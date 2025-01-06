Over the decades since the Premier League was founded, more and more foreign talent have crossed the ocean and made a name for themselves in the division. Whether it's Spain, France, Germany or Italy, there have been some incredible players from all over the globe in the Premier League.

With that said, there have also been plenty of excellent names in the division based a little closer to home. Great Britain might be a small island, but there's been no shortage of world class footballers produced on it. The Premier League has played host to plenty of them and ChatGPT was recently tasked with coming up with a list of the 20 best British players in Premier League history.

Let's see the group of players that the AI technology came up with. There are some very interesting results.

AI's 20 greatest British players in Premier League history Rank Player PL club(s) Nation 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United Wales 2. Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers & Newcastle United England 3. Frank Lampard West Ham United, Chelsea & Manchester City England 4. Steven Gerrard Liverpool England 5. Wayne Rooney Everton & Manchester United England 6. Paul Scholes Manchester United England 7. John Terry Chelsea England 8. Gary Neville Manchester United England 9. Ashley Cole Arsenal & Chelsea England 10. David Beckham Manchester United England 11. Michael Owen Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United & Stoke City England 12. Teddy Sheringham Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth & West Ham England 13. Les Ferdinand QPR, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Leicester City & Bolton Wanderers England 14. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea & Arsenal England 15. Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 16. James Milner Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool & Brighton England 17. Tony Adams Arsenal England 18. Gary Speed Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton & Bolton Wales 19. Andy Robertson Hull City & Liverpool Scotland 20. Mark Noble West Ham United England

20 Mark Noble

England

What ChatGPT said: "Noble’s loyalty to West Ham and his leadership in midfield make him one of the Premier League’s most respected players, despite not winning a league title."

He might not be remembered as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, and he never got the chance to play for an elite club, but Mark Noble was as loyal as they come and did a fine job representing West Ham throughout his career. He was an incredible leader and superb from the penalty spot. He rarely did anything flashy, but he was the meat and potatoes of the Hammers' midfield for over a decade.

19 Andy Robertson

Scotland

What ChatGPT said: "Robertson has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in recent years, playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League title win."

When he first joined Hull City in 2014, few could have predicted the impact that Andy Robertson would have on the Premier League. Following his move to Liverpool in 2017, which quickly became one of the biggest transfer bargains in memory, he transformed into one of the best left-backs on the planet. His time as an elite defender may be coming to an end, but there's no denying that legacy that the Scot has built and will leave once his time on the pitch comes to an end.

18 Gary Speed

Wales

What ChatGPT said: "Speed was a model of consistency and leadership, playing a significant role in every club he represented."

A hero to millions, the late, great Gary Speed was beloved almost everywhere he went. Whether it was Leeds United, Newcastle or Bolton, he always found ways to deliver on the pitch during his time in the Premier League. He was the ultimate leader and over a decade after his passing, you'll still find football fans chanting his name. There aren't too many footballers that you can say that about. He was also an icon for the Welsh national team.

17 Tony Adams

England

What ChatGPT said: "Adams was Arsenal's leader and a key figure in their defensive success."

Throughout the first 10 years of the Premier League, Tony Adams was a no-nonsense defender who struck fear into the hearts of his opposition strikers. He was solid as a rock in the centre of defence for Arsenal and dominated in the air. He was a fierce leader and helped guide the Gunners to some major success during the 1990s and early 2000s. He was both mentally and physically strong and is the sort of figure that any team with title aspirations needs on hand to get them over the line.

16 James Milner

England

What ChatGPT said: "Milner’s versatility and consistency played an important role in Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s Premier League successes.​​​​​​​"

While he rarely did anything flashy in the second half of his career, James Milner's incredible consistency and longevity have made him a huge fan favourite wherever he's played. Whether it's on the wing, in defence or in the middle of the park, the Englishman has been able to operate in a variety of positions over the years and it's made him a really useful tool for any side he plays for. Milner is closing in on the all-time Premier League appearance record and will almost certainly have smashed it by the time he hangs his boots up.

15 Jamie Vardy

England

What ChatGPT said: "Vardy was an essential part of Leicester City's fairy-tale 2015-16 Premier League title win, contributing with his speed and finishing.​​​​​​​"

They don't make footballers quite as loyal as Jamie Vardy very often. There was once a time when the £1m that Leicester City paid for the forward was considered expensive, but he's paid them back in more ways than one over the last decade. The striker has been a goalscoring machine for the Foxes, as well as one of football's great wind-up merchants. The sport wouldn't be the same without him and the Premier League is a better place when he's torching defences in the division.

14 Raheem Sterling

England

What ChatGPT said: "Sterling’s pace and finishing ability were crucial in helping Manchester City win multiple Premier League titles.​​​​​​​"

He might not be the same player now, towards the end of his career, but for a while, Raheem Sterling was one of the best forwards on the planet. He quietly went about his business and regularly chipped in with plenty of goals and assists for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. It was his time with Manchester City that sets him apart, though. Sterling shone for the Etihad-based side and was largely influential in the side taking home multiple Premier League trophies.

13 Les Ferdinand

England

What ChatGPT said: "Ferdinand was a consistent and clinical forward throughout the 1990s.​​​​​​​"

He might not be spoken about in the same breath as the strikers that surrounded him in his generation like Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, but Les Ferdinand was still an explosive forward who was capable of scoring with the best of them during the 1990s. The forward played for the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham and West Ham in the top flight. It was his brief spell challenging for the Premier League title with Newcastle, however, that most fans remember fondly to this day. A striker of the highest class.

12 Teddy Sheringham

England

What ChatGPT said: "Sheringham played key roles in both Tottenham and Manchester United's success, including their famous 1999 treble."

The first player to ever score a goal in the Premier League, Teddy Sheringham was a shining example of someone who just loved to put the ball in the back of the net. The Englishman played for Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham among others throughout his career and had success almost everywhere he went. His goals for the Red Devils helped them win multiple trophies, including three Premier League titles in four years. Not bad at all.

11 Michael Owen

England

What ChatGPT said: "Owen’s pace and finishing ability earned him a place among the Premier League’s most prolific strikers.​​​​​​​"

Michael Owen's career didn't pan out quite how anyone expected it to. There hasn't been a more exciting young talent burst onto the scene in the manner in which the former Liverpool man did. He took to the big stage like a natural from the get-go and it seemed inevitable that he would be ruling the roost for years to come. Injuries slowed him down during the second half of his career, but there's no taking away just how good he was at one point. Still the last England player to win the Ballon d'Or award, his legacy is unmatched.

10 David Beckham

England

What ChatGPT said: "Beckham’s passing and crossing were pivotal to Manchester United’s success during their dominant years in the Premier League.​​​​​​​"

There are few players in the history of football who were better playmakers than David Beckham during his time on the pitch. The former Manchester United midfielder could pick out a pass like no one's business and his ability to create chances for his teammates made him a delight to play with. He was also an exceptional leader in the England national team and a hero to millions for his exploits with the Three Lions. Beckham might have been even higher up this list had he not left the Premier League so early in 2003 to join Real Madrid, spending the rest of his career playing outside of England.

9 Ashley Cole

England

What ChatGPT said: "Widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, Cole won league titles with both Arsenal and Chelsea.​​​​​​​"

During his career, there wasn't a better left-back around than Ashley Cole. The former Chelsea man was a nightmare for opposition forwards and was even named Cristiano Ronaldo's toughest ever opponent. His combination of electric pace and timing on the tackle made him a game-changer and Cole is considered the best left-back in Premier League history. It's hard to imagine anyone has even come close to taking that spot from him either. There was no one like Cole.

8 Gary Neville

England

What ChatGPT said: "Neville was a reliable and consistent right-back for Manchester United, contributing to their success in multiple title-winning campaigns.​​​​​​​"

While Cole is considered the best left-back in Premier League history, there's an argument to be made that Gary Neville is the best right-back to ever play in the division. The Englishman was a key figure in almost two decades' worth of dominance from Manchester United and was an excellent leader throughout the second half of his career. Neville was never the quickest defender, but he also found a way to nullify his opponent's wingers. He also had an excellent mind for the sport which has shone through in his punditry work.

7 John Terry

England

What ChatGPT said: "Terry’s leadership and defensive prowess were integral to Chelsea’s successes in the 2000s and 2010s.​​​​​​​"

Captain Fantastic. John Terry is a controversial figure and has certainly rubbed plenty of people the wrong way over the years, but whether you love him or loathe him, it's impossible to deny just how good he was with Chelsea in the Premier League. He was a maverick at the back and whether it was in the air or on the ground, there weren't many strikers in the sport who could get the better of him during his prime. Terry was a maverick and not only an excellent defender, but a fairly prolific goalscorer too. He was key to Chelsea's transformation into one of the best sides around.

6 Paul Scholes

England

What ChatGPT said: "Scholes' passing, vision, and ability to score crucial goals were key to Manchester United’s success.​​​​​​​"

Paul Scholes is a midfielder of the past. The Englishman had an exceptional passing range, could score some brilliant goals when necessary and his vision was second to none. His exploits often went unnoticed in the middle of the park, though, and while some football brains have appreciated his greatness over the years, others have overlooked him when discussing the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. Thierry Henry once referred to Scholes as his toughest ever opponent. Talk about high praise from one of the greats.

5 Wayne Rooney

England

What ChatGPT said: "Rooney’s versatility and ability to score goals helped Manchester United claim multiple Premier League titles.​​​​​​​"

While he was initially an explosive goalscorer and transitioned into a more midfield role by the time he called it a day on his career, Wayne Rooney always found a way to be one of the best players on the pitch and his legacy speaks for itself. He's Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, the second top scorer in the history of the England national team and has five Premier League trophies in his cabinet. Rooney burst onto the scene with plenty of hype and promise as a teenager and managed to live up to it all and tenfold. Very impressive.

4 Steven Gerrard

England

What ChatGPT said: "Despite not winning the Premier League, Gerrard’s skill and leadership for Liverpool make him one of the league’s best.​​​​​​​"

Steven Gerrard's determination to be the best and to help his team succeed makes him one of the best and most effective midfielders in Premier League history. The Liverpool legend just had a way of dragging his team over the finish line when they needed it most. He was a hero and played the role time and time again. Crucial goals under the brightest lights saw him almost single-handedly drive the Reds to glory on multiple occasions. Gerrard was a leader in every sense of the word.

3 Frank Lampard

England

What ChatGPT said: "Lampard’s goal-scoring and leadership at Chelsea were vital to their dominance in the Premier League."

There's never been a better goalscoring midfielder in the Premier League than Frank Lampard. That's simply not up for debate. The Chelsea icon just had a knack for being in the right place at the right time and was able to find the back of the net at an astonishing rate for someone in his position. He loved to drive into his opposition's penalty area and wriggle through defences before slotting the ball home. The Englishman is one of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers and he did all that as a central midfielder. Just astonishing stuff and thoroughly deserving of his status as one of the greatest Brits to ever play in the division.

2 Alan Shearer

England

What ChatGPT said: "The Premier League’s all-time top scorer, Shearer’s goal-scoring consistency remains unmatched."

As the all-time leading goalscorer in Premier League history, it would have been more surprising if Alan Shearer wasn't ranked this highly than the fact he was. The former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle striker scored goals like no one else could during his career. He might have only lifted the Premier League trophy once, but Shearer dominated defences in the division for over a decade. He was just consistently brilliant and very rarely took a step back. With Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich in 2023, his record as top scorer remains safe for a while.

1 Ryan Giggs

Wales

What ChatGPT said: "Giggs is the benchmark for Premier League greatness, having won 13 titles and played an incredible 672 games."

In the years following his retirement, Ryan Giggs' exploits on a football pitch have largely been downplayed. His longevity in the beautiful game, though, was miraculous and he is the all-time leading assist maker in Premier League history for good reason. The Welshman won it all with Manchester United over the years and his consistency on the pitch made him a crucial figure in Sir Alex Ferguson's squad for years. There aren't many players who have given more to the Premier League throughout its history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 03/01/2025