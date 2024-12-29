Naming and ranking footballers who are selfish encompasses several different categories of player. Those capable of individual brilliance may, on occasion, not be such good team players. Yet the team are usually prepared to compromise for those moments of brilliance.

Other players might be deemed selfish for prioritising personal accolades over the needs of the team. This can manifest by not passing enough or creating tension within teams through their behaviour. The most selfish players in football history have tended to demonstrate such characteristics.

With Artificial Intelligence playing an ever-growing part in our lives, ChatGPT has its own opinions on selfish footballers. So here are those who AI names and ranks as the most selfish players in football history.

Chat GPT's 10 'Most Selfish' Players in Football History [Ranked] Rank Players Nation 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2. Neymar Jr. Brazil 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 4. Mario Balotelli Italy 5. Arjen Robben Netherlands 6. Romario Brazil 7. Alexis Sanchez Chile 8. Adriano Brazil 9. Paul Pogba France 10. Eden Hazard Belgium

10 Eden Hazard

Belguim, Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid

What ChatGPT says: “Hazard’s dribbling and reluctance to shoot or pass early sometimes frustrated fans and teammates.”

Being such a fabulous dribbler of the ball, Eden Hazard was, of course, somewhat selfish. Who could blame him, for the way he could glide past players? His creativity often led to magic moments. Many of those were in a Chelsea shirt.

As far as former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is concerned, Hazard is one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever forward players. He is also one of the most skilful players the English top-flight has ever seen. For Chelsea, Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 games. The winger had a long and distinguished international career with Belgium. He won 126 caps and scored 33 goals.

9 Paul Pogba

France, Manchester United, Juventus

What ChatGPT says: “Pogba’s flair and focus on individual brilliance often draws criticism, particularly during underwhelming team performances.”

Former Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was particularly critical of Paul Pogba during his spell at Manchester United. He felt the Frenchman didn’t do enough. In many ways, Pogba is one of the most disrespected footballers of all time. He did, after all, win the World Cup with France in 2018.

When motivated, Pogba has always been a game-changer. When in a United shirt, he inspired his side to overcome a 2-0 deficit against Manchester City to win 3-2. When capable of such brilliance, it has often been wondered why he has not been able to produce it more often. This inability to do so is deemed as selfishness by some.

8 Adriano

Brazil, Inter Milan, Parma, Roma

What ChatGPT says: “Adriano’s tendency to take long-range shots and his focus on personal glory sometimes hindered team dynamics.”

This may be so, but Brazilian striker Adriano was a player of devasting brilliance. His physicality and left foot were unmatched in his prime, particularly in an Inter Milan shirt. In 177 appearances for the club, he scored 74 goals.

There are still some regrets about Adriano’s career. He was dubbed the next Ronaldo, but he says alcohol turned him into football’s 'biggest waste'. His struggles show a dark side to his life way beyond the glory of the football pitch. Struggles that show a delicate and flawed figure.

7 Alexis Sanchez

Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Marseille

What ChatGPT says: “Sanchez was often accused of holding onto the ball too long and attempting to do too much on his own, particularly during his time at Arsenal.”

In his prime, Alexis Sanchez’s determination was an asset to his side. He could carry the ball great distances and score eye-catching goals in the process of doing so. This required a degree of single-mindedness, which some may describe as selfish.

Ultimately, he's considered one of Chile’s greatest-ever players. Sanchez had a great period at Arsenal but admits his joy of football was killed by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

6 Romario

Brazil, Vasco da Gama, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Flamengo, Valencia

What ChatGPT says: “Known for his ego and love of scoring goals, Romario often prioritised his tally over the team's strategy.”

Considered one of Brazil’s greatest-ever players, Romario is a Barcelona legend. He was also the reliable goalscorer in the Brazil side that won the 1994 World Cup. This was the first time they had won the trophy in 24 long years.

Romario was known as someone who enjoyed his social life. He thought of nothing to go out to nightclubs, even the night before a game. Such behaviour could certainly be described as selfish as it puts his own desires ahead of the good of the team.

5 Arjen Robben

Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

What ChatGPT says: “Arjen Robben was notorious for cutting inside from the right wing to shoot, often ignoring teammates in better positions.”

It could be said he was one of the most one-footed players in Premier League history. His predictability didn’t stop him from being incredibly effective. Time and again he would cut in from the left and smash home from long-range.

The Dutchman had a magical left foot. It was for Bayern Munich and the Netherlands, for whom he gave his best performances. While he may have been selfish on the ball at times, it often ended in brilliance.

4 Mario Balotelli

Italy, Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille

What ChatGPT says: “Balotelli’s antics, both on and off the field, often drew criticism. His lack of effort in games and prioritising personal moments over team play made him divisive.”

Mario Balotelli had the ability to rub up the opposition team the wrong way. Rio Ferdinand has said he hated the Italian while playing against him. There is no denying Balotelli’s talent. For country, he best demonstrated this in Euro 2012. His two goals in the semi-final were too much for Germany.

Yet all too often, the Italian behaved in a way that was arrogant and disrespectful. While he has had some highs, ultimately, he has wasted his talent. This is the saddest thing of all.

3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden, Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United, LA Galaxy

What ChatGPT says: “Zlatan's confidence borders on arrogance and his on-field persona often screams individualism. He's known for taking spectacular shots instead of simple passes.”

Yet Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s brilliance has helped win titles for a multitude of clubs. Such is his self-belief and his quality, Zlatan can afford to be selfish. Such running with the ball has resulted in many goals. It resulted in 496 career goals. Not to mention the additional 62 goals he scored for Sweden in 122 caps.

Such was his personality, Zlatan made enemies in football. There were four players he hated above all others. As such, he is one of football’s most explosive players.

2 Neymar Jr

Brazil, Santos, Barcelona, PSG, Al Hilal

What ChatGPT says: “Neymar's flashy style of play and tendency to dribble excessively sometimes overshadow team dynamics. He's also faced criticism for diving and theatrics.”

It has perhaps been Neymar’s on-field theatrics that have overshadowed his flair and how it unlocked defences. While his dribbling may be seen as selfish, the Brazilian was more than capable of providing assists.

Neymar has more Champions League assists than Ryan Giggs, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. So, while there are elements of selfishness to his game, there is actually far more to him than that. Neymar could in fact be one of the most misunderstood players of all time.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr

What ChatGPT says: “Known for his focus on personal records and achievements, Ronaldo has occasionally been criticised for shooting instead of passing in crucial situations. However, his work ethic and ability to deliver make him a team asset.”

Ronaldo’s work ethic, ability and records cannot be questioned. His behaviour on and off the field could be at times. His former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney has described Ronaldo as selfish. So when comparing Messi to Ronaldo, Rooney is very clear:

“So for instance, Cristiano Ronaldo, his mindset is goals. He doesn't care about anything else, it's goals, that’s all he wants. Whereas you look at Messi, he wants to play a bit more.”

Ronaldo showed what sort of person he is during his interview with Piers Morgan when he announced he no longer considered Rooney a friend after the criticism. There have been many incidents where Ronaldo is transparent when it comes to selfishness.

When Gareth Bale scored what turned out to be the decisive goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Ronaldo looked mildly interested. When Ronaldo scored a penalty to make it 4-1, he removed his shirt to show his muscles as if he had won the competition alone. Selfishness has been a driver of Ronaldo's career.

Stats via Transfermarkt are all correct as of 29/12/24.