Manchester United have no plans to sell striker Joshua Zirkzee to Napoli in the January transfer window, football agent Vincenzo Morabito has insisted.

Despite a number of Red Devils players now fearing the axe under Ruben Amorim and INEOS, the 23-year-old Dutchman is considered safe by Morabito, an agent who works with Serie A and Premier League clubs.

Reports have emerged this week linking Zirkzee with a return to Italy, with Napoli and coach Antonio Conte mentioned as suitors.

The former Chelsea boss is said to be a fan of the Dutch striker and wanted to bring him to Naples before Zirkzee joined United in a £36.5m deal from Bologna.

However, Morabito has denied claims of Zirkzee reuniting with ex-Red Devils star Scott McTominay in Serie A, suggesting United have no intention of selling or loaning out the 23-year-old:

“I can exclude a transfer of Zirkzee to Napoli in January. Players at this level hardly move when the league is underway. “The Dutchman has just arrived at United and his difficulties in tactical adaptation are normal at this stage. In Italian football, when a player isn’t used to certain game systems, it is normal that he may encounter some initial difficulties. “As for Zirkzee, Manchester United have no intention of selling him, not even on loan. They would still have to replace him, and this would involve a further investment to replace him in the squad.”

Zirkzee has featured in all four of United’s Premier League games since Amorim took over, scoring a brace in their 4-0 win over Everton.

The 'elite' Dutch striker ended his goalscoring drought in the top-flight against the Toffees, having gone 11 games without a goal after netting on his debut in August.

United could be heading for a squad overhaul in 2025, with reports now suggesting that more than half of the first-team players are serious candidates for sale in either the winter or summer transfer windows.

According to Sky Germany, Amorim will be given the opportunity to rebuild his Old Trafford squad next year, with only a few players considered unsellable, including youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro, and summer arrivals Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.