He said:

"Oh 100% [Manchester United improve under Ange Postecoglou]. "If Ange Postecoglou was manager of Manchester United, they'll be in the top 4 this season. No doubt. Because they lack organization, they lack an identity, they lack a style of play. They lack phases of play when you watch them. THey don't look like a team that have been coached on the training ground. "Spurs know what they're doing. Getting it to your number 10s. Get it out to your winger. Number 10s make their runs into the box. They're a joy to watch. Manchester United are [coached by] old school managers, maybe I played under, go out there and then and do your jobs today, lads. "You can see Ange Postecoglou will go to Manchester United and he'd have an identity."

With just three victories in ten fixtures this season - one of those being a routine home tie against English League One side, Barnsley - and a series of lackluster performances otherwise, Agbonlahor's evaluation of Manchester United is difficult to argue against. Indeed, a lack of identity at the club for many has swamped the enjoyment surrounding match-days.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also far from where fans aspire the club to be, and a recent disheartening loss to Brighton proved there was still work to be done.

However, Postecogolou has implemented a style of play which has pleased supporters, and also drawn controversy, meaning that despite the setbacks of this form, there is still plenty of optimism about Spurs' future. The manager's role at the club has been massively influential, and there is a strong sense that this may be precisely what Manchester United are yearning for.

Erik ten Hag's Time at Old Trafford is Limited

The Dutchman has been afforded what may be a final chance

Despite delivering the League Cup and the FA Cup for fans during his tenure as Manchester United boss, the lack of progression in the quality of the first-team has been a growing source of concern and recent results have confirmed that the side are still far from the required standard.

Erik ten Hag Managerial Record at Manchester United Games 124 Wins 71 Draws 18 Losses 35 Win percentage 57% Points per match 1.9 Trophies 2

Fans are demanding change at Old Trafford, but the former Ajax head coach may be afforded some more time after a recent meeting between the Manchester United board members saw the higher-ups opt against sacking the Duchman.

However, time to turn the ship around is swiftly running out, and the club may hope to see some sort of change in advance of what may be an important January transfer window next year.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - correct as of 9/10/2024.