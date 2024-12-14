Gabby Agbonlahor has taken aim at Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and thinks he’s getting beaten too easily in set-piece situations. The former Aston Villa striker dubbed the Argentine ‘terrible’ amid a dip in form this season.

Martinez, 26, was hailed by many in his debut campaign at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax in July 2022 for £57 million. But he’s struggled this term after returning from lengthy foot and knee injuries earlier this year.

The 2022 World Cup winner’s 5ft9in frame has been used against him throughout his spell with United. Many have questioned whether he has the physique to succeed in the Premier League.

Agbonlahor pointed out that although Marcus Rashford always takes pelters for poor performances, his Argentine teammate has arguably been worse. He told talkSPORT (via SportsView):

I feel Rashford gets a lot of stick. Yes, he has not been at his best, but what about Martinez at the back? What about him? He’s getting beat on corners for set pieces. He doesn’t look comfortable. They talk about the butcher. I think he is terrible.

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is using Martinez on the left-hand side of his three-man defence. The Argentina international had been rotating between central defence and a left-back role under former manager Erik ten Hag to help aid injury issues.

Manchester United contemplate selling Martinez

Real Madrid are interested in the centre-back

Martinez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as the La Liga giants look to tackle defensive injury troubles of their own. He has just over two years left on his contract with the Red Devils, which sees him earn £120,000-per-week.

Manchester United are set to overhaul their squad and are prepared to offload many of their high-profile stars to Amorim start rebuilding his team. Martinez is among those who could depart if a suitable offer is made.

Lisandro Martinez Man Utd Career Appearances 79 Goals 1 Assists 1 Trophies FA Cup, League Cup

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was of interest in the summer, but United failed in their pursuit of the English defender. They could re-ignite their interest in the left-footed 22-year-old centre-back, although strengthening at left wing-back appears to be the priority.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.