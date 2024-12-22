Football is a major part of English culture, which houses one of the greatest domestic leagues in the world, the Premier League, with those teams, time and time again, often going on to do well in European competitions.

Since the turn of the millennium in 2000, many stars have come and gone for the England National Team. From those who formed the 'Golden Generation' in the mid-2000s, to players over the last four years who stepped up and performed on the biggest stages of them all and helped the Three Lions reach back-to-back finals at the European Championships, and make deep runs in the most recent World Cups.

But in a digital world with the prominence of artificial intelligence in everyday usage, who does ChatGPT consider to be the top English footballer in the modern era? Well, GIVEMESPORT tasked AI to generate a list of the 20 greatest English footballers of the 21st century, and it produced names from the 'Golden Generation', among some who thrived under the Gareth Southgate regime. But in which order? Find out below.

20 Peter Crouch

Caps - 42

What ChatGPT said: "Crouch, known for his height and aerial ability, was a valuable target man for club and country, scoring crucial goals throughout his career."

Six-foot-seven target man Peter Crouch was considered 'unorthodox' during his playing career due to the technical ability he possessed despite not having the same low centre of gravity as many of his peers, and those that were dominating the sport at the time. He finished his career with England averaging just under a goal every two games - an impressive return on the international stage.

England Career Appearances 46 Goals 22

19 Theo Walcott

Caps - 47

What ChatGPT said: "Walcott’s speed and versatility helped him to remain relevant in the Premier League for many years, despite not reaching his full potential."

Theo Walcott made his England debut at 17 years old, becoming the youngest player post-war to feature for the Three Lions. His inclusion in the late Sven-Goran Eriksson's 2006 World Cup squad came as a shock to many, having done so after making just 13 career first-team appearances. He would never reach double-digit goals for his country, though for Arsenal, he is dubbed as one of their greatest-ever wingers.

England Career Appearances 47 Goals 8

18 Raheem Sterling

Caps - 88

What ChatGPT said: "Sterling has been a constant threat for club and country with his pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability."

Raheem Sterling's performance throughout the 2020 Euros was as impressive as they come, with the winger netting three goals on the way to the final, including scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory over long-time rivals, Germany, in the quarter-final stage. He always seemed to step up his game when putting on the shirt with the Three Lions emblazoned on his chest, recording 27 assists to go with his 20 goals.

England Career Appearances 82 Goals 20

17 Kieran Trippier

Caps - 43

What ChatGPT said: "Trippier’s exceptional crossing and set-piece ability made him one of the best right-backs of his generation, both at club level and for England."

Kieran Trippier is still considered one of the best set-piece specialists in the Premier League, and during the 2018 World Cup, he scored his first - and so far only - goal, finding the back of the net from a free-kick in the semi-final against Croatia. That strike saw England fans all over the world erupt into pandemonium, with the prospect of making a World Cup final so close. Alas, it wasn't enough to win the contest.

England Career Appearances 54 Goals 1

16 Phil Neville

Caps - 59

What ChatGPT said: "A versatile player, Phil Neville was a reliable option at full-back and in midfield for both Manchester United and Everton."

Phil Neville made three Euros squads during his career, though he would never make World Cup squads, with his international career probably most remembered for being one of the players omitted from Glenn Hoddle's final squad for the 1998 World Cup. Even then, though, the media were more focused on Paul Gascoigne's omission, which sums up Neville's time with England - understated, and flew under the radar.

England Career Appearances 59 Goals 0

15 Jermain Defoe

Caps - 57

What ChatGPT said: "Defoe’s goal-scoring ability made him a consistent presence in the Premier League and for England."

Jermain Defoe took 443 games to register 150 Premier League goals in his career, the 10th-fastest to do so in the history of the league. But for England, he struggled to establish himself in the squad, making just four total appearances in major tournaments, totalling just 187 minutes, despite having played big roles, and scoring big goals, in the qualification phases.

England Career Appearances 57 Goals 20

14 Teddy Sheringham

Caps - 51

What ChatGPT said: "Sheringham was a brilliant striker and playmaker, particularly known for his intelligence and ability to score goals in clutch moments."

Teddy Sheringham was a late bloomer on the international scene, and wouldn't make his England debut until he was 27 years old. As such, he featured in just one World Cup, and one European Championship, scoring twice in Euro '96, and playing his role in helping England get to the semi-finals. He was still a prolific goalscorer despite being in his 30s at that tournament, registering an additional 77 goals at club level before retiring in his 40s.

England Career Appearances 51 Goals 11

13 Gary Cahill

Caps - 61

What ChatGPT said: "Cahill was a dependable centre-back, playing a key role in Chelsea’s success in domestic and European competitions."

Indeed, the ever-dependable Gary Cahill was a stalwart for both club and country during the 2010s, though he had to wait over a year from his initial call-up to the senior team, to earn his first cap for his country, coming in 2010 when he was playing for Bolton Wanderers. During Euro 2016, he captained the side in the Three Lions' group game against Slovakia, one of five times he captained the side during his 61 appearances.

England Career Appearances 61 Goals 5

12 James Milner

Caps - 61

What ChatGPT said: "Milner is a highly versatile and professional player, with key contributions at both Manchester City and Liverpool, winning multiple Premier League titles and Champions League trophies."

It's hard to believe that James Milner is still playing football - albeit not internationally - having made his debut for England in 2009, when he was 23 years old. The now 38-year-old is viewed as one of the greatest crossers in English football history, and he assisted his teammates six times for his country. His first and only goal for his country came back in 2012 during the 2014 World Cup qualification. After featuring in two major tournaments, Milner retired from international football in 2016.

England Career Appearances 61 Goals 1

11 Gary Neville

Caps - 85

What ChatGPT said: "A legendary right-back and Manchester United stalwart, Neville was known for his leadership, defending, and consistency."

Gary Neville has been hailed as one of the greatest defensive full-backs in history and made his name for being one of the very best 1v1 defending specialists. Known to be a huge voice in the back-line of Manchester United, where he spent his entire career, and captained the side to many a league title. These leadership qualities carried over into his time in the international set-up, whereby he made 85 appearances for the National Team, travelling to three Euros and two World Cups.

England Career Appearances 85 Goals 0

10 Joe Hart

Caps -75

What ChatGPT said: "Hart was a key figure in Manchester City’s rise to dominance and a reliable goalkeeper for England for many years."

Joe Hart enjoyed a prolific career between the sticks as England's No.1 after he made his debut in 2008, suiting up for the Three Lions 75 times, and keeping 43 clean sheets, the second-most in English history behind only Peter Shilton. Having also been key to Manchester City's early success, in which he won five trophies with the club, before moving on to Celtic where he won another seven, he has gone down as one of the greatest British goalkeepers ever, and deservedly so.

England Career Appearances 75 Clean Sheets 43

9 Michael Carrick

Caps - 34

What ChatGPT said: "Carrick was a brilliant deep-lying playmaker, known for his vision, passing, and ability to control the tempo of the game."

Underrated his whole career, Michael Carrick was a staple in England's midfield, though he would only earn 34 caps. Making his debut in 2001 at the age of 19, Carrick was sporadically in and out of the side, playing from 2001 to 2015. But, when he did play, more often than not, England won or drew, with him finishing his international career with a record of 18 wins, nine draws, and just seven losses.

England Career Appearances 34 Goals 0

8 Rio Ferdinand

Caps - 81

What ChatGPT said: "One of the Premier League's finest defenders, Ferdinand's composure and leadership were crucial to Manchester United's success in the 2000s and early 2010s."

It comes as little surprise that Rio Ferdinand is considered one of England's greatest-ever defenders, situated in the heart of the defence during one of England's most promising squads - the Golden Generation. Whilst as a team they didn't meet the heavy expectations placed upon them, Ferdinand was as stout as he was at club level, making 81 appearances for the side between 1997 and 2011.

England Career Appearances 81 Goals 3

7 David Beckham

Caps - 115

What ChatGPT said: "Beckham was a global icon, known for his exceptional crossing ability, free-kicks, and leadership both at Manchester United and internationally."

Nicknamed 'Golden Balls' by his wife, David Beckham won the hearts of the fans and has been named as their favourite ever England star. Captaining the Golden Generation era, Beckham made a whopping 115 appearances for the Three Lions, netting 17 times, though none were perhaps as important - or as famous - as his free-kick strike against Greece in an extremely high-pressure moment. Even over 20 years later, that goal is still ingrained in the minds of England fans everywhere.

England Career Appearances 115 Goals 17

6 Harry Kane

Caps - 103

What ChatGPT said: "A prolific goal-scorer and England's captain, Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, with an outstanding Premier League record."

When you are England's all-time top scorer, you should really be pushing the top five in this list, and Harry Kane does just that, coming in at a close sixth overall, according to AI. His strike rate really is impressive, having fired 69 goals in just over a century of matches played. A key member of Southgate's squads, Captain Kane has led his star-powered England side to back-to-back Euro finals in one of the nation's finest eras to date.

England Career Appearances 103 Goals 69

5 Ashley Cole

Caps - 107

What ChatGPT said: "Cole was one of the finest left-backs in the world, winning numerous trophies with both Arsenal and Chelsea, including the Champions League and Premier League."

Ashley Cole kick-starts the run of players to come on this list who all played alongside each other, and made up the core of England's 'Golden Generation'. Whilst he was briefly booed by his own fans during his international career, the left-back was dubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he had ever faced. Having made 107 international appearances, in which he flew up and down the flank, offering solid support in attack, Cole retired leaving a legacy behind of being one of the greatest ever left-backs to grace a football pitch.

England Career Appearances 107 Goals 0

4 John Terry

Caps - 78

What ChatGPT said: "Terry was one of the best centre-backs of his generation, a dominant defender and leader for both Chelsea and England."

Behind World Cup-winning captain, Bobby Moore, John Terry is probably England's next-best centre-back. Having been named captain for the 2006 World Cup, the Chelsea skipper was the only England player named in the tournament's all-star squad. He would captain the side through to 2009 before he was removed due to off-the-pitch allegations. In total, Terry made 78 international appearances, scoring six goals, and represented England at four major tournaments.

England Career Appearances 78 Goals 6

3 Frank Lampard

Caps - 106

What ChatGPT said: "A goalscoring machine from midfield, Lampard’s intelligence, passing, and leadership were vital for Chelsea and England."

Known as one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders of his generation, Frank Lampard fired in 29 goals in a 15-year span, making over a century of appearances for his country. His intelligence surrounding all facets of the game was second-to-none, knowing where to be at the right time and always seeming to make the right passes to his teammates to better England's chances of victory.

England Career Appearances 106 Goals 29

2 Steven Gerrard

Caps - 114

What ChatGPT said: "One of the best midfielders in Premier League history, Gerrard was a leader at Liverpool and a key figure for England throughout his career."

Having made his debut under Kevin Keegan in 2000, Steven Gerrard established himself as an integral member of England squads up until his retirement in 2014, going to two Euros and three World Cups, where he scored four of his 21 goals, and provided four more assists. Prolific in attack, and able to get back and support his teammates in defence, Gerrard was viewed as one of the most 'complete' players of his era.

England Career Appearances 114 Goals 21

1 Wayne Rooney

Caps - 120

What ChatGPT said: "England's all-time top scorer and one of the Premier League's best players, Rooney was the face of England's attack for over a decade."

Wayne Rooney holds the all-time record for most caps earned by an outfield player for England, finishing his illustrious career having made 120 appearances, where he found the back of the net 53 times, and assisted another 21 goals. That's hardly a surprising feat for one of the most naturally gifted players to be born in Britain, with him also having finished his club career having scored 313 goals, firmly cementing himself as one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century.

England Career Appearances 120 Goals 53

