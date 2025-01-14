Wout Faes will reportedly leave Leicester City at the end of the season if the club receives a suitable offer, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Foxes have avoided any charges for potentially breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations. This was important because a punishment could have included a points deduction.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has failed to lift Leicester out of a relegation battle since replacing Steve Cooper in early December. His side are 19th in the Premier League table after 20 games and two points below 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Faes has been an ever-present for the newly-promoted East Midlands outfit, appearing in all but three of their 20 league games. The Belgian centre-back has been with the club since September 2022, when he arrived from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims in a £15 million deal.

The 26-year-old will help Van Nistelrooy try to save Leicester from the drop but will depart once the season concludes. The threat of relegation has jeopardised several of the club's first-team stars' futures, especially because of the financial repercussions.

Leicester Set To Sell Faes Next Summer,

The Belgian is available for a cut-price fee

Leicester are preparing for the drop and the toll it will take on their finances by putting Faes' sale in motion ahead of the summer transfer window. He'll have two years left on his contract but has reportedly 'reached an agreement' with the Foxes to secure his departure should an attractive offer arrive.

Faes is receiving interest from clubs in Italy and Germany amid his availability. Serie A side AS Roma are monitoring the 25-cap Belgium international and may swoop if his club suffer relegation to the EFL Championship.

He hasn't set the world alight this season with his performances at the back. A disappointing outing in a 4-1 loss to Brentford in November led to many demanding Van Nistelrooy drop him.

Wout Faes Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Tackles Per Game 1.3 Possession Won 0.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.2 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.9 Clearances Per Game 4.9 Error Leading To Shot 1 Error Leading To Goal 2

A cut-price deal could tempt the King Power outfit to sell the 6ft2 in centre-back next summer. Transfermarkt values him at £17 million (€20 million), so bids of around £8.5 million (€10 million) may be enough to secure his signature.

