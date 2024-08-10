Highlights ChatGPT predicts that Manchester United will not win the Premier League in any of the next five seasons.

Their best finish is predicted to come during the 2025-26 season when they are tipped to finish second.

ChatGPT is predicting United to have a new manager for the 2027-28 campaign, with Luis Enrique mooted.

The new season is almost upon us and, as always, there is plenty of attention on Manchester United and how they might perform across the course of the campaign. United underwhelmed during the 2023-24 season, and it seemed like manager Erik ten Hag might pay the ultimate price for their struggles in the Premier League.

However, a stirring victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final handed him a reprieve, and he is gearing up for a third term in charge of the Red Devils. Ahead of the new campaign, GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to predict how the next five seasons might pan out for United, and this is what it came up with...

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson (59.67) and Jose Mourinho (58.33) have a higher win percentage than Erik ten Hag (57.89) at Manchester United.

2024-25 Season

FA Cup glory again

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Key signings (£150m spent): A versatile and reliable centre-back; a strong defensive midfielder to add solidity; a promising young striker to add depth to the attack.

Player of the Year: Bruno Fernandes. Bruno Fernandes continues to be a pivotal player for Manchester United, contributing with goals, assists, and leadership on the pitch. His creativity and consistency make him a likely candidate for the award.

Premier League finish: 3rd

Trophies: FA Cup

Theoretically, this should be the easiest season to predict, given it is the campaign that is immediately around the corner, but of course, football is unpredictable and nobody can say with any certainty what will happen next term.

Bruno Fernandes is predicted to win United's player of the season award, with Chat GPT saying he continued to contribute goals, assists and leadership on the pitch. In terms of the signings United made, we already know two of them - defender Leny Yoro and forward Joshua Zirkzee, and based on Chat GPT's prediction, there should a new midfielder worth around £50million on the way. Could that be Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain?

2025-2026 Season

Second in the league

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Key signings (£120m spent): A creative playmaker to improve attacking options; a top-quality right-back; a young, talented goalkeeper as a long-term investment. Player of the Year: Jadon Sancho. With increased confidence and experience, Jadon Sancho establishes himself as a key player, providing crucial assists and goals. His flair and attacking prowess earn him the accolade.

Premier League finish: 2nd

Trophies: None

A second-placed finish in the 2025-26 season would represent remarkable progress for United, and if they do achieve that, then it will mean they have overtaken either Manchester City or Arsenal, which will be a huge achievement.

ChatGPT predicts that Jadon Sancho will finally come good for United after a very underwhelming start to his United career. In terms of signings made in the summer of 2025, it is predicted that United will sign a creative playmaker, a right-back and a goalkeeper.

2026-2027 Season

Top four and the League Cup

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Key signings (£180m spent): A world-class striker to lead the attack; an experienced left-back to provide stability; another box-to-box midfielder for squad depth. Player of the Year: New world-class striker (signed in 2026). The newly signed world-class striker makes an immediate impact, scoring consistently and becoming the focal point of Manchester United's attack. Their performances in crucial matches secure the award.

Premier League finish: 3rd

Trophies: Carabao Cup

A third-place finish in the Premier League would signify a regression but United are tipped to return to silverware-winning ways with glory in the Carabao Cup. A new striker is tipped to be United's Player of the Year, while United are also backed to sign a new left-back and an all-action midfielder in the summer of 2026.

2027-2028 Season

Europa League glory

Manager: New manager

Key signings (£140m spent): A commanding centre-back; a highly-rated winger to provide width and creativity.

Manager: A high-profile manager like Luis Enrique.

Player of the Year: Bruno Fernandes. Bruno Fernandes continues to be a consistent performer for Manchester United, contributing significantly with his goals, assists, and leadership. His ability to influence games and maintain high performance levels throughout the season earns him the Player of the Year award once again.

Premier League finish: 4th

Trophies: Europa League (assuming they dropped from Champions League group stage to Europa League)

Erik ten Hag may have survived this summer but he is backed to be replaced by the time the 2027-28 campaign comes around, with current PSG boss Luis Enrique tipped to be among his possible replacements.

Whoever is in charge will guide United to their biggest trophy in years, helping them to win the Europa League, but the Red Devils will once again fail in their bid to end their domestic title drought, finishing fourth.

2028-2029 Season

Third place but no trophies

Manager: New manager (if the previous season's manager didn't meet expectations, otherwise the same)

Key signings (£130m spent): Another versatile forward for depth; a top-quality attacking midfielder; a solid right-back to further strengthen the defence.

Player of the Year: Top-quality attacking midfielder (signed in 2028). The newly signed attacking midfielder transforms United’s midfield, providing goals and assists, and becoming the creative hub of the team. Their influence and match-winning performances make them the standout player.

Premier League finish: 3rd

Trophies: None

United are backed to finish third in 2028-29, with a new attacking midfielder shining, but there will be no trophy this time around. Luis Enrique may or may not be the manager - predictions get a little harder this far into the future!

The big takeaway from all of this is that United are not backed to end their lengthy wait for a Premier League title until 2030 at the very earliest. One suspects Sir Jim Ratcliffe would not be happy were that to be the case.