Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been told to 'step up' to the plate by Premier League icon Gabriel Agbonlahor after a slow start to his campaign - with the Brazilian striker failing to register either a goal or an assist so far this season.

Jesus, who signed for Arsenal on a reported £265,000-per-week deal just over two years ago from Manchester City after failing to oust Sergio Aguero from the starting lineup at the Etihad Stadium, began his career in fine form for the Gunners as they agonisingly finished behind the Brazilian's old club in the Premier League title race. But it's been a nosedive since then, and this season especially, the striker has barely received any game time.

Agbonlahor: Jesus 'Must Step Up' to Arsenal Injury Crisis

The Gunners need every bit of help they can get with star men sidelined

Agbonlahor sees that as a huge problem. With injuries afforded to arguably their two best attacking players in Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Jesus needs to step up and be counted with chances and attacking threat being minimised by their absences.

Gabriel Jesus's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 89 17th Shots Per Game 0.7 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =15th Match rating 6.21 19th

And the former Aston Villa star aired his concerns over Jesus' output in north London, stating that he hasn't been great throughout the campaign which could affect Mikel Arteta's chances of winning the Premier League. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"I think they've got a big problem with Gabriel Jesus. His form, he hasn't scored or assisted in 10 appearances this season. "When he first signed, he got 11 goals and seven assists in his first season in 2022/23. Last season, in 36 games he got eight goals and eight assists, which isn't bad. "But this season, zero goals and zero assists. You know, when players are injured and not available, they're starting [Raheem] Sterling in front of him and started other players in front of him. Last night he wasn't great again, taken off for Sterling before 70 minutes. "They need Gabriel Jesus up to form, especially with your little injuries to [Martin] Odegaard and to [Bukayo] Saka, he needs to step up."

This season has seen Kai Havertz play in the striker role, whilst Sterling and even Leandro Trossard have been made to lead the line with the Gunners dropping points in three of their eight games in the top-flight already.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has 64 caps for Brazil, scoring 19 goals.

With Eddie Nketiah being sold to Crystal Palace over the summer and no striker being brought in, it hints at Arsenal's lack of trust in Jesus' talents - even though he clearly has the ability.

Related What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Gabriel Jesus After Shakhtar Game Arsenal fans have criticised Gabriel Jesus for his showing against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.