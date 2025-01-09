Late last year, Mike Tyson returned to a professional boxing ring for the first time in nearly two decades to face social media sensation Jake Paul. It was not the glorious comeback that 'Iron Mike' had envisioned beforehand.

The former world heavyweight champion landed only a handful of punches throughout the contest, which Paul won via a wide unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards. For much of the second half of the bout, Tyson offered so little in terms of intent that conspiracy theories began to surface suggesting the fight was fixed.

In the aftermath of his poor performance, the New York-born slugger took to social media to admit that he had fought for the final time. However, since making that declaration, the veteran has revealed that he has been "kind of depressed" in the weeks following the Paul bout. The 58-year-old had clearly been enjoying training for a fight again - and seemed down about the idea that he wouldn't get to participate in another camp.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson's defeat to Jake Paul was his first-ever career loss by decision.

AI Doesn't Believe Tyson's In-Ring Career is Over

'Iron Mike' has been backed to fight again