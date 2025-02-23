Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol delivered an instant classic once again when the pair traded blows over 12-rounds in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight played out at a much higher tempo than their inaugural clash in October, which saw Beterbiev claim a majority decision victory over his counterpart. This time, the verdict went in favour of Bivol.

One ringside judge scored the fight 114-114, while the other two saw it 115-113 and 116-112. However, aside from the human judges, Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh once again deployed the services of an AI judge to score the contest.

The technology - which has no bearing on the official result - was initially used in the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, where it scored the contest 118-112 to the Ukrainian, much to Fury's displeasure.

Related How the AI Judge Scored Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Boxing trialled an AI judge for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 fight, but the Gypsy King was less than impressed with its scorecard.

"S***. F*** all computers, keep humans," declared 'The Gypsy King after learning of the AI verdict, which was wider than the tally of the official judges. The software had another run out in Riyadh for Saturday night's main event - and Alalshikh tweeted out the AI scorecard shortly after the fight.