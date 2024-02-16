Highlights Athletes First agency is advising NFL prospects to refuse to take cognitive tests due to leaked results in the past.

The S2 Cognition Test replaced the Wonderlic Test and measures how fast athletes can process information.

Despite poor test results, CJ Stroud had an impressive rookie season, proving the tests aren't a great indicator of success.

In addition to various speed and agility drills, NFL prospects also take cognition tests at the NFL combine and their scores, especially for quarterbacks, are heavily scrutinized.

According to The Athletics' Kalyn Kahler, Athletes First, a prominent talent management firm, is advising its clients to refuse to take the test.

Athletes First is a powerful agency with one of the most impressive talent rosters in the league. Players signed to Athletes First include Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, and last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud.

C.J. Stroud's test results were leaked last year

Stroud's excellent rookie year proves the tests are not a great indicator of NFL success

For many years, the NFL used the Wonderlic Test as a way to measure prospects. A few years back, this was replaced with the S2 Cognition Test. Proponents of the S2 test say that unlike the Wonderlic, which measures intelligence, the cognition test helps to determine how fast an athlete can process information.

The results of these tests are not meant to become public information, but C.J. Stroud's poor test results were released last year. The test didn't affect the now Houston Texan's draft stock much, as he was still selected second overall in 2023.

Stroud All-Time Rookie QB Ranks Category Stroud Rank Passing Yards 4,108 3rd Completion % 63.9 11th Yards/Attempt 8.2 3rd TDs 23 T-6th INT Rate 1.0 2nd Passer Rating 100.8 3rd

The test results sure didn't look all that important to on-field success either once Stroud took to the gridiron and put up one of the great rookie quarterbacking seasons ever. Over the course of the campaign, Stroud led the league in two crucial categories: interception rate (1.0) and passing yards per game (273.9).

While Athletes First is currently the only agency advising their clients against taking the test, it would not be a surprise to see players repped by other firms follow suit considering Athletes First's influence in the industry.

Source: Kalyn Kahler

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted