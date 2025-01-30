The Premier League is arguably the greatest - albeit toughest - domestic league in world football, with some of the globe's highest-profile names choosing to ply their trade in England.

But some players have flown under the radar during their careers due to those star-powered names dominating the headlines. These players are often considered the driving engine of their team, though they may not receive the credit and acclaim they perhaps deserve.

Nonetheless, they possess unique qualities that are crucial to teams achieving success, which, in the Premier League, may come as either being an impact goalscorer off the bench, or as a player whose defensive attributes have been critical to whether their team wins the league or not.

Thus, GIVEMESPORT tasked ChatGPT to generate a list of who it deems as the 15 most 'underrated' players in Premier League history, and this is who it came up with.

15 Santi Cazorla

Arsenal

What ChatGPT said: "A diminutive yet incredibly talented midfielder, Cazorla was a magician on the ball for Arsenal. His creativity and work rate were vital to the team, but he didn’t always get the recognition he deserved."

Santi Cazorla was with Arsenal from 2012-18, and was the engine of their midfield. In 129 Premier League appearances for the side, he would be involved in 60 goals, in which he found the back of the net 25 times.

The Spaniard had great technical ability, which he often used to his advantage in the build-up to the Gunners scoring goals, and could be found taking set-pieces with his 'weaker' foot.

14 Darren Bent

Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham

What ChatGPT said: "A consistent goal-scorer throughout his Premier League career, Bent was often overlooked in the conversation of top strikers despite being one of the most reliable finishers."

Somewhat of a Premier League journeyman, having played for six top-flight clubs in his career, Darren Bent was a very reliable goalscorer wherever he went. Making 276 appearances, Bent would find the back of the net 106 times, and has gone down in Aston Villa history as being one of their best ever No. 9s. Furthermore, he averaged a goal every 0.38 matches across his career.

However, he would never be a part of any real title-contending teams, with him only ever finishing as high as eighth, which came in the 2008-09 season when at Tottenham Hotspur.

13 Robert Huth

Chelsea, Middlesborough, Stoke City, Leicester City

What ChatGPT said: "A no-nonsense defender with a strong aerial presence, Huth played a pivotal role in Leicester’s remarkable 2015-16 title win but was often underrated for his leadership in the backline."

Perhaps one of the more unexpected names to feature on this list, Robert Huth was not given enough credit for his role in Leicester City's miraculous title-winning campaign in 2015/16, where he formed a formidable partnership with captain, Wes Morgan.

The German was then in the twilight of his career, so it is also easy to forget that he was part of Chelsea's back-to-back title-winning seasons in 2004/05 and 2005/06, and he finished his career having recorded 322 league appearances, more than any other German player.

12 Lucas Leiva

Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "A hardworking and reliable defensive midfielder for Liverpool, Leiva's consistency often went unnoticed, as he didn’t provide the flashiness or glamour that other midfielders did."

Lucas Leiva spent his entire Premier League career with Liverpool, playing for the Reds from 2007-17, but with the star names around him, he often flew under the radar.

Deployed as a defensive midfielder, the Brazilian went on to make 247 appearances, in which he recorded 15 goal contributions. He would be part of teams that finished second in the league twice, narrowly missing out by four points to Manchester United in 2008-09, and two points to Manchester City in the 2013/14 campaign.

11 Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea

What ChatGPT said: "A quietly brilliant center-back who played a key role in Chelsea’s defensive solidity during their Premier League triumphs, Carvalho’s ability often flew under the radar, despite his integral role."

Ricardo Carvalho finished his career in the English top flight as a three-time Premier League champion, winning in his first two seasons with Chelsea, and in his final season with the club in 2009/10.

The Portuguese centre-back may have made only 135 appearances, but 63 of those were clean sheets, which amounts to him helping keep a clean sheet in just under 47 percent of his matches - an incredible return. He also had an unbeaten streak of 47 games - the fifth-longest in league history - between 2006-08, of which 28 of those were clean sheets.

10 Niko Krankjcar

Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers

What ChatGPT said: "A creative midfielder known for his vision and skill, Kranjčar was often undervalued at Tottenham, despite contributing consistently in crucial moments."

A favourite of legendary manager Harry Redknapp, Niko Krankjcar had spells with Portsmouth, Spurs and QPR in the English top flight. Operating in an attacking midfield role, the Croatian was involved in 35 goals in his 154 appearances, 12 of which came during the 2009-10 season at White Hart Lane.

But he may be most remembered for some stellar finishes from range, and his excellent passing accuracy. He would help QPR earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in 2014.

9 Danny Murphy

Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham

What ChatGPT said: "A technically gifted midfielder who quietly played a key role for Liverpool and Fulham. Despite his quality, Murphy was often overshadowed by more high-profile players."

Now known for his various punditry roles, including that on BBC's Match of the Day, Danny Murphy enjoyed 16 seasons in the Premier League, seven of which came at Anfield for Liverpool.

Dubbed 'underrated' by former teammate Jamie Carragher, Murphy would make 417 total appearances, in which he recorded 50 goals and 55 assists. Whilst he never won the league in his career, he did pick up two Player of the Month awards, in November 2001, and September 2005, respectively.

8 Joe Cole

West Ham United, Chelsea, Liverpool

What ChatGPT said: "A gifted dribbler and creative player, Joe Cole was an underrated figure for Chelsea during their title-winning years, though he was often overshadowed by bigger stars."

A product of West Ham United's youth system, Joe Cole made his introduction to the Premier League donning the claret and blue, where he spent five seasons, and scored his first 10 league goals. After securing a move to west London to join Chelsea in 2003, Cole played an instrumental role in their back-to-back title-winning runs in 2004/05 and 2005/06, scoring 15 goals, and showcasing his supreme skill. He won the league again in 2009/10 before moving up north to Liverpool, before briefly returning to West Ham and Aston Villa.

After 378 appearances, and 82 goal involvements, Cole moved away from the Premier League to spend some time in League One before seeing out his career in the United States.

7 Gary Neville

Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "As one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, Neville was crucial to Manchester United's success during their dominant years but often went underappreciated compared to bigger names in the squad."

Gary Neville spent his entire football career under Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, where he won eight Premier League titles.

Making 400 appearances in the league - keeping 148 clean sheets - he made up for his lack of pace on the right-flank with his high football IQ, and earned five PFA Team of the Year honours. As such, the revered Sky Sports pundit is also considered the best right-back to have ever played in the Premier League era.

6 Mark Noble

West Ham United

What ChatGPT said: "Noble's leadership, consistency, and commitment to West Ham for over 15 years made him a key figure, but he never received the recognition he deserved for his solid performances in midfield."

Nobody has quite encompassed West Ham like Mark Noble has in his lifetime, which has seen him known as 'Mr West Ham' himself. Spending 18 seasons with the east London outfit, Noble made 414 appearances in the Premier League, in which he fired in 47 goals, and assisted his teammates an additional 35 times.

Noble certainly had the calibre to play for England, but unfortunately for him, he was in the same era as some of the Three Lions' greatest ever midfielders, and so never got a sniff at international level.

5 Javier Hernandez (Chicharito)

Manchester United, West Ham United

What ChatGPT said: "Known for his poaching ability, Chicharito scored important goals for Manchester United, but he was often underappreciated, especially with the star-studded players around him."

Javier Hernandez - or Chicharito as he donned on his shirt - made his name in the Premier League for being a 'super sub', often coming onto the field - especially in his Man United days - and coming up clutch with goals and assists in 'Fergie Time'.

In six seasons at Old Trafford, Chicharito won the league twice, before moving to West Ham, where his role was very much the same. In 78 substitute appearances, he scored 19 goals - a rate of 0.24 - and, as such, was one of the highest-scoring subs in Premier League history.

4 James Milner

Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion

What ChatGPT said: "Milner's work ethic, versatility, and consistency have made him one of the Premier League's most reliable performers, yet he has often been undervalued compared to other stars."

James Milner has had the longest Premier League career of any other player on this list, with him currently in his 23rd season with Brighton and Hove Albion at 38-years-old, which epitomizes his dedication to his craft and relentless hard work to stay at the top of his game, even in the latter stages of his career.

Milner got his first taste of action at 16-years-old when at Leeds United, and has since gone on to become a three-time Premier League champion, having won twice with Man City, before claiming his third with Liverpool in the 2019/20 season. The midfielder has now made an impressive 637 league appearances and counting, in which he has found the back of the net 55 times, and assisted another 89 goals.

3 Ryan Shawcross

Stoke City

What ChatGPT said: "A reliable and tough central defender who was a key part of Stoke’s solidity for years. Shawcross’ performances were often overlooked due to the team’s overall focus on physicality rather than flair."

Ryan Shawcross may be an unexpected name to see so far up on this list, but his impact when at Stoke City cannot be understated.

Having been crucial in their promotion to the Premier League in 2008 by scoring a career-high seven goals, the centre-back was instrumental in helping his team stay in the top flight for a decade, and led them to three consecutive ninth-place finishes. He made 316 appearances, in which he helped keep 84 clean sheets, and scored 14 goals.

2 Michael Carrick

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United

What ChatGPT said: "Carrick was a calm, composed midfielder with incredible passing range and tactical awareness. He was the backbone of Manchester United's midfield for years but was often overshadowed by more flamboyant players."

Michael Carrick was as cool and composed on the ball as you'd ever see in the Premier League, and after starting his career in London with West Ham and Spurs, it wasn't until his move to Man United in 2006 that he would reap the rewards of his consistency in central midfield.

A five-time Premier League winner, Carrick showed that he could more than handle the demands of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs, and was a player that kept his team ticking, making 481 total league appearances, and, as such, is considered one of the most underrated players in football history.

1 Claude Makelele

Chelsea