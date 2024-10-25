Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United duo Joshua Zirkzee and Antony, after the pair disappointed during the Red Devils' below-par draw against Fenerbahçe in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag's side took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes in Istanbul, as Christian Eriksen's sweet strike flew into the top corner, but were unable to hold onto the victory as Youssef En-Nesyri headed home shortly after the break. The result leaves United 21st in the Europa League table, having drawn all three of their matches in the competition so far.

Zirkzee was hooked shortly after half-time having struggled to impact the game, while Antony lasted just 16 minutes after coming on, in what was a tepid cameo performance before being stretched off.

Agbonlahor Criticises Zirkzee and Antony

'Can't even control a ball'

The state of affairs at Old Trafford went from bad to worse in Turkey last night, as Ten Hag's team slumped to their third successive draw in Europe's second-rate competition. The FA Cup holders managed just two shots in a drab first half showing, which prompted the Dutchman to make a double change shortly after the interval, which involved Zirkzee coming off the pitch in place of Rasmus Hojlund.

While Zirkzee did create the goal for Eriksen, the former Ajax number nine managed no shots of his own, completed just eight passes and no dribbles, and was dubbed an 'imposter' for his '3/10' display.

The double change gave United control in the second period, but they lacked penetration in the final third. For a final roll of the dice, Ten Hag threw Antony on for Marcus Rashford, with the Brazilian managing just 9 touches in his 16 minutes on the pitch.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker turned pundit Agbonlahor lambasted United and the two individual players:

"I mean, Manchester United a bigger club (than Villa)? Of course, by far. But at the moment, for a player, I'm thinking, I don't know what you are going to get at Manchester United. Players go there, and then their careers go downhill. Everyone's talking about Zirkzee, an amazing player. He's gone there, and he can't even control the ball. It's still early for him, he's got time. He's got the time, but he's been poor since he started this season. Anthony went there, £90 million player, I wouldn't pay 20 for him now."

Zirkzee and Antony Statistics vs Fenerbahce Stat Zirkzee Antony Minutes Played 55 16 Touches 21 9 Accurate Passes 8/12 (67%) 4/6 (67%) Shots 0 0 Key Passes 1 1 Successful Dribbles 0/1 (0%) 0/1 (0%)

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 25/10/2024