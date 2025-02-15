Antony will return to Manchester United this summer at the expiry of his loan with Real Betis as there is no buy option in the deal, agent Junior Pedroso has confirmed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazil international made the move to La Liga towards the end of the January window in search of more regular game time, and has so far started his career in Spain brilliantly with two goals and two man of the match awards in three appearances.

That has led to speculation that Betis could look to make his move permanent in the summer, with club officials admitting that they would be interested in doing a deal.

Antony Will Return to Man Utd

No buy option in loan deal

But while Betis may be interested there is no deal pre-agreed and according to his agent Pedroso, Antony expects to return to Man Utd for pre-season ahead of next season as things stand.

"Yes, I can confirm there’s no buy option clause in the contract. So Antony will be a Manchester United player from July. "I believe that football is very dynamic. There are no long-term plans to be made. There may still be a few more chapters in his story with Manchester United, or there may not be. This will depend on many factors involving decisions by the club and him in the near future."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony is the second most expensive signing in Manchester United's history after Paul Pogba.

Man Utd have left themselves short of options in attack for the second half of the season after allowing Antony and Marcus Rashford both to leave towards the end of the transfer window.

Ruben Amorim has been left with Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as his natural forward options and recently admitted that the club are in a position where they must sell to buy.

That means some good form from Antony could see him come back into the manager's thinking for next season, or he could be sold in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad elsewhere.

