Supporting a football team in poor form can be tough for fans. They can find themselves subject to some good old-fashioned teasing about continually losing. Even so, supporters are loyal and will continue to support their team. Often, they are seen as the twelfth player and through their passion and enthusiasm, they are able to generate an atmosphere that inspires their players to improve.

Far more insulting to fans, is when a rival team mocks them because their football stadium has no atmosphere. That is because that is not an insult aimed at the club's players, it's aimed directly at those who support the team. It strongly implies that the team's fans have no passion. In the end, passion is all football is about.

While opinions on stadiums’ intimidating nature is very much based on personal experience, club history, and atmosphere, here’s a list of ten British football stadiums historically considered "less intimidating," ranked by factors like crowd size, acoustics, and reputation. This list is subjective and for entertainment purposes:

AI's 10 Least Intimidating Stadiums in British Football History Rank Stadium Club 1. Withdean Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion 2. Priestfield Stadium Gillingham 3. Highbury Arsenal 4. London Stadium West Ham United 5. Adams Park Wycombe Wanderers 6. The Ricoh Arena Coventry City 7. Blundell Park Grimsby Town 8. Sixfields Stadium Northampton Town 9. The Crown Ground Accrington Stanley 10. The Falkirk Stadium Falkirk

10 The Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk - 2004 to present day

ChatGPT says: “While a modern facility, its smaller capacity and family-friendly atmosphere don't strike fear into opponents.”

Falkirk moved into the stadium in 2004. The façade of the stadium’s West Stand is very regal, while the ground itself is very neat and tidy. That the stadium has only three stands, not fours, is a big factor in its ranking.

Although it markets itself as a great venue for corporate and family events, it could be argued it is not so suitable to scare off the opposition into performing poorly. That lack of a fourth stand means any atmosphere generated within the ground merely escapes the confines of the stadium and disappears into the Scottish air.

9 The Crown Ground

Accrington Stanley - 1968 to present day

ChatGPT says: “A charming but tiny venue, its intimacy is more endearing than intimidating, making it a more pleasant trip for visitors.”

AI’s description of the home of Accrington Stanley is anything but intimidating. The words endearing and charming are more like the description of an item on Antiques Roadshow than a football stadium.

Described as the hardest team to manage in EA Sports FC 25 Career Mode, Accrington’s ground is known as both the Crown Ground and the Wham Stadium. While it does have some lovely views over fields it might be the place that strikes fear into visiting player hearts.

8 Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town - 1994 to present

ChatGPT says: “Despite passionate local fans, the small size and remote location of Blundell Park contribute to an underwhelming intimidation factor.”

Northampton Town have been at Sixfields since 1994. There has been much controversy at the club for the ten years it has taken to rebuild one of the stands. With a capacity of just under eight thousand, the ground is an intimate and fairly open one.

Instead of a bowl, the stadium features separate stands. In 2016, it was packed to the rafters for the visit of Manchester United in the League Cup. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick, saw Northampton suffer a 3-1 defeat.

7 Blundell Park

Grimsby Town - 1899 to present

ChatGPT says: “Despite passionate local fans, the small size and remote location of Blundell Park contribute to an underwhelming intimidation factor.”

Grimsby Town fans will be pleased to see that the AI description of their team’s home is not a reflection on their passion. Blundell Park is often listed as one of the ugliest stadiums in British football history.

Built and opened in the nineteenth century, the ground does have plenty of history. It is perhaps the elements that some fans value, that ChatGPT has identified as not being intimidating. This includes the tight and old-fashioned nature of the stands and terrace.

6 Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City - 2005 to preset

ChatGPT says: “Large portions of the stadium are often unoccupied due to low attendances, leading to a subdued atmosphere that doesn’t faze visiting teams.”

The AI description of the home of Coventry City may harp back to the days before they regained promotion to the Premier League. Sky Blues fans have certainly shown their passion in recent years, supporting their team to the FA Cup semi-finals and the Championship play-off final.

Formerly known as the Rioch Area, the stadium is situated on the outskirts of the city of Coventry. This is itself is often pinpointed as a negative aspect of a ground. It means fans have to meander to the edge of some retail park and that can be a bit of a vacuum for anything approaching hostility.

5 Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers - 1990 to present

ChatGPT says: “Nestled in a picturesque area, Adams Park is friendly and welcoming but lacks the hostile edge seen at traditional intimidating grounds.”

The opening description from ChatGPT is more like the marketing collateral of a new housing estate of four bed houses in the home counties. Pleasant, pretty, but not at all conducive for a football stadium that has an ounce of atmosphere and intimidation.

There is no getting away from it though. Adams Park is a nice place, surrounded by greenery and rolling banks. This is lovely, although some fans may argue it doesn’t lend itself well to professional football.

4 London Stadium

West Ham United - 2016 to present

ChatGPT says: "As a converted athletics venue, the significant distance between fans and the pitch has been a consistent criticism, reducing the sense of intimidation."

West Ham play at what was the stadium for the London Olympics in 2012. There was some anger from some fans that the Hammers should benefit from a new ground that was intended for a global event. Like so many grounds that have had, or do have a running track, they are considered to have poor atmospheres.

This is because the fans are too far away from the pitch. In the past, West Ham had Upton Park, where fans were right on top of players and could create great amounts of noise.

3 Highbury

Arsenal - 1913 to 2006

ChatGPT says: "Despite its historic prestige, Highbury in its final years was often critiqued for its 'library' atmosphere due to subdued fans and corporate influence."

The criticism for Highbury was more down to the latter years of the stadium. For some, it was one of the best stadiums in Premier League history. This was due to it being steeped in history, having the famous clock end, with fans also being so close to the pitch.

Yet the library tag did get thrown at Highbury a lot in the 1990s and 2000s, despite Arsenal enjoying a period of great success during that time in their history.

2 Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham - 1893 to present

ChatGPT says: "Known for its small capacity and temporary away end, the atmosphere often lacked the hostility associated with larger or more passionate grounds."

Gillingham are known for narrowly missing out on beating Manchester City on penalties at Wembley in the 1999 League One Play-Off Final. Away fans will say it should be better known for its away fan facilities.

Priestfield is often ranked as one of the ugliest stadiums in football history. The away end is uncovered and still waiting to be redeveloped since the late 1990s, it is often considered the worst away end in British football. It’s not just the temporary away stand that come in for criticism. Fans say the toilets are no better.

1 Withdean Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion - 1999 to 2011

ChatGPT says: "Originally an athletics venue, Withdean lacked close fan proximity to the pitch and atmosphere. Temporary stands and a track around the field dampened crowd intensity."

The Withdean not only had an athletics track, but the stands were roofless. So not only were Brighton fans exposed to the elements of the south coast, the noise they made didn't reverberate against any roof.

Being a fan behind the goals also needed binoculars. Not just to see the far side the goal, but to see the one nearest to them, such was the large distance from the pitch. That said, Brighton did enjoy several promotions while playing at the ground.